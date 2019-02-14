Phillips scores 17 to lead Longwood over High Point 62-59

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Shabooty Phillips had 17 points and six assists as Longwood edged past High Point 62-59 on Wednesday night.

Phillips scored the game’s final four points from the free throw line in the final 35 seconds, capping Longwood’s comeback from an 11-point second-half deficit. High Point’s Brandonn Kamga missed a tying 3-pointer with 4 seconds remaining.

Jaylon Wilson had 14 points and eight rebounds for Longwood (14-13, 4-8 Big South Conference), which broke its four-game losing streak. JaShaun Smith added 13 points.

Curtis Holland III had 17 points for the Panthers (13-12, 6-5). Ricky Madison added 16 points and nine rebounds. Kamga had 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Lancers improved to 2-0 against the Panthers on the season. Longwood defeated High Point 55-51 on Jan. 24.

Longwood matches up against South Carolina Upstate at home on Saturday. High Point takes on Hampton on the road on Saturday.