2025 Masters tee times, pairings and featured groups

Updated Apr. 8, 2025 2:52 p.m. ET

The 89th Masters tees off on Thursday, April 10 at 7:40 a.m. ET. Check out the complete list of tee times for the first and second rounds of the Masters - all times Eastern.

LIV Golf Players First Round Tee Times

First Round Tee Times

First Round Featured Groups

  • 9:47 a.m. - Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee
  • 9:58 a.m. - Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley
  • 10:15 a.m. - Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Josele Ballester
  • 10:26 a.m. - Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton
  • 1:01 p.m. - Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland
  • 1:12 p.m. - Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Akshay Bhatia
  • 1:23 p.m. - Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry
  • 1:34 p.m. - Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood

Second Round Tee Times

  • 7:40 a.m. - Cam Davis, Rafael Campos, Austin Eckroat
  • 7:51 a.m. - Angel Cabrera, Laurie Canter, Adam Schenk
  • 8:02 a.m. - Jose Maria Olazabal, Thriston Lawrence, Brian Campbell
  • 8:13 a.m. - Bubba Watson, Matthieu Pavon, Evan Beck
  • 8:24 a.m. - Tom Hoge, Matt McCarty, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • 8:35 a.m. - Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, Hiroshi Tai
  • 8:52 a.m. - Max Homa, Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun
  • 9:03 a.m. - Dustin Johnson, Nick Taylor, Justin Hastings
  • 9:14 a.m. - Sergio Garcia, Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger
  • 9:25 a.m. - Patrick Cantlay, Rasmus Højgaard, Matt Fitzpatrick
  • 9:36 a.m. - Brooks Koepka, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im
  • 9:47 a.m. - Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland
  • 9:58 a.m. - Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Akshay Bhatia
  • 10:15 a.m. - Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry
  • 10:26 a.m. - Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 10:37 a.m. - Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka, Sam Burns
  • 10:48 a.m. - Davis Riley, Patton Kizzire
  • 10:59 a.m. - Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas, Nicolai Højgaard
  • 11:10 a.m. - Mike Weir, Michael Kim, Cameron Young
  • 11:21 a.m. - Zach Johnson, Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk
  • 11:38 a.m. - Danny Willett, Nicolas Echavarria, Davis Thompson
  • 11:49 a.m. - Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Noah Kent
  • 12:00 p.m. - Cameron Smith, J.T. Poston, Aaron Rai
  • 12:11 p.m. - Fred Couples, Harris English, Taylor Pendrith
  • 12:22 p.m. - Corey Conners, Brian Harman, Stephan Jaeger
  • 12:33 p.m. - Patrick Reed, Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An
  • 12:50 p.m. - Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap
  • 1:01 p.m. - Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee
  • 1:12 p.m. - Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley
  • 1:23 p.m. - Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester
  • 1:34 p.m. - Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton
  • 1:45 p.m. - Tony Finau, Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry
