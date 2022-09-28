College Basketball College basketball 2022-23: 40 storylines to watch with 40 days to season 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By John Fanta

FOX Sports College Basketball Writer

A new college basketball season is inching closer, and with official practices starting this week, it’s time for a look at the top storylines to watch in the sport this season.

From the return of elite big men across the country — including the Naismith Player of the Year — to the dawn of new head coaching eras in key places, the coming season carries no shortage of intrigue.

The state of college basketball is healthy, and it looks like another season in which several teams could win the national championship.

Here’s what you can look forward to in the upcoming season — with 40 days to go.

1. The Jon Scheyer era begins at Duke

A national champion and All-American on the Blue Devils’ 2010 title team, Scheyer has made as much of a first impression as he possibly could without coaching a game yet.

Duke has the No. 1 recruiting classes in the country both this season and currently for 2023, according to the 247 Sports national rankings. That's due to having nine combined incoming five-star recruits, proving that Scheyer has Duke's recruiting going full steam ahead.

How will he handle the job of replacing one of college basketball’s defining figures, Mike Krzyzewski? That’s what makes the 2022-23 Duke season so interesting, combined with the fact that the Blue Devils lost Paolo Banchero, Mark Williams, Trevor Keels, Wendell Moore and A.J. Griffin, among others. This will be Jeremy Roach’s team to lead, and it will be intriguing to see just what top-ranked recruits Dereck Lively II, Dariq Whitehead and Kyle Filipowski bring to the table.

The Blue Devils have a top-10 roster, but getting everyone to mesh and build toward a March run is the task for Scheyer. How will the 35-year-old handle the immense pressure?

2. Who's No. 1, North Carolina or Gonzaga?

It was as if these programs were going back and forth for the title of "most offseason momentum." The Zags, 90-7 over the last three seasons, were the big winners of NBA Draft decision day on June 1, with All-American Drew Timme joining Rasir Bolton and Julian Strawther for another season in Spokane. A day after the Timme news dropped, highly-touted versatile transfer Malachi Smith announced he would play for Mark Few.

Meanwhile, the Tar Heels return 65% of their scoring — Armando Bacot, R.J. Davis, Caleb Love and Leaky Black all return — after an incredible run to the national title game last season. While questions lingered about how Hubert Davis would replace Brady Manek, the Tar Heels found a major option to enhance their veteran roster with Northwestern transfer Pete Nance (14.6 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 2.7 APG). When he committed to North Carolina on June 18, it catapulted the Tar Heels back into the No. 1 position for many, if they weren’t there already. I personally believe UNC is deserving of the top spot, but the Zags have a rich core and their dominance over the sport in recent years must be taken into account. This could end up being a season-long debate.

3. Will Tar Heels make another March Madness run?

It's extremely difficult to duplicate glorious runs in the win-or-go-home environment that is March Madness. All it takes is a bad performance or late-season injury to end everything. Look at Baylor last season, which fell to North Carolina in the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament after winning the title the year before. Look at Virginia in 2019. The thought was that the Cavaliers couldn’t be trusted after losing to UMBC the year before. They won it all. Many thought UCLA could contend for a return trip to the Final Four last season with Johnny Juzang and Jaime Jaquez, but the Bruins fell short of that goal.

All that being said, the Tar Heels certainly have a winning formula and talented personnel, and it will be intriguing to see how four-star freshmen Seth Trimble, Jalen Washington and Tyler Nickel figure into the equation. It’s hard to believe UNC looks like the preseason No. 1 team in the country with relatively the same core. On Feb. 16, the Tar Heels fell to 10-5 in a weak ACC after losing at home to Pittsburgh. But a No. 8 seed and a magical run to the title game later, and everything is coming up UNC.

The ACC goes through Chapel Hill.

4. Is THIS the year for the Zags?

Fair or not, that’s always going to be the question until the Zags win it all. There’s nothing left for the Bulldogs to prove. While Chet Holmgren is gone, the departure that’s going to be really interesting to see how the Zags deal with is Andrew Nembhard. That means former five-star recruit Nolan Hickman will likely have to step up at the point guard position. Timme, Bolton and Strawther give the Zags a tremendous top trio and the transfer additions of Smith and LSU’s Efton Reid are strong.

The Zags will once again be tested early, as they meet Michigan State on the USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego on Nov. 11 before a road trip to a top-15 Texas team on Nov. 16. Games with Kentucky and Baylor are also on the docket, as is a Thanksgiving week trip to the PK85 Invitational which could lead to a title game versus Duke in Portland.

5. All eyes on Bloomington: On paper, Indiana is at the top of the Big Ten

Jaden Ivey, Johnny Davis and Keegan Murray are all gone from the conference. The Big Ten will still be a quality conference, but there are questions surrounding some teams — just not for Indiana.

Trayce Jackson-Davis is one of the best returning players in college basketball. The Hoosiers have four returning starters back from a team that won 21 games and an NCAA Tournament contest in coach Mike Woodson’s first season. A highly-touted recruiting class also arrives in Bloomington. College basketball is better off when IU is nationally relevant, and the Hoosiers have the makeup to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time in seven years.

6. Oscar Tshiebwe and Kentucky seek revenge season

The reigning national player of the year is returning to school for the first time since North Carolina’s Tyler Hansbrough did so in 2008. One of the biggest criticisms in college basketball is that it’s hard to recognize players year in and year out. Tshiebwe’s return to Lexington provided a huge splash to the sport’s offseason and is a welcome sight for the Wildcats.

It also means John Calipari enters the 2022-23 season with a top-five roster and heightened expectations. UK has more pressure than usual to make a deep March run, with last year’s NCAA Tournament loss to 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s only the second first-round exit for Kentucky since 1987. Combine that with an absence from the dance the year before, and the Wildcats enter the season with a similar taste that Virginia had entering 2018-19. We know how that ended.

Sahvir Wheeler returns to lead the backcourt, Jacob Toppin seems poised to take another leap and Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston headline the nation’s fifth-best recruiting class. The Wildcats have not been to a Final Four since 2015. That spell could end this season, and it’s a thrill for any follower to get another year of Tshiebwe, who posted 17.4 points and 15.1 boards per game last season. Could we see an average of 20-and-20 this time around? It’s on the table.

7. Jay Wright is gone from the Villanova sideline. Can Kyle Neptune keep the Wildcats rolling?

The Wildcats have been the class of the Big East and as good as any program in the country for the last decade. But is ALL of that success solely because of Wright, or can one of his disciples, Neptune, take over the program and keep it rolling?

Caleb Daniels, Brandon Slater and Eric Dixon highlight the returnees, while five-star freshman wing Cam Whitmore should come in and make a high impact for the Wildcats. He is joined by point guard Mark Amstrong in the rookie class, and both are expected to make a significant impact this season. That’s a bit different for Villanova, which is typically known for a veteran-laden formula that hinges on development over the years.

That does not mean freshmen haven’t played on the Main Line, but underclassmen will be asked to do more, especially with superstar Justin Moore still recovering from an Achilles injury. Had Moore been fully healthy, he would have been a Big East Player of the year contender. This Villanova season is one of the most interesting in a while because Wright is gone, and the team’s star will be returning at some point in the middle of the year. For more on Moore, check out my column on him from last week.

Over the last nine years, the Wildcats have gone 264-53. Will they remain on top of the Big East? There are some key variables and questions to answer.

8. Hunter Dickinson returns to Ann Arbor. Just how good will his supporting cast be?

Even in an up-and-down 19-15 season, Michigan ended up making its fifth consecutive Sweet 16 with victories over Colorado State and Tennessee. The Wolverines received great news when 7-foot-1 All-American Dickinson announced he would be back for his junior season. His return, like Tshiebwe’s, is great for the sport because of how recognizable he is nationally.

Averaging 18.6 points and 8.6 boards per game last year, Dickinson’s return automatically made the Wolverines a Big Ten title contender.

The key will be the supporting cast. Eli Brooks is gone, and Princeton grad transfer Jaelin Llewellyn will look to fill the void in the backcourt. Sophomores Kobe Bufkin and Terrance Williams will be asked to make a leap. Center Tarris Reed and wing Jett Howard highlight a top-10 recruiting class. How will all of these pieces and parts fit together, and can the Wolverines develop different forms of scoring consistently? Dickinson provides certainty. What happens beyond him will determine whether the Wolverines are dangerous in March.

