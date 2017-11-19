Clark, Agosto help LIU Brooklyn hold off Hartford 86-84 (Nov 18, 2017)

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica (AP) Raiquan Clark and Jashaun Agosto combined for 40 points and 14-for-24 shooting as LIU Brooklyn held off a late-charge to defeat Hartford 86-84 in the Jamaica Classic tournament on Saturday.

The Blackbirds (2-3) had built an eight-point lead, 83-78, with 3:17 remaining but Hartford (2-2) clawed its way back into a two-point game with 40 seconds to go when Hassan Attia scored on a layup. The Blackbirds worked the clock to 15 seconds but Zach Coleman’s 3 didn’t fall and Hartford rebounded. The Stags, however, missed a potential game-winning 3 from J.R Lynch.

Agosto’s 3-pointer with 1:30 to go secured the win.

Lynch scored 20 points for Hartford and his missed 3 at the end was his only miss. Jason Dunne scored a game-high 23 points on 9 of 16 shooting. Lynch also made five assists, Dunne four.

Clark led LIU Brooklyn with 21 points, Agosto added 19 with seven assists and Coleman added 14 with four treys, Joel Hernandez 10.

The Blackbirds were 12-for-23 from 3.