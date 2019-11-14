Delaware puts streak on line vs Lafayette

Delaware (4-0) vs. Lafayette (2-1)

Kirby Sports Center, Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware looks for its fifth straight win of the season as it goes up against Lafayette. Delaware is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak. Lafayette is coming off a 72-65 road win against Princeton on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Lafayette’s Myles Cherry has averaged 14.3 points and eight rebounds while Justin Jaworski has put up 16.3 points. For the Fightin’ Blue Hens, Nate Darling has averaged 25.7 points and 5.7 rebounds while Kevin Anderson has put up 12 points and 6.3 assists.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Darling has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Delaware field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 26 field goals and three assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Delaware as a team has made 10.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is 10th-most among Division I teams.