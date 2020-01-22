Arkansas St. looks for home win vs S. Alabama

South Alabama (12-8, 5-4) vs. Arkansas State (13-7, 5-4)

First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State looks for its fourth straight win over South Alabama at First National Bank Arena. The last victory for the Jaguars at Arkansas State was an 81-76 win on March 5, 2015.

.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Jaguars have given up just 64.9 points per game to Sun Belt opponents so far, an improvement from the 74.6 per game they allowed against non-conference competition.

CREATING OFFENSE: Marquis Eaton has directly created 41 percent of all Arkansas State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 17 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Arkansas State is 8-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 68 or fewer points, and 5-7 when opponents exceed 68 points. South Alabama is 8-0 when holding opponents to 68 points or fewer, and 4-8 on the year when teams score any more than 68.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Red Wolves have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Jaguars. Arkansas State has 38 assists on 71 field goals (53.5 percent) over its past three contests while South Alabama has assists on 24 of 65 field goals (36.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas State has attempted the second-most free throws in all of Division I. The Red Wolves have averaged 25.9 free throws per game, including 31.9 per game against conference opponents.