Sacred Heart takes on UConn

Sacred Heart (0-1) vs. UConn (0-0)

XL Center, Hartford, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart and UConn look to bounce back from losses. Sacred Heart came up short in a 106-60 game at Providence on Tuesday. UConn went 16-17 last year and finished ninth in the AAC.

DID YOU KNOW: UConn limited its 13 non-conference opponents to an average of just 71.4 points per game last year. The Huskies offense scored 81.3 points per contest on their way to a 9-4 record against non-AAC competition. Sacred Heart went 3-9 against non-conference programs in 2018-19.