9. Rock Chalk: Reigning champion Kansas looks different, but versatility is a major strength

Six of the Jayhawks' top eight shot-takers are gone, including Ochai Agbaji, David McCormack and Remy Martin. But Kansas still has a star in Jalen Wilson, as well as point guard Dajuan Harris. The Jayhawks usher in the nation’s fourth-best recruiting class, highlighted by Gradey Dick and MJ Rice, while Texas Tech transfer Kevin McCullar was a huge intraconference addition by Bill Self and company.

The center position is a big question, with freshman Ernest Udeh Jr. and sophomore Zach Clemence likely duking it out for minutes. But Kansas’ biggest strength is the versatility of the roster. They should be very switchable defensively, and a group that can cause matchup issues. Harris has to be a table-setter, and Wilson will have to increase his 11.1 PPG. The Jayhawks should once again contend for the Big 12 and deserve preseason top-10 recognition. With a very different look, though, it’s going to be interesting to see how Self gets it to come together in such a hard league.

10. With Cryer and Flagler leading the way, Baylor sets sights on 2-outta-3

Adam Flagler and LJ Cryer, who both averaged more than 13 points per game, are back in the fold. Five-star recruit Keyontae George has impressed since he’s hit campus and will make an immediate impact.

But Scott Drew did not stop there. He acquired length and depth with transfers from West Virginia (Jalen Bridges) and BYU (Caleb Lohner). Bridges has a chance to give the Bears a different dimension offensively, having averaged 8.4 points and 4.8 boards per game last season with the Mountaineers, including five performances of 14-or-more points.

Flo Thamba will hold down the center position, with one of the biggest questions down low being the status of Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua. The 6-foot-8 standout injured his knee last February and his return timeline is up in the air. Had he been healthy, the 27-7 Bears could have gone much deeper than the second round of the NCAA Tournament. If he can come back and add to the returning core at the level he was once at, look out. The Bears could end up as the best team in a loaded Big 12.

11. OMAHA! Creighton looks to build on a surprising season

Last season, Greg McDermott's Bluejays were picked to finish eighth in the conference preseason poll. Creighton proceeded to go 23-12, make a run to the Big East championship game, win an NCAA Tournament thriller over San Diego State and give Kansas all the eventual national champions could handle in the Round of 32.

Now the Jays have national championship expectations. They bring back the majority of their core — Ryan Nembhard, Trey Alexander, Arthur Kaluma and Ryan Kalkbrenner. But McDermott and his staff added another pinnacle piece, just what the doctor ordered with Summit League Player of the Year Baylor Scheierman, a transfer from South Dakota State. The 6-foot-6 star, a Nebraska native, posted 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game last year and fits the Bluejays program like a glove.

Creighton is absolutely the preseason No. 1 in the Big East.

12. UCLA could return to the Final Four behind Jaquez, Campbell

Jaime Jaquez Jr. returning to the Bruins for his senior season was yet another welcome sight in the college basketball offseason, as the 6-foot-7 wing will be one of the best players in college basketball. With Tyger Campbell running the point as a senior, Mick Cronin has two veterans who can charge the Bruins and make them the team to beat in the Pac-12.

What else makes UCLA exciting? The Bruins welcome multiple five-star freshmen, in combo guard Amari Bailey and center Adem Bona, both of whom should start. Can UCLA make it to a Final Four for the second time in three years? It’s a realistic goal.

13. Houston is the toughest team in college basketball and a top-five squad

Over the past two seasons, all the Cougars have done is go 60-10 and make two Elite Eight runs, plus reach the 2021 Final Four.

They don’t get enough national love for how great they’ve been in recent years, and head coach Kelvin Sampson deserves credit for establishing a style rooted in toughness and elite-level defense. You have to beat Houston, and you’re likely going to have to do it on their terms.

Jamal Shead, Marcus Sasser, Tramon Mark and Reggie Chaney are all back. Five-star freshman Jarace Walker is going to make a high impact from the jump.

