Canisius squares up against UIC

Canisius (2-2) vs. Illinois-Chicago (2-4)

Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois-Chicago squares off against Canisius in a non-conference matchup. Canisius beat Saint Bonaventure by four in its last outing. Illinois-Chicago lost 72-68 loss at home against Mercer in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: The do-everything Malik Johnson is averaging 18.8 points, six rebounds and 4.3 assists to lead the charge for the Golden Griffins. Jacco Fritz is also a key contributor, producing nine points and 6.5 rebounds per game. The Flames have been led by Godwin Boahen, who is averaging 12.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists.MIGHTY MALIK: Johnson has connected on 36.4 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 18 over the last three games. He’s also converted 86.4 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Flames have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Golden Griffins. Illinois-Chicago has an assist on 46 of 72 field goals (63.9 percent) across its past three outings while Canisius has assists on 34 of 74 field goals (45.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Canisius is ranked second among MAAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31.5 percent. The Golden Griffins have averaged 10.3 offensive boards per game.