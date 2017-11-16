Butler, Lewis lead UT-Martin to 74-57 win over NC Central (Nov 15, 2017)

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) Matthew Butler had 16 points and five assists, Fatodd Lewis scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and UT-Martin beat North Carolina Central 74-57 on Wednesday night.

Parrish Hewitt added 15 points for UT-Martin (1-2). The Skyhawks scored 21 points off 16 N.C. Central turnovers.

A 3-pointer by Reginald Gardner gave the Eagles (0-3) a 14-13 lead but UT-Martin responded with a 16-3 run – including two 3s by Butler – and led by double figures the rest of the way. The Skyhawks took a 42-24 lead into break, scored the first 12 points of the second half and led by as many as 34 points.

Davis led N.C. Central with 16 points and seven rebounds. Pablo Rivas scored 12.

The Eagles made just 4 of 17 from 3-point range and hit 7-of-12 free throws.