I believe Houston not only deserves to be ranked third in the preseason poll, but is a national championship frontrunner.

They could win it all … in Houston … next April!

14. Arkansas has the most fascinating roster in college basketball

The Razorbacks also have one of the most fascinating coaches in Eric Musselman, who has transformed the program and put it back near the top of the national map with back-to-back Elite Eight appearances. How will that translate to a team featuring the nation’s second-ranked recruiting class?

The Razorbacks will be a must-watch not just for college hoops junkies, but NBA Draft fanatics. Combo guard Nick Smith is one of the most talented freshmen in the nation, while Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh are both top-20 recruits as well. In terms of returning talent, 6-foot-4 junior guard Davonte Davis should take on an increased role. When he was the first man off the Arkansas bench last season, the team went 14-3.

It will be interesting to see how minutes are managed between the incoming transfers. There should be a competition in the frontcourt between Jalen Graham (Arizona State), Trevon Brazile (Missouri) and twin brothers Makhi and Makhel Mitchell, who both transferred from Rhode Island.

The other key transfer is 2022 AAC Sixth Man of the Year Ricky Council IV, a 6-foot-6 wing who averaged 12.0 points and 5.4 rebounds per game last season. There are plenty of options for Musselman to work with. How minutes get distributed, and just how much Smith does along with a tremendous freshman class will be plenty of fun to take in.

15. The SEC is stacked

Kentucky and Arkansas both have very realistic shots at the Final Four. Tennessee, Auburn and Alabama could be top-15 teams at certain points throughout the year. Texas A&M made a strong NIT championship game run and rides plenty of momentum into the season. There are six new head coaches in the conference — Florida’s Todd Golden, Georgia’s Mike White, LSU’s Matt McMahon, Mississippi State’s Chris Jans, Missouri’s Dennis Gates and South Carolina’s Lamont Paris.

So there are national title contenders, real depth, some rising programs with big-name coaches and tremendous college hoops atmospheres. The SEC sent six teams to the NCAA Tournament last year. All signs point to that total, if not more, going again. There’s so much talent in the league, it would not be surprising at all to see multiple teams go deep into March.

16. The road still goes through the Big 12, though

Kansas and Baylor look like top-10 teams. Texas has Marcus Carr and Tyrese Hunter to headline the backcourt. TCU could have one of its best teams ever. The Big 12 has accounted for the last two national championship teams and has had a team in every Final Four since 2018.

The conference deserves the title of being the nation’s best until proved otherwise.

17. Sean Miller is back on the sideline. Could Xavier be a Big East title dark horse?

After a year away, Sean Miller is back into coaching at a familiar place to he and his family: Xavier. Spending 2001-09 with the Musketeers, Miller returns to Cincinnati looking to get Xavier back on track. A subject in the FBI’s 2017-18 college basketball corruption scandal for his alleged involvement in paying DeAndre Ayton, Miller is still awaiting his fate from the NCAA’s Independent Accountability Resolution Process into his activities at Arizona. That could entail some sort of suspension.

The polarizing recent chapters for Miller, and a year away from the game, certainly add dramatic effect to a program with a rich history in Xavier. The Musketeers made all but two NCAA Tournaments from 2001-18. The program has not been back since, with Travis Steele failing after Chris Mack departed for Louisville. With Colby Jones, Zach Freemantle and Jack Nunge back, Xavier could be a top-20 team. Talent has not been the question. It’s been coaching. Can Miller help Xavier challenge Creighton and Villanova for the Big East crown?

18. Illinois crushed the transfer portal

The Illini lost their top five scorers from last season, but coach Brad Underwood nailed it in the transfer portal with the additions of Terrence Shannon Jr. and Matthew Mayer. Look for freshmen Skyy Clark and Ty Rodgers to make quite the impact, and a potential breakout campaign from RJ Melendez.

19. With Zach Edey back, can Purdue stay in the Top 25?

The big man theme in college basketball for the upcoming season is also prominent in West Lafayette, where the 7-foot-4 Edey enters his junior season after averaging 14.4 points and 7.7 rebounds last season.

