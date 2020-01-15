San Diego looks to end streak vs BYU

San Diego (7-12, 0-4) vs. Brigham Young (13-5, 2-1)

Marriott Center, Provo, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brigham Young looks to extend San Diego’s conference losing streak to six games. San Diego’s last WCC win came against the Brigham Young Cougars 80-57 on March 9, 2019. Brigham Young is coming off a 96-70 win over Portland in its most recent game.

Article continues below ...

SUPER SENIORS: Brigham Young has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jake Toolson, TJ Haws, Dalton Nixon and Zac Seljaas have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 58 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.

IMPROVING IN CONFERENCE: The Cougars have scored 81 points per game to West Coast opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 76.4 per game they recorded in non-conference play.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Haws has accounted for 43 percent of all Brigham Young field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 19 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 70: San Diego is 0-9 when it allows at least 70 points and 7-3 when it holds opponents to less than 70.

STREAK SCORING: Brigham Young has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 81.4 points while giving up 58.6.

DID YOU KNOW: Brigham Young has made 10.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among WCC teams.