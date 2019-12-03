CCU takes on Greensboro

Greensboro vs. Coastal Carolina (4-4)

HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are set to battle the Pride of Division III Greensboro. Coastal Carolina is coming off a 92-77 win over Delaware State in its most recent game.

Article continues below ...

TEAM LEADERSHIP: DeVante Jones has averaged 13 points, five rebounds and 4.7 assists this year for Coastal Carolina. Keishawn Brewton is also a key contributor, with 15.3 points per game.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Michael Phifer has connected on 33.3 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 50 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Coastal Carolina went 6-7 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Chanticleers offense put up 78.2 points per contest across those 13 contests.