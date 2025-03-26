2025 college basketball transfer tracker: St. John's lands ASU G Joson Sanon
The college basketball transfer portal is open for business.
The transfer portal opened for college basketball players on Monday, March 24, which was a day after the Round of 32 ended. As a result, there have been players on NCAA Tournament teams who have entered the portal. The window will remain open until April 22.
Let's take a look at the top players in the portal and transfer moves so far this offseason.
March 26
Arizona State G Joson Sanon transfers to St. John's
Details: Three years of eligibility remaining; Four-star recruit out of high school, 25th-best prospect in Class of 2024 (via 247 Sports)
Creighton G Pop Isaacs enters transfer portal
Details: Junior season ended after hip injury, playing in just eight games; could have two seasons remaining
North Carolina State G Marcus Hill enters transfer portal
Details: One more year of eligibility
March 25
Drake G Bennett Stirtz transfers to Iowa
Details: One more year of eligibility; 2024-25 Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year; followed former Drake head coach Ben McCollum; also declared for 2025 NBA Draft
New Mexico G Donovan Dent enters portal
Details: One more year of eligibility; 2024-25 Mountain West Conference Player of the Year
North Carolina G Elliot Cadeau enters portal
Details: Two more years of eligibility; Five-star recruit out of high school, 11th-best prospect in Class of 2023 (247 Sports)
March 24
West Virginia G Tucker DeVries enters portal
Details: One more year of eligibility remaining; two-time Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year at Drake; suffered season-ending shoulder injury in December; father Darian DeVries became Indiana's head coach earlier in March
Providence F Bryce Hopkins enters portal
Details: One more year of eligibility remaining; missed most of the last two seasons with knee injuries
Providence G Jayden Pierre enters portal
Details: One more year of eligibility remaining
Iowa F Owen Freeman enters portal
Details: Two more years of eligibility remaining; 2023-24 co-Big Ten Freshman of the Year
Iowa G Josh Dix enters portal
Details: One more year of eligibility remaining
Iowa G Pryce Sandfort enters portal
Details: Two more years of eligibility remaining
Michigan G Justin Pippen enters portal
Details: No. 106 overall recruiting prospect in Class of 2024 (247 Sports)
Indiana F Malik Reneau enters portal
Details: One more year of eligibility remaining
Indiana F Mackenzie Mgbako enters portal
Details: Two more years of eligibility remaining; 2023-24 co-Big Ten Freshman of the Year
Virginia G Isaac McKneely enters portal
Details: One more year of eligibility remaining
South Dakota State C Oscar Cluff enters portal
Details: One more year of eligibility remaining
Notre Dame F Tae Davis enters portal
Details: One more year of eligibility remaining
UNLV G Dedan Thomas Jr. enters portal
Details: Two more years of eligibility remaining
Miami (Fla.) G Jalil Bethea enters portal
Details: Three years of eligibility remaining; No. 7 recruit in high school Class of 2024 (247 Sports)
Xavier F Dailyn Swain enters portal
Details: Two more years of eligibility remaining
San Diego State C Magoon Gwath enters portal
Details: Three years of eligibility remaining; 2024-25 Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year
Nevada C Nick Davidson enters portal
Details: One year of eligibility remaining
Wyoming G Obi Agbim enters portal
Details: One more year of eligibility remaining
East Tennessee State G Quimari Peterson enters portal
Details: One more eligibility remaining; 2024-25 Southern Conference Player of the Year
Howard G Blake Harper enters portal
Details: Three more years of eligibility remaining; 2024-25 Mid-Eastern Conference Player of the Year
Quinnipiac F Amarri Monroe enters portal
Details: One more year of eligibility remaining; 2024-25 MAAC Player of the Year
