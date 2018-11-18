Hogan leads SE Missouri St. to 63-42 win over Chattanooga

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Skyler Hogan finished with 15 points and six rebounds to lead Southeast Missouri State to a 63-42 thumping of Chattanooga in the South Alabama Tournament on Saturday.

The Redhawks opened the tournament by slipping past Jacksonville 77-71 on Friday night. They’ll play South Alabama on Monday.

Hogan connected on all three attempts from deep to go 6 of 11 from the floor. Ledarrius Brewer added 11 points while grabbing seven rebounds and Sage Tolbert pulled down 10 rebounds while chipping in seven points for SE Missouri State (3-2), which has won three straight.

The Redhawks trailed early before taking a 26-17 lead into the break. SEMO dominated the second half 37-25. The Redhawks picked up 32 points in the paint while holding Chattanooga to 10.

SEMO was 25 of 56 (45 percent) from the floor, while limiting the Mocs to 15-of-59 shooting (25 percent).

Jerry Johnson Jr. had 12 points for Chattanooga (2-3), which will play Jacksonville on Sunday.