College Basketball
2025 college basketball transfer tracker: St. John's lands ASU G Joson Sanon
College Basketball

2025 college basketball transfer tracker: St. John's lands ASU G Joson Sanon

Published Mar. 26, 2025 7:19 p.m. ET

The college basketball transfer portal is open for business.

The transfer portal opened for college basketball players on Monday, March 24, which was a day after the Round of 32 ended. As a result, there have been players on NCAA Tournament teams who have entered the portal. The window will remain open until April 22.

Let's take a look at the top players in the portal and transfer moves so far this offseason. 

March 26

Arizona State G Joson Sanon transfers to St. John's
Details: Three years of eligibility remaining; Four-star recruit out of high school, 25th-best prospect in Class of 2024 (via 247 Sports)

Creighton G Pop Isaacs enters transfer portal
Details: Junior season ended after hip injury, playing in just eight games; could have two seasons remaining 

North Carolina State G Marcus Hill enters transfer portal
Details: One more year of eligibility

March 25

Drake G Bennett Stirtz transfers to Iowa
Details: One more year of eligibility; 2024-25 Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year; followed former Drake head coach Ben McCollum; also declared for 2025 NBA Draft

New Mexico G Donovan Dent enters portal
Details: One more year of eligibility; 2024-25 Mountain West Conference Player of the Year

North Carolina G Elliot Cadeau enters portal
Details: Two more years of eligibility; Five-star recruit out of high school, 11th-best prospect in Class of 2023 (247 Sports)

March 24

West Virginia G Tucker DeVries enters portal
Details: One more year of eligibility remaining; two-time Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year at Drake; suffered season-ending shoulder injury in December; father Darian DeVries became Indiana's head coach earlier in March

Providence F Bryce Hopkins enters portal
Details: One more year of eligibility remaining; missed most of the last two seasons with knee injuries

Providence G Jayden Pierre enters portal
Details: One more year of eligibility remaining

Iowa F Owen Freeman enters portal
Details: Two more years of eligibility remaining; 2023-24 co-Big Ten Freshman of the Year

Iowa G Josh Dix enters portal
Details: One more year of eligibility remaining 

Iowa G Pryce Sandfort enters portal
Details: Two more years of eligibility remaining

Michigan G Justin Pippen enters portal
Details: No. 106 overall recruiting prospect in Class of 2024 (247 Sports)

Indiana F Malik Reneau enters portal
Details: One more year of eligibility remaining

Indiana F Mackenzie Mgbako enters portal
Details: Two more years of eligibility remaining; 2023-24 co-Big Ten Freshman of the Year

Virginia G Isaac McKneely enters portal
Details: One more year of eligibility remaining

South Dakota State C Oscar Cluff enters portal
Details: One more year of eligibility remaining

Notre Dame F Tae Davis enters portal
Details: One more year of eligibility remaining

UNLV G Dedan Thomas Jr. enters portal
Details: Two more years of eligibility remaining

Miami (Fla.) G Jalil Bethea enters portal
Details: Three years of eligibility remaining; No. 7 recruit in high school Class of 2024 (247 Sports)

Xavier F Dailyn Swain enters portal
Details: Two more years of eligibility remaining

San Diego State C Magoon Gwath enters portal
Details: Three years of eligibility remaining; 2024-25 Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year

Nevada C Nick Davidson enters portal
Details: One year of eligibility remaining

Wyoming G Obi Agbim enters portal
Details: One more year of eligibility remaining

East Tennessee State G Quimari Peterson enters portal
Details: One more eligibility remaining; 2024-25 Southern Conference Player of the Year

Howard G Blake Harper enters portal
Details: Three more years of eligibility remaining; 2024-25 Mid-Eastern Conference Player of the Year

Quinnipiac F Amarri Monroe enters portal 
Details: One more year of eligibility remaining; 2024-25 MAAC Player of the Year

