“Showtime” Shawn Porter: ‘Going the Distance’ takes you through his fight vs Adrian Granados
Video Details
Former Welterweight Champion Shawn Porter narrates his bout vs Adrian Granados. Porter consistently landed clean shots and won the fight unanimously on the cards, with all three judges scoring it 117-111.
