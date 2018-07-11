Archie gets a little sun at Chase pool
Video Details
Before Monday's storm rolled through Phoenix, Diamondbacks reliever Archie Bradley took to the Chase Field pool to catch some rays.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices