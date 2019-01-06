Robert Morris scoots past Mt. St. Mary’s 62-59

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Malik Petteway posted a double-double and Josh Williams scored four points in the final 13 seconds to send Robert Morris to a 62-59 victory over Mt. St. Mary’s on Saturday.

Omar Habwe made 1 of 2 free throws to give Mt. St. Mary’s a 58-56 lead with 2:15 remaining. Petteway, who finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds, hit two free throws with two minutes left to pull the Colonials (7-8, 2-0 Northeast Conference) even at 58. Vado Morse made 1 of 2 free throws to put the Mountaineers up 59-58, but Williams answered with a layup after Damian Chong Qui missed two free throws with 39 seconds remaining. Mt. St. Mary’s (3-12, 0-2) struggled at the free-throw line and it came back to haunt them. The Mountaineers made just 11 of 21 (52 percent) from the charity stripe, including 1 of 4 in the final 62 seconds. Williams sank two foul shots with one second left to cap the scoring.

Williams and Matty McConnell both scored 11 and Cameron Wilbon pitched in with 10 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

Morse, a freshman, scored a career-best 19 for the Mountaineers. Chong Qui added 13 points and Jalen Gibbs scored 11.