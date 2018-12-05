Bucknell hands LaSalle its 9th straight loss, 92-79

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nate Sestina scored 24 points and Bucknell cruised past LaSalle, handing the Explorers their ninth straight loss to start the season, 92-79 on Tuesday night.

Bucknell has won its first three road games of the season for the first time since the 2005-06. The Bison now take an 11-day break for finals and return to action Dec. 15 at Ohio State.

Sestina hit two free throws midway through the first half to put the Bison in front for good and took a 40-34 lead at the break. His jumper and dunk to start the second half pushed the lead to 44-34 with 17:05 left.

Kimbal Mackenzie knocked down 10 of 11 from the free-throw line and added 19 points for Bucknell (4-3). Avi Toomer contributed 17 points and dished six assists.

Jack Clark scored 21 points off the bench for LaSalle, with Miles Brookins and Jamir Moultrie each added 19.