Edey is one of the most fun watches in the sport, but the key for Matt Painter this year will be how the Boilers build around the center. With Jaden Ivey, Trevon Williams and Sasha Stefanovic gone, Purdue will certainly have a different look. No one player can replace everything that Ivey provided.

The backcourt will hinge on Utah transfer David Jenkins and junior Brandon Newman, who will have to take a leap after an inconsistent sophomore season. Purdue should still be a contender in the Big Ten with its size, guard play is the big key to what they end up doing this season.

20. Don't bet against Dana Altman. Oregon is poised for a big bounce-back season

It was rare to see an NCAA Tournament last year without Oregon. The Ducks had been to seven of the previous eight Big Dances. It was an inconsistent season for Oregon, an outlier based on the program's pedigree. The Ducks were outside the top 100 in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency, and they could not make up for those flaws in the scoring column on a consistent basis.

But leading scorer Will Richardson is back for the Ducks. South Carolina transfer Jermaine Couisnard, the leading scorer for the Gamecocks a year ago, enters the program. Altman was not done yet in the portal, as he made an intraconference addition with Colorado’s Keeshawn Barthelemy.

The frontcourt is where Oregon could cause major matchup issues. Five-star freshman Kel’el Ware has a chance to start from the jump, while veterans N’Faly Dante and Quincy Guerrier are back in the fold, as well.

The Ducks should return near the top of the table in the Pac-12.

21. Tom Izzo is meeting Mark Few on an aircraft carrier in the first week of the season

We will always give credit to coaches and programs for being creative with scheduling. For the first time in a decade, college basketball will be played on the water when Gonzaga meets Michigan State on Nov. 11. The game will be played on the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln in the San Diego harbor as a way to commemorate the armed forces for Veterans Day.

While condensation has played a role in past outdoor games, it’s great to see this unique game on the docket and these two programs making an effort to play one another as a tribute to fallen heroes.

- 10 must-see men's college basketball matchups

22. With a loaded core returning, Virginia is back

Last season, Virginia snapped a streak of seven consecutive trips to the NCAA Tournament. The Cavaliers will dance in 2023. They bring back the majority of their core, including all five starters — Jayden Gardner, Armaan Franklin, Kihei Clark, Reece Beekman and Kadin Shedrick. UVA could be top-20 good and an ACC title contender if all goes as planned.

23. The year of the Aztec? San Diego State could be the sport's best team outside the power six not named Gonzaga

San Diego State returns four of five starters from a 23-win team. If you don’t know the name Matt Bradley, watch him play this year. Head coach Brian Dutcher picked up transfers Darrion Trammell, Micah Parrish and has an X-factor in former Ohio State Buckeye Jaedon LeDee.

The Aztecs have a ton of experience and were No. 2 last year in KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency. They could be in for a historic season, but this year will be about making it matter in March.

- San Diego State is No. 15 in our 2022-23 countdown

24. Texas has top-end talent. Will Chris Beard build on year one in Austin?

The Longhorns won an NCAA Tournament game last March for the first time since 2014. Now, Chris Beard has Marcus Carr back to headline a solid returning core. He hit home runs in the transfer portal, with the biggest add being Tyrese Hunter from Iowa State. Add in one of the best recruits in the country, Dillon Mitchell, and the Longhorns could be a top-10 team.

25. The Kenny Payne Era begins at Louisville

The Kentucky/Louisville rivalry just added another dramatic layer. Kenny Payne, a 1986 national champion with the Cardinals and former Kentucky assistant, takes over a Louisville program in great need of a jolt of energy after the Chris Mack tenure ended miserably.

While the Cardinals are in a rebuilding state after eight roster departures, it will be interesting to see if Payne can right the ship. Picking up former four-star recruit and Tennessee transfer Brandon Huntley-Hatfield was a big get. A lot will be on the plate of returning point guard El Ellis.

26. Kerr Kriisa and Texas transfer Courtney Ramey charge Arizona's backcourt

What a debut for Tommy Lloyd at the helm. He put the Wildcats back at the top of the sport, leading the program to a 33-4 season and a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament. Ben Mathurin, Dalen Terry and Christian Koloko are gone, but the Wildcats should still be one of the best teams in the Pac-12. Can Ramey coexist with Kriisa? And can Kriisa keep turnovers from being his biggest enemy?

Look for Pelle Larsson to have a breakout year on the wing while Azuolas Tubelis and Oumar Ballo make up the frontcourt.

27. Adama Sanogo is one of the nation's best big men. Can UConn break through in March?

The 6-foot-9 Huskies superstar is yet another big man back in college basketball. He will absolutely contend for Big East Player of the Year. The question for the Huskies: Will they be better on the perimeter?

Sophomore Jordan Hawkins has the potential for a big leap, while Dan Hurley brings in transfers Tristen Newton (East Carolina), Nahiem Alleyne (Virginia Tech) and Hassan Diarra (Texas A&M). The other key weapon, and perhaps as important as any, is dynamic junior wing Andre Jackson, who could get some NBA looks.

28. The Golden Era begins in Gainesville. Could Florida climb in the SEC standings?

Todd Golden’s rise has been super impressive. As he enters Year 1, expect the Gators to be frisky in the SEC. Retaining Colin Castleton for a fifth season was huge. Florida also hit it big in the transfer portal by adding St. Bonaventure’s Kyle Lofton, Belmont’s Will Richard and LSU’s Alex Fudge. All three could start for the Gators, and look for returnee Kowacie Reeves to keep climbing. The Gators could dance in 2023, and Golden is a name to watch as one of the sport’s potential coaching faces down the road.

29. Michigan State will play smaller, and Tom Izzo is looking for A.J. Hoggard to lead

Tom Izzo has recruiting momentum, acquiring a trio of four-star commitments for 2023 over the summer. Even though those additions are for next season, will we see those good vibes translate to this year’s team? The Spartans have to play smaller just by virtue of who they have on the roster with Marcus Bingham and Julius Marble gone. It is imperative that Hoggard steps up for this team as a leader, and veteran Joey Hauser must continue to build. The Spartans have to improve their offensive efficiency, having committed the most turnovers in the Big Ten last year with 459.

30. The Atlantic 10 welcomes big-name coaches and a new program, is poised for a big season

Dayton and Saint Louis will battle at the top of the conference. Loyola Chicago enters the league with three trips to the NCAA Tournament in four years. VCU and George Mason will contend. The league is coming off a big moment of validation in the NCAA Tournament when Davidson knocked off Iowa.

If those aren’t enough good signs for the conference, new big-name coaches will be on the sidelines, as Frank Martin takes over at UMass and Archie Miller leads Rhode Island.

31. After five years away from the game, Thad Matta is BACK. Will Butler improve?

This is a fascinating storyline. Look at Matta’s résumé: Two Final Four trips. Four Big Ten Tournament titles. A five-time conference coach of the year.

Matta is a winner and says he’s healthy and ready for this moment. It would not have happened just anywhere. He has Butler roots and will try to get a program that has gone a combined 24-35 over the last two seasons back on the radar in the Big East. Matta has a solid returning guard duo in Chuck Harris and Simas Lukosius, and the Bulldogs added transfers Manny Bates (NC State), Ali Ali (Akron), Jalen Thomas (Georgia State) and Eric Hunter Jr. (Purdue). They can be a Big East dark horse.

32. With Hunter Maldonado back at Wyoming, the Cowboys could crash the party in March

The 23-year-old, sixth-year senior could be a household name in March. Hunter Maldonado averaged 18.5 points, 6.3 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game in the 2021-22 campaign and the 6-foot-7 guard’s return to the program is awesome news for Wyoming and the Mountain West. The Cowboys fell in the NCAA Tournament to Indiana last year, but return almost everybody from a 25-9 team.

33. Blue bloods will feast at the PK85 Thanksgiving Week in college basketball's premiere multi-team event

Nike founder Phil Knight’s 85th birthday will be celebrated in grand style this Thanksgiving in Portland. Think about these brackets and the brand names in them:

PK85 Legacy

Duke vs. Oregon State – Florida vs. Xavier

Purdue vs. West Virginia – Gonzaga vs. Portland State

PK85 Invitational

North Carolina vs. Portland – Villanova vs. Iowa State

UConn vs. Oregon – Michigan State vs. Alabama

What. A. Field. Play will begin on Thanksgiving, with semifinals on Black Friday and the championship game on Sunday. A potential Duke/Gonzaga final would be a must-watch.

