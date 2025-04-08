PGA Tour 2025 Masters tee times, pairings and featured groups Updated Apr. 8, 2025 2:52 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 89th Masters tees off on Thursday, April 10 at 7:40 a.m. ET. Check out the complete list of tee times for the first and second rounds of the Masters - all times Eastern.

LIV Golf Players First Round Tee Times

First Round Tee Times

First Round Featured Groups

9:47 a.m. - Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee

9:58 a.m. - Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

10:15 a.m. - Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Josele Ballester

10:26 a.m. - Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton

1:01 p.m. - Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland

1:12 p.m. - Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Akshay Bhatia

1:23 p.m. - Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry

1:34 p.m. - Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood

Second Round Tee Times

7:40 a.m. - Cam Davis, Rafael Campos, Austin Eckroat

7:51 a.m. - Angel Cabrera, Laurie Canter, Adam Schenk

8:02 a.m. - Jose Maria Olazabal, Thriston Lawrence, Brian Campbell

8:13 a.m. - Bubba Watson, Matthieu Pavon, Evan Beck

8:24 a.m. - Tom Hoge, Matt McCarty, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:35 a.m. - Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, Hiroshi Tai

8:52 a.m. - Max Homa, Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun

9:03 a.m. - Dustin Johnson, Nick Taylor, Justin Hastings

9:14 a.m. - Sergio Garcia, Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger

9:25 a.m. - Patrick Cantlay, Rasmus Højgaard, Matt Fitzpatrick

9:36 a.m. - Brooks Koepka, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im

9:47 a.m. - Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland

9:58 a.m. - Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Akshay Bhatia

10:15 a.m. - Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry

10:26 a.m. - Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood

10:37 a.m. - Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka, Sam Burns

10:48 a.m. - Davis Riley, Patton Kizzire

10:59 a.m. - Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas, Nicolai Højgaard

11:10 a.m. - Mike Weir, Michael Kim, Cameron Young

11:21 a.m. - Zach Johnson, Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk

11:38 a.m. - Danny Willett, Nicolas Echavarria, Davis Thompson

11:49 a.m. - Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Noah Kent

12:00 p.m. - Cameron Smith, J.T. Poston, Aaron Rai

12:11 p.m. - Fred Couples, Harris English, Taylor Pendrith

12:22 p.m. - Corey Conners, Brian Harman, Stephan Jaeger

12:33 p.m. - Patrick Reed, Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An

12:50 p.m. - Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap

1:01 p.m. - Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee

1:12 p.m. - Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

1:23 p.m. - Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester

1:34 p.m. - Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton

1:45 p.m. - Tony Finau, Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry

