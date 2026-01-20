College Basketball
2026 Men's NCAA Tournament Projections: Duke Jumps to No. 1 Seed, Texas Tech Rises
College Basketball

2026 Men's NCAA Tournament Projections: Duke Jumps to No. 1 Seed, Texas Tech Rises

Updated Jan. 20, 2026 4:38 p.m. ET

There’s a new king in the South Region. 

Duke has surged to a No. 1 seed in Mike DeCourcy’s updated bracket projections, headlining a top line that now features UConn, Nebraska and Arizona. The Wildcats and Cornhuskers stand alone as the last undefeated teams from power conferences.

Behind the top line, the chase is just as compelling. Michigan, Iowa State, Houston and Purdue currently anchor the No. 2 seed line. Kelvin Sampson's Houston team is set to host Texas Tech – a 3-seed in DeCourcy's latest bracket projections – in a Big 12 showdown on Saturday afternoon.

With a loaded week on deck, DeCourcy is here to share his latest NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament projections.

Here's where his projected bracket stands on Jan. 20.

EAST REGION

SOUTH REGION

MIDWEST REGION

WEST REGION

And it’s never too early to check in on the bubble.

According to DeCourcy's projections, Auburn, Ohio State, Oklahoma State and Stanford are the last four teams in the tournament, while Virginia Tech, New Mexico, Cal and North Carolina State are the first four out.

As for conference representation, the SEC leads the way with 10 teams in DeCourcy's latest tournament projections, followed by the Big Ten with nine teams, the ACC and Big 12 with eight teams and the Big East with four teams. The West Coast, Atlantic 10 and Mountain West conferences have two teams each.

Selection Sunday is less than two months away, and these projections will inevitably evolve. But for now, DeCourcy’s latest bracket forecast offers a clear snapshot of who’s rising, who’s falling, and which programs are already building the résumés they’ll need when March arrives.

Michael DeCourcy covers college basketball for FOX Sports with an emphasis on NCAA Tournament bracket projections. He has appeared on FOX Sports college basketball game broadcasts, while also serving as a college basketball studio analyst with Big Ten Network. He has been covering college basketball for nearly three decades at the Sporting News. You can follow him at @tsnmike.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Basketball
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Connecticut Huskies Connecticut Huskies
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Men's CBK AP Top 25: Arizona a Unanimous No. 1, Unbeaten Miami (OH) Enters Poll

Men's CBK AP Top 25: Arizona a Unanimous No. 1, Unbeaten Miami (OH) Enters Poll

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2026 NFL Scores Image 2026 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes