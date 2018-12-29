HIGHLIGHTS: Suns set in fourth, fall to Thunder
Back home after their longest road trip of the season, the Phoenix Suns took a lead into the fourth but couldn't match the Oklahoma City Thunder's 24-3 run lead by Russell Westbrook in a 118-102 loss.
