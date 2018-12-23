HIGHLIGHTS: Suns win streak ends in 3OT thriller
Video Details
- Bradley Beal
- Devin Booker
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Arizona
- NBA
- Pacific
- Phoenix Suns
- Southeast
- Washington Wizards
- West
- West
-
Devin Booker scored 33 points for the Phoenix Suns, but it wasn't enough as Bradley Beal (40 points) led the Washington Wizards to a 149-146 victory in triple overtime.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618