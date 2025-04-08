PGA Tour
2025 Masters tee times, pairings and featured groups
Updated Apr. 8, 2025 2:52 p.m. ET
The 89th Masters tees off on Thursday, April 10 at 7:40 a.m. ET. Check out the complete list of tee times for the first and second rounds of the Masters - all times Eastern.
LIV Golf Players First Round Tee Times
- Cameron Smith - 8:52 a.m.
- Patrick Reed - 9:25 a.m.
- Joaquinn Niemann - 9:47 a.m.
- Phil Mickelson - 9:58 a.m.
- Tyrrell Hatton - 10:26 a.m.
- Bubba Watson - 11:21 a.m.
- Charl Schwartzel - 11:49 a.m.
- Dustin Johnson - 12:11 p.m.
- Sergio Garcia - 12:22 p.m.
- Brooks Koepka - 12:50 p.m.
- Bryson DeChambeau - 1:23 p.m.
- Jon Rahm - 1:34 p.m.
First Round Tee Times
- 7:40 a.m. - David Riley, Patton Kizzire
- 7:51 a.m. - Kevin Yu, Johnattan Vegas, Nicolai Højgaard
- 8:02 a.m. - Mike Weir, Michael Kim, Cameron Young
- 8:13 a.m. - Zach Johnson, Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk
- 8:24 a.m. - Danny Willett, Nicolas Echavarria, Davis Thompson
- 8:35 a.m. - Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Noah Kent
- 8:52 a.m. - Cameron Smith, J.T. Poston, Aaron Rai
- 9:03 a.m. - Fred Couples, Harris English, Taylor Pendrith
- 9:14 a.m. - Corey Conners, Brian Harman, Stephan Jaeger
- 9:25 a.m. - Patrick Reed, Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An
- 9:36 a.m. - Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap
- 9:47 a.m. - Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee
- 9:58 a.m. - Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley
- 10:15 a.m. - Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Josele Ballester
- 10:26 a.m. - Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton
- 10:37 a.m. - Tony Finau, Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry
- 10:48 a.m. - Cameron Davis, Rafael Campos, Austin Eckroat
- 10:59 a.m. - Angel Cabrera, Laurie Canter, Adam Schenk
- 11:10 a.m. - Jose Maria Olazabal, Thriston Lawrence, Brian Campbell
- 11:21 a.m. - Bubba Watson, Matthieu Pavon, Evan Beck
- 11:38 a.m. - Tom Hoge, Matt McCarty, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 11:49 a.m. - Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, Hiroshi Tai
- 12:00 p.m. - Max Homa, Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun
- 12:11 p.m. - Dustin Johnson, Nick Taylor, Justin Hastings
- 12:22 p.m. - Sergio Garcia, Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger
- 12:33 p.m. - Patrick Cantlay, Rasmus Hojgaard, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 12:50 p.m. - Brooks Koepka, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im
- 1:01 p.m. - Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland
- 1:12 p.m. - Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Akshay Bhatia
- 1:23 p.m. - Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry
- 1:34 p.m. - Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1:45 p.m. - Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka, Sam Burns
First Round Featured Groups
- 9:47 a.m. - Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee
- 9:58 a.m. - Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley
- 10:15 a.m. - Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Josele Ballester
- 10:26 a.m. - Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton
- 1:01 p.m. - Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland
- 1:12 p.m. - Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Akshay Bhatia
- 1:23 p.m. - Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry
- 1:34 p.m. - Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood
Second Round Tee Times
- 7:40 a.m. - Cam Davis, Rafael Campos, Austin Eckroat
- 7:51 a.m. - Angel Cabrera, Laurie Canter, Adam Schenk
- 8:02 a.m. - Jose Maria Olazabal, Thriston Lawrence, Brian Campbell
- 8:13 a.m. - Bubba Watson, Matthieu Pavon, Evan Beck
- 8:24 a.m. - Tom Hoge, Matt McCarty, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 8:35 a.m. - Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, Hiroshi Tai
- 8:52 a.m. - Max Homa, Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun
- 9:03 a.m. - Dustin Johnson, Nick Taylor, Justin Hastings
- 9:14 a.m. - Sergio Garcia, Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger
- 9:25 a.m. - Patrick Cantlay, Rasmus Højgaard, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 9:36 a.m. - Brooks Koepka, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im
- 9:47 a.m. - Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland
- 9:58 a.m. - Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Akshay Bhatia
- 10:15 a.m. - Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry
- 10:26 a.m. - Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood
- 10:37 a.m. - Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka, Sam Burns
- 10:48 a.m. - Davis Riley, Patton Kizzire
- 10:59 a.m. - Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas, Nicolai Højgaard
- 11:10 a.m. - Mike Weir, Michael Kim, Cameron Young
- 11:21 a.m. - Zach Johnson, Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk
- 11:38 a.m. - Danny Willett, Nicolas Echavarria, Davis Thompson
- 11:49 a.m. - Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Noah Kent
- 12:00 p.m. - Cameron Smith, J.T. Poston, Aaron Rai
- 12:11 p.m. - Fred Couples, Harris English, Taylor Pendrith
- 12:22 p.m. - Corey Conners, Brian Harman, Stephan Jaeger
- 12:33 p.m. - Patrick Reed, Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An
- 12:50 p.m. - Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap
- 1:01 p.m. - Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee
- 1:12 p.m. - Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley
- 1:23 p.m. - Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester
- 1:34 p.m. - Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton
- 1:45 p.m. - Tony Finau, Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry
