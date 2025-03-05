National Football League
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Chargers release 5-time Pro Bowler Joey Bosa
National Football League

2025 NFL free agency tracker: Chargers release 5-time Pro Bowler Joey Bosa

Updated Mar. 5, 2025 10:50 p.m. ET

NFL free agency is on the horizon.

It doesn't officially open until March 10, when the legal tampering window — a two-day period prior to the start of the new league year — opens at noon ET. Free agents can't officially sign with new teams until 4 p.m. ET on March 12.

Players on the open market can also agree to new deals with the teams they're currently on before then. A few have already done so, while others are waiting to see if they'll be placed on the franchise tag, which would make their free agency difficult. 

Here's a look at which players have already inked new deals and the best free agents available, via FOX Sports' 2025 NFL free agent top 100 rankings

March 5

Chargers releasing DE Joey Bosa
Cap savings: $25.36 million (per NFL Insider Jordan Shultz of Fox Sports)

LB Bradley Chubb agrees to reduced base salary with Dolphins 
Contract details: Entering third season of five-year, $110 million deal (per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports)

Eagles re-sign LB Zack Baun
Reported terms: Three years, $51 million

Raiders extend DE Maxx Crosby
Reported terms: Three years, $106.5 million, $91.5 million guaranteed (per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports)

Raiders sign OL Alex Cappa
Reported terms: TBD

Jaguars release WR Christian Kirk
Cap savings: $10.4 million

Seahawks release WR Tyler Lockett
Cap savings: $17 million

Bengals DE Sam Hubbard retiring
Contract: Was entering final season of four-year, $40 million deal

Raiders releasing QB Gardner Minshew
Cap savings: Roughly $3 million

Bears trade for Chiefs G Joe Thuney
Reported terms: Chiefs to receive 2026 fourth-round pick

March 4

Packers extend Brandon McManus
Reported terms: Three years, $15.3 million

Seahawks release George Fant
Cap savings: $3.8 million

Seahawks release Roy Robertson-Harris
Cap savings: $6.6 million

Seahawks release Rayshawn Jenkins
Cap savings: $5.28 million

Seahawks release Dre'Mont Jones 
Cap savings: $14.1 million

Saints release Jamaal Williams 
Cap savings: $1.59 million

Eagles give Saquon Barkley record-setting extension
Reported terms: Two years, $41.2 million with a chance to earn an additional $15 million through incentives. The deal also includes $36 million fully guaranteed at signing as Barkley becomes the first running back to earn at least $20 million per year.

Jets release WR Davante Adams
Cap savings: $29.89 million

Bears trade for Rams G Jonah Jackson
Reported terms: Rams to receive 2025 sixth-round pick

Cowboys re-sign DT Osa Odighizuwa
Reported terms: Four years, $80 million ($52 million guaranteed)

Eagles release CB/S James Bradberry
Cap savings: $2.1 million

March 3

Eagles release CB Darius Slay
Cap savings: $4.3 million

Packers re-sign LB Isaiah McDuffie
Reported terms: Two years, $8 million

March 1

49ers trade WR Deebo Samuel to Commanders
Reported terms: 49ers acquire fifth-round pick; Commanders acquire Deebo Samuel (per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports)

Feb. 28

Rams re-sign LT Alaric Jackson
Reported terms: Three years, $57 million with $35 million guaranteed (per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports)

Giants reportedly interested in signing QB Aaron Rodgers
Sources: The Athletic, ESPN

Rams finalizing agreement on new deal with QB Matthew Stafford
Reported terms: TBD (per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports)

Feb. 27

Chiefs franchise tag G Trey Smith
Reported terms: One-year, $23.4 million (per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports)

Feb. 25

Bills re-sign WR Khalil Shakir
Reported terms: Four years, $60.2 million ($32 million guaranteed)

Feb. 24

49ers re-sign OL Ben Bartch
Reported terms: One year

Raiders extend S Isaiah Pola-Mao
Reported terms: Two years, $8.45 million

Feb. 20

Chargers extend CB Elijah Molden
Reported terms: Three years, $18.25 million (per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports)

Feb. 19

Panthers re-sign QB Andy Dalton
Reported terms: Two years, $8 million

Best remaining free agents

