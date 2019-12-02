Key, Indiana St. host NDSU

North Dakota State (5-3) vs. Indiana State (3-4)

Hulman Center, Terre Haute, Indiana; Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Tyson Ward and North Dakota State will go up against Tyreke Key and Indiana State. The senior Ward is averaging 9.6 points over the last five games. Key, a junior, has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.6 over his last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Indiana State’s Key, Jordan Barnes and Christian Williams have combined to account for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 46 percent of all Sycamores points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TYSON: Ward has connected on 18.8 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 76.2 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: North Dakota State is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes at least 66.7 percent of its free throws. The Bison are 0-3 when they shoot below 66.7 percent from the line.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Sycamores have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bison. Indiana State has an assist on 46 of 66 field goals (69.7 percent) across its past three matchups while North Dakota State has assists on 34 of 69 field goals (49.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The North Dakota State offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.1 percent of its possessions, which is the 12th-lowest rate in the nation. The Indiana State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.5 percent of all possessions (ranked 303rd among Division I teams).