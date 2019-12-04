Hill-Mais scores 26 to lift Oakland over W. Michigan 72-62

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Xavier Hill-Mais scored 26 points, surpassing 1,000 career points, and Oakland fended off Western Michigan 72-62 on Tuesday night, sending the Broncos to their first home defeat this season.

Hill-Mais shot 11 for 13 from the field. He added nine rebounds and four assists.

Daniel Oladapo added 11 points for Oakland (5-4), Blake Lampman pitched in 10 for the Golden Grizzlies, who shot 54% from the field (25-for-46) while holding Western Michigan to 33% shooting.

Brandon Johnson had 18 points and 15 rebounds for the Broncos (4-5), who have now lost four consecutive games. Michael Flowers added 12 points. Jared Printy had 10 points, hitting 3-for-6 on 3-pointers.

Oakland had a 36-34 edge on the boards, but 30 of their rebounds were on the defensive end.

Oakland plays Bowling Green on the road on Saturday. Western Michigan takes on Youngstown State at home on Saturday.