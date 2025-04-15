College Basketball Ranking the best players available in the college basketball transfer portal Published Apr. 15, 2025 6:21 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There is no offseason in college basketball. In fact, it's open season across the country, with bidding wars fully revved up and coaches trying to make big splashes to be in contention a year from now. As millions of dollars are being poured into programs from donors and then being spent on the big fish in the portal, it bears noting that, in the midst of chaos, this year's national championship game featured a Florida team that returned six of its top nine scorers from the previous season and a Houston program that has been notorious for roster continuity under Kelvin Sampson, having taken just one transfer in 2024.

It's not to say home run portal additions don't exist, because Houston notched Milos Uzan and Florida reeled in Alijah Martin from the portal, while Sion James and Mason Gillis provided a wealth of experience to a Duke team that needed it to get to the Final Four. That's why this time of year is so critical, because one or two pieces added to your roster can be a game-changer for where you stand.

The theme out of the gates in the portal: second-year head coaches who are trying to turn a foundation season into an even bigger leap in Year 2. Dusty May and Michigan have been on the attack, reeling in North Carolina transfer point guard Elliot Cadeau, a 7-foot-3 tower in former UCLA big man Aday Mara, and a pair of 6-9 weapons in Morez Johnson Jr. (Illinois) and the No. 1-rated transfer according to 247 Sports, former UAB star Yaxel Lendeborg. The rising junior possesses a versatile skill set, averaging 17.7 points, 11.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 52% from the floor. This construction by May follows in the footsteps of what he had this past season in the frontcourt with Vlad Goldin and Danny Wolf.

Perhaps the most compelling storyline in the portal has been Louisville and Kentucky in hard pursuit of talent, with the Cardinals at No. 2 in the portal rankings and the Wildcats at No. 3. What Pat Kelsey has done at Louisville after taking over a program that was a combined 12-52 in the two years before his arrival is nothing short of amazing, and now the Cardinals look every bit the part of a top-10 team entering next season. Reeling in veteran guards Ryan Conwell from Xavier and Isaac McKneely from Virginia is just what the doctor ordered, not to mention a 6-5 guard in Adrian Wooley, who averaged 19/5/4 per game this past season at Kennesaw State. With J'Vonne Hadley and potentially Kasean Pryor back, along with five-star guard Mikel Brown Jr. in the fold, the hype is real.

Mark Pope has been cooking as well, coming off a Sweet 16 in his debut season on the sidelines in Lexington. Kentucky has already reeled in former five-star Jayden Quaintance, a 6-9 forward who is really athletic and versatile after averaging 9.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game as a freshman. The Wildcats have also added former Alabama forward Mouhamed Dioubate, All-ACC guard and Pitt transfer Jaland Lowe (16.8 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 5.5 APG), and 6-8 rising sophomore Kam Williams (Tulane). With Otega Oweh back in the fold, look for Kentucky to have a top 10 roster entering next season.

But there are still plenty of names out there in the portal! Here are the top players to keep an eye on:

Ian Jackson, North Carolina

He is a home run because he only exhausted one year of eligibility and possesses a ton of upside to take off in his sophomore season. The 6-4 guard, a native of the Bronx, averaged 12 points per game while shooting 46% from the floor and 40% from 3-point territory as a freshman. He has the makeup and ball-handling skills to be a primary scorer for a team that sets him up offensively. In the right situation, he could become a top-tier guard in the sport. Jackson averaged 22.7 points per game over a seven-game span in January. He visited with Rick Pitino and St. John's on Sunday and Monday, and the Red Storm appear to be one of the front-runners, along with Eric Musselman and USC.

RJ Luis, St. John's

The Big East Player of the Year and an All-American this past season, Luis entered his name in the draft and has until June 16 to decide whether he is going to stay in or remain in school. The 6-7 wing does have some pro upside, but I do not have him on my first-round draft board at this time. With that in mind, the money in college is going to be seven figures for Luis if he decides to come back. Averaging 18.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, Luis' season ended with the worst performance of his career at the worst time, a Round of 32 loss to Arkansas, but his length, scoring prowess and ability to get downhill make him a highly sought-after player. The right coach is important here because Pitino got so much out of him. Staying disciplined in his shot selection is something Luis has to work on.

