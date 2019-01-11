Harrell, Konchar lead UPFW past Oral Roberts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Kason Harrell scored 22 points, John Konchar added 21 points with eight rebounds and Purdue Fort Wayne defeated Oral Roberts 94-69 in a matchup of undefeated Summit League teams on Thursday night.

Harrell added six assists and three rebounds for the Mastodons (12-7, 4-0) and Konchar had five assists and four steals as UPFW beat the Golden Eagles for the seventh time in the last eight meetings.

Emmanuel Nzekwesi had 20 points and 12 rebounds for Oral Roberts (7-12, 3-1).

The Mastodons are the lone remaining undefeated team in Summit League play and improved to 8-2 at home with their sixth straight win overall. The last time UPFW was 4-0 in league was 2010-11 on the way to a 5-0 start.

UPFW, which made 17 3-pointers last time out, made 15 of 30 from distance against ORU. UPFW had only six turnovers and scored 24 points off 18 ORU turnovers.