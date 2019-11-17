N. Illinois squares off against Longwood

Longwood (4-1) vs. Northern Illinois (2-2)

Convocation Center, DeKalb, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood and Northern Illinois both look to put winning streaks together . Longwood easily beat Randolph College by 25 on Friday. Northern Illinois is coming off a 96-48 win over Rockford University on Saturday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The electric Eugene German has averaged 22.3 points and 5.3 rebounds to lead the charge for the Huskies. Complementing German is Nathan Scott, who is maintaining an average of 7.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. The Lancers are led by Christian Wilson, who is averaging 11.4 points.CLUTCH CHRISTIAN: C. Wilson has connected on 37.5 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 13 over his last three games. He’s also converted 54.5 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Huskies have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Lancers. Northern Illinois has an assist on 31 of 76 field goals (40.8 percent) over its previous three games while Longwood has assists on 34 of 84 field goals (40.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Longwood as a collective unit has made nine 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Big South teams.