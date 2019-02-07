Holy Cross pulls away from cold-shooting Army, 56-42

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Jacob Grandison and Austin Butler each scored 14 points and Holy Cross limited Army to just 14 field goals en route to a 56-42 Patriot League victory on Wednesday night.

The Crusaders (13-11, 5-7) came into the game having lost seven of their last nine games. Army now has lost three straight.

Patrick Benzan scored at the basket in the closing seconds of the first half to send Holy Cross into the break with a 25-19 advantage. Jordan Fox hit back-to-back 3s to spark a 10-0 Army run to take the lead, 29-27, but the Black Knights went scoreless for five minutes midway through the second half.

Army shot 26.4 percent from the floor, hitting 14 of 53 field goal attempts, including 6 of 29 from beyond the 3-point arc. The Black Knights held a decided advantage on the boards, outrebounding Holy Cross 45-29.

Fox finished with 18 points for Army (11-13, 6-5), but was the lone shooter to reach double figures.