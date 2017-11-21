High-scoring No. 18 Purdue faces Tennessee in Bahamas (Nov 22, 2017)

No. 18 Purdue, averaging 102 points a game and shooting 56.8 percent from the field, including 48.9 percent from 3-point range, is eager to display its high-powered offense in the Bahamas-based, eight-team Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.

The Boilermakers (4-0) begin competition Wednesday at the Imperial Arena on Paradise Island against improved Tennessee (2-0), which has beaten High Point and Presbyterian and is led by forward Admiral Schofield’s 18.0-point average.

Purdue senior point guard P.J. Thompson, who is averaging 10.3 points and shooting 56.5 percent from the field, said the Boilermakers have plenty of momentum heading into Wednesday’s battle with Tennessee.

“We’ve just got to carry momentum and come out and be ready,” said Thompson, who is second on the team behind senior guard Dakota Mathias’ 13 made 3-pointers, having made 11 of 20.

“We know we’re about to enter into one of the toughest schedules in college basketball, in my opinion. It’s nothing we haven’t been through. We’ve been preparing for this since we’ve been in college. We’ve had a lot of work to do getting ready for this trip.

“This can prepare you for the NCAA tournament.”

Purdue could face No. 5 Villanova in Thursday’s semifinals and No. 3 Arizona in the championship game on Friday.

“We’re taking on some of the top-ranked teams,” Mathias said. “We’re fortunate to have a great opportunity to play some top 10 competition over there. First, we’ve got to take care of Tennessee, but it’s just a great opportunity ahead. We’re really excited about the opportunity.”

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes sounds impressed with the Boilermakers’ firepower with all five starters averaging in double figures, led by sophomore guard Carsen Edwards at 18.5 points.

“Watching Purdue play, they have been together and they are good,” Barnes said Monday.

“Purdue benefitted greatly this summer going to Taiwan and playing in the World University Games. I am as curious and excited to see how we respond against what is thrown at us. We are going to get hit with some things going up against some stronger, more physical teams than we have played to this point.

“At this point, we feel like we have some things put in that we needed, whether we face a 3-2, a 1-3-1 or a 2-3. But it still is about us doing what we do and getting better at it.”

Purdue coach Matt Painter, whose team won a 2016 tournament in Cancun, Mexico, said his team dare not take the Volunteers for granted.

“We run into a tough opponent right away,” Painter said.

“It’s important, just like you’re going into any tournament, you’re ready to play whether you win or you lose. You try to lock into Tennessee. I know coach Barnes’ team always is tough defensively, they always play hard. Very demanding coach, very successful coach. So we know from a competitive standpoint, we’re going to have to be ready to go from day one.

“I think you’ve got to be able to get into a mindset. You love these tournaments. You go to nice weather, it’s a great setup. It’s one of the best tournaments that’s out there. You have to be disciplined and you have to be ready to play.”

The winner will play either Villanova or Western Kentucky on Thanksgiving Day.

Purdue beat Tennessee 73-72 in the 2009 Paradise Jam championship game in the Virgin Islands, giving it a 2-1 series lead.