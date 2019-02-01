Cuthbertson, Jones lead Coastal Carolina to 4th straight win

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Zac Cuthbertson had 29 points and Devante Jones scored 25 while dishing out seven assists as Coastal Carolina held on to beat Louisiana-Monroe 92-81 to win its fourth straight Sun Belt Conference game on Thursday night.

Coastal Carolina (11-9, 5-3) had dropped three in a row before kicking off its current win streak.

The Chanticleers, who led throughout, took a 46-35 advantage into the half. Coastal Carolina opened the second half with a 15-6 run, capped by Cuthbertson’s 3-pointer to go up 61-41. The Warhawks answered with three unanswered 3s to close to 61-50 with 12:18 remaining. ULM closed to 65-57 after Daishon Smith, who finished with 21 points and four steals, drained his fourth trey of the game.

The Warhawks closed to 87-81 with 47 seconds remaining after Smith made two free throws. Jones answered with two free throws and Culbertson slammed home a dunk for the final points of the night.

Coastal Carolina hit 53 percent (27 of 51) from the floor while limiting the Warhawks to 24-of-53 shooting (45 percent).

Travis Munnings had 23 points and eight rebounds for ULM (11-9, 4-4).