Darrion Williams, Texas Tech

As Williams is looking for his next destination, it's important to note that the Red Raiders look like a potential top-five team heading into next season with JT Toppin back and Washington State transfer LeJuan Watts committing over the weekend. Now, Williams has also entered the draft, and, like Luis, he has until June 16 to decide whether he's keeping his name in or not. The 6-6 guard is a multi-faceted wing who averaged 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 44% from the field. I think it's in Williams' best interest to capitalize on the money in college and stay at this level. Needless to say, he possesses upside as a two-way player who is not easy to defend because of his length.

Xaivian Lee, Princeton

Of all the players in the portal, he might be the most fun to watch on the court. Lee is a 6-4 guard from Toronto who has a wide array of skills on the offensive end of the floor, averaging 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game on 44% shooting from the floor and 37% from 3-point range. His feel for the game and ball-handling skills are at a high level. Wherever he lands, Lee is going to provide an invaluable presence in the backcourt. This recruitment is also interesting because Lee was on a visit last weekend at St. John's while national champion Florida is also thought to be in the mix. But over the weekend, reports surfaced that Bill Self is now getting involved with Lee, who went on a visit to Kansas over the weekend. So, we've got Self, Pitino, Todd Golden, and many other interested parties in on Lee. Buckle up for how this one comes down to the wire.

Rodney Rice, Maryland

While Buzz Williams has reeled in the nation's seventh-ranked recruiting class headlined by Myles Rice and Pharrel Payne, Rodney Rice will not be back in College Park after averaging 13.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game as a sophomore. His value is strong because he has two years of eligibility left and would've been one of the better returning guards in the Big Ten. Rice can get hot in a hurry from downtown, which was on display when he shot 7-of-9 from 3 in a Big Ten Tournament win over Illinois, ending with 26 points. Rice will visit USC this week, sources tell FOX Sports. The 6-4 guard started his visits with his now former head coach, Kevin Willard, at Villanova, before visiting Knoxville to get a pitch from Rick Barnes, who has delivered slam dunks with the additions of Dalton Knecht and Chaz Lanier in the portal over the last two offseasons.

Jamir Watkins, Florida State

Another player who is testing the NBA Draft waters and has until June 16 to decide whether he's staying, Watkins has a do-not-contact tagged to his name in the portal. While it's unclear at the moment what his next destination will be, that tag means that if he does come back to college, the 6-7 wing has a pretty good idea of where he's heading. He is an A-list player in the portal after evolving into one of the best players in the ACC, averaging 18.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game this past year while shooting 43% from the floor. He tested the NBA Draft waters last spring as well before running it back in Tallahassee. Watkins spent the first two years of his career at VCU and has an added year of eligibility due to the COVID rule and the fact that he missed all of 2021-22 with a knee injury.

Dillon Mitchell, Cincinnati

One of the best true defensive weapons in the portal, Mitchell is a 6-8 wing who is loaded with athleticism and versatility. Averaging 9.9 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, he's a solid finisher at the rim but is not known for his 3-point shooting, making just 29% from deep this past year. Mitchell is a rising senior who has experienced a lot across Texas for two years and Cincinnati this past season. Mitchell also visited St. John's this past weekend and my crystal ball prediction is that he will end up with the Red Storm.

Kennard Davis Jr., Southern Illinois

A 6-6 All-Missouri Valley star who averaged 16.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, Davis revealed in a local TV news interview in his native St. Louis on Sunday that he's getting offers in the range of $1 million.

The list of schools interested in the former Salukis star: Texas, Vanderbilt, USC, DePaul, Miami and Ohio State.

Right now, if you don't have at least $5-6 million for your roster, you're not going to be able to compete for several transfers like others. The money is as big as we have seen and this climate has only gotten more chaotic. The roller-coaster ride forges on with several marquee stars left to decide on their next destination, while others will still enter the portal. That deadline is April 25.

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him at @John_Fanta .

