Kelly scores 21, Norfolk St. beats Mid-Atlantic Christian

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — C.J. Kelly had 21 points on 8-of-9 shooting and Derrik Jamerson scored 17, including four 3-pointers, to help Norfolk State beat Mid-Atlantic Christian 108-50 on Thursday night.

BJ Fitzgerald added 15 points, while Jordan Butler and Alex Long each had four of Norfolk State’s 11 blocks.

Kelly made two free throws and then hit a 3-pointer to spark an 18-0 run that made it 29-10 when he made another 3 midway through the first half. The Spartans took a 52-21 lead into halftime and a 14-2 spurt early in the second half gave Norfolk State a 40-point lead with nearly 15 minutes to play.

Greg Bloodsworth led the Mustangs with 17 points.

Norfolk State scored 37 points off 24 Mid-Atlantic Christian turnovers outrebounded the Mustangs 59-39.

Mid-Atlantic Christian, a member of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association, made just 17 of 67 (25.4 percent) from the field, including 4 of 25 from 3-point range.