FAMU seeks revenge on NC Central

NC Central (7-11, 3-1) vs. Florida A&M (4-12, 2-3)

Al Lawson Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M seeks revenge on NC Central after dropping the first matchup in Durham. The teams last played each other on Jan. 4, when the Eagles outshot Florida A&M from the field 44.2 percent to 36.5 percent and recorded 10 fewer turnovers en route to a 61-45 victory.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. MJ Randolph, Rod Melton Jr., DJ Jones and Evins Desir have collectively accounted for 65 percent of Florida A&M’s scoring this season. For NC Central, Jibri Blount, Ty Graves and Evan Clayborne have combined to score 47 percent of the team’s points this season, including 51 percent of all Eagles points over their last five.

STEPPING IT UP: The Eagles have scored 70.5 points per game and allowed 59 points per game against MEAC opponents. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 59.3 points scored and 74.7 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.JUMPING FOR JIBRI: Blount has connected on 32.5 percent of the 40 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 75.9 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Eagles are 0-8 when they allow at least 66 points and 7-3 when they hold opponents to anything below 66. The Rattlers are 0-9 when allowing 72 or more points and 4-3 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Eagles have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Rattlers. Florida A&M has 33 assists on 72 field goals (45.8 percent) over its previous three games while NC Central has assists on 39 of 79 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The NC Central defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26.4 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Eagles eighth among Division I teams. Florida A&M has turned the ball over on 21.9 percent of its possessions (ranking the Rattlers 311th, nationally).