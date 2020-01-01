La.-Lafeyette looks for home win vs S. Alabama

South Alabama (7-6, 0-2) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (5-8, 0-2)

Cajun Dome, Lafayette, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana-Lafayette looks for its fifth straight win over South Alabama at Cajun Dome. The last victory for the Jaguars at Louisiana-Lafayette was an 89-82 win on Jan. 17, 2015.

.JUMPING FOR JALEN: Jalen Johnson has connected on 32.8 percent of the 58 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 23 over the last five games. He’s also made 82 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Jaguars are 0-5 when they score 72 points or fewer and 7-1 when they exceed 72 points. The Ragin’ Cajuns are 0-7 when they fail to score more than 67 points and 5-1 on the season, otherwise.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Louisiana-Lafayette’s Cedric Russell has attempted 81 3-pointers and connected on 37 percent of them, and is 6 of 21 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana-Lafayette attempts more free throws per game than any other Sun Belt team. The Ragin’ Cajuns have averaged 23.2 free throws per game this season.