34. On the diamond? Wisconsin and Stanford will square off at a baseball stadium

On Friday, Nov. 11, the Badgers and Cardinal will square off in the inaugural "Brew City Battle" at American Family Field, the home of the Milwaukee Brewers. This game is part of a doubleheader, which will feature a women’s matchup between the Badgers and Kansas State.

The Wisconsin men will rely on Chucky Hepburn to take on a bigger role with Johnny Davis gone, and this test in the first week of the season against star Harrison Ingram and the Cardinal will provide a measuring stick for both teams. It’s a critical year for Jerod Haase, who enters his seventh season in Palo Alto without an NCAA Tournament berth. This is a quality early resume opportunity.

35. After an offseason of NIL headlines, how will Miami fare with Nijel Pack and Isaiah Wong?

The Hurricanes were at the center of name, image and likeness drama this offseason when Pack transferred from Kansas State to Miami for a deal worth $800,000 over two years, along with a car. This deal, which came through Miami donor John Ruiz, sparked Canes star Wong to threaten to enter the transfer portal. Wong’s deal with Ruiz only amounts to $100,000, but the two parties agreed to work on other deals if Wong would stay in Coral Gables.

What’s amazing is that all of this drama came after a historic season from Jim Larranaga’s Hurricanes. Miami made the program’s first Elite Eight in program history. They should once again be a factor in the ACC, but after a strange offseason, it will be interesting to see if they can make noise in March.

36. Alabama's freshman class is stacked. How will Nate Oats manage everything?

The Crimson Tide have the nation’s third-ranked recruiting class, according to the 247 Sports composite rankings. Nate Oats has done an incredible job with the Tide. Wing Brandon Miller has a chance to be special, while guards Jaden Bradley and Rylen Griffen are both highly touted, as well. The Tide have the makeup of an SEC dark horse.

37. Keegan Murray may be gone, but don't go sleeping on Fran McCaffery and Iowa. A familiar last name is still around (Kris Murray).

Keegan Murray was a generational talent for the Hawkeyes, going No. 4 overall in the NBA Draft. So McCaffery will take a step back, right? Think again. Keegan's twin Kris looks poised for a big season. The 6-foot-8 versatile forward averaged 9.7 points per game last season, but will be asked to lead the Hawkeyes. Don’t sleep on the Hawkeyes.

38. It's a new day for Maryland

Kevin Willard averaged 20.5 wins per season over his last seven years at Seton Hall and now sets his sights on resurrecting the Terrapins. The Terps have an interesting backcourt with Charlotte transfer Jahmir Young, who averaged nearly 20 points per game last year, and Georgetown transfer Donald Carey. Among Maryland’s schedule highlights? A Dec. 11 date with Tennessee (4:30 p.m. ET, FS1) followed by a Dec. 14 home game against UCLA (9 p.m. ET, FS1).

39. Shaheen Holloway was last season's face of March Madness. Now, he has high expectations in his return to his alma mater, Seton Hall

The story out of Jersey City in March was nothing short of unbelievable. Saint Peter’s, a 15-seed, wrote a Hollywood script with a run to the Elite Eight that included wins over Kentucky and Purdue.

Their coach, former Seton Hall great Holloway, is back with the Pirates. Holloway has been waiting for this moment and takes over a program that has qualified for five of the last six NCAA Tournaments. Seton Hall figures to be somewhere in the top 5-6 in the Big East. Defense and rebounding are a certainty. Scoring will be the question to answer.

40. Who will wear Cinderella’s slipper this time around?

In 2021, 15-seed Oral Roberts made the Sweet 16. Last year, 15-seed Saint Peter’s was a win away from the Final Four. Lucky No. 15? Perhaps, but it’s indicative of what the transfer portal can do for low and mid-major programs.

Here are four mid-major candidates who could crash the party this season: Kent State, Bryant, Oral Roberts and Iona.

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on Twitter @ John_Fanta .

