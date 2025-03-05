2025 NFL free agency tracker: Chargers release 5-time Pro Bowler Joey Bosa
NFL free agency is on the horizon.
It doesn't officially open until March 10, when the legal tampering window — a two-day period prior to the start of the new league year — opens at noon ET. Free agents can't officially sign with new teams until 4 p.m. ET on March 12.
Players on the open market can also agree to new deals with the teams they're currently on before then. A few have already done so, while others are waiting to see if they'll be placed on the franchise tag, which would make their free agency difficult.
Here's a look at which players have already inked new deals and the best free agents available, via FOX Sports' 2025 NFL free agent top 100 rankings.
March 5
Chargers releasing DE Joey Bosa
Cap savings: $25.36 million (per NFL Insider Jordan Shultz of Fox Sports)
LB Bradley Chubb agrees to reduced base salary with Dolphins
Contract details: Entering third season of five-year, $110 million deal (per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports)
Eagles re-sign LB Zack Baun
Reported terms: Three years, $51 million
Raiders extend DE Maxx Crosby
Reported terms: Three years, $106.5 million, $91.5 million guaranteed (per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports)
Raiders sign OL Alex Cappa
Reported terms: TBD
Jaguars release WR Christian Kirk
Cap savings: $10.4 million
Seahawks release WR Tyler Lockett
Cap savings: $17 million
Bengals DE Sam Hubbard retiring
Contract: Was entering final season of four-year, $40 million deal
Raiders releasing QB Gardner Minshew
Cap savings: Roughly $3 million
Bears trade for Chiefs G Joe Thuney
Reported terms: Chiefs to receive 2026 fourth-round pick
March 4
Packers extend Brandon McManus
Reported terms: Three years, $15.3 million
Seahawks release George Fant
Cap savings: $3.8 million
Seahawks release Roy Robertson-Harris
Cap savings: $6.6 million
Seahawks release Rayshawn Jenkins
Cap savings: $5.28 million
Seahawks release Dre'Mont Jones
Cap savings: $14.1 million
Saints release Jamaal Williams
Cap savings: $1.59 million
Eagles give Saquon Barkley record-setting extension
Reported terms: Two years, $41.2 million with a chance to earn an additional $15 million through incentives. The deal also includes $36 million fully guaranteed at signing as Barkley becomes the first running back to earn at least $20 million per year.
Jets release WR Davante Adams
Cap savings: $29.89 million
Bears trade for Rams G Jonah Jackson
Reported terms: Rams to receive 2025 sixth-round pick
Cowboys re-sign DT Osa Odighizuwa
Reported terms: Four years, $80 million ($52 million guaranteed)
Eagles release CB/S James Bradberry
Cap savings: $2.1 million
March 3
Eagles release CB Darius Slay
Cap savings: $4.3 million
Packers re-sign LB Isaiah McDuffie
Reported terms: Two years, $8 million
March 1
49ers trade WR Deebo Samuel to Commanders
Reported terms: 49ers acquire fifth-round pick; Commanders acquire Deebo Samuel (per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports)
Feb. 28
Rams re-sign LT Alaric Jackson
Reported terms: Three years, $57 million with $35 million guaranteed (per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports)
Giants reportedly interested in signing QB Aaron Rodgers
Sources: The Athletic, ESPN
Rams finalizing agreement on new deal with QB Matthew Stafford
Reported terms: TBD (per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports)
Feb. 27
Chiefs franchise tag G Trey Smith
Reported terms: One-year, $23.4 million (per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports)
Feb. 25
Bills re-sign WR Khalil Shakir
Reported terms: Four years, $60.2 million ($32 million guaranteed)
Feb. 24
49ers re-sign OL Ben Bartch
Reported terms: One year
Raiders extend S Isaiah Pola-Mao
Reported terms: Two years, $8.45 million
Feb. 20
Chargers extend CB Elijah Molden
Reported terms: Three years, $18.25 million (per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports)
Feb. 19
Panthers re-sign QB Andy Dalton
Reported terms: Two years, $8 million
Best remaining free agents
- Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals
- Trey Smith, G, Chiefs
- Sam Darnold, QB, Vikings
- Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers
- Zack Baun, LB, Eagles
- Khalil Mack, edge, Chargers
- Nick Bolton, LB, Chiefs
- Byron Murphy Jr., CB, Vikings
- Josh Sweat, edge, Eagles
- Charvarius Ward, CB, 49ers
- Milton Williams, DL, Eagles
- Ronnie Stanley, T, Ravens
- Najee Harris, RB, Steelers
- Russell Wilson, QB, Steelers
- D.J. Reed, CB, Jets
- Aaron Rodgers*, QB, Jets
- Stefon Diggs, WR, Texans
- Jevon Holland, S, Dolphins
- Haason Reddick, edge, Jets
- Justin Reid, S, Chiefs
- Dre Greenlaw, LB, 49ers
- Chase Young, edge, Saints
- Drew Dalman, C, Falcons
- Talanoa Hufanga, S, 49ers
- Mekhi Becton, G, Eagles
- Camryn Bynum, S, Vikings
- Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Lions
- Amari Cooper, WR, Bills
- Ernest Jones, LB, Seahawks
- Tre'von Moehrig, S, Raiders
- Carlton Davis, CB, Lions
- Aaron Jones, RB, Vikings
- Jamien Sherwood, LB, Jets
- Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Chargers
- Juwan Johnson, TE, Saints
- Dan Moore Jr., T, Steelers
- Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers
- Dayo Odeyingbo, edge, Colts
- Cam Robinson, T, Vikings
- Paulson Adebo, CB, Saints
- Will Fries, G, Colts
- J.K. Dobbins, RB, Chargers
- Dante Fowler Jr., EDGE, Commanders
- Kevin Zeitler, G, Lions
- Tershawn Wharton, DL, Chiefs
- Teven Jenkins, G, Bears
- DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Chiefs
- Patrick Jones, edge, Vikings
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.
-
NFL free agency: Projecting destinations for the 14 biggest game-changers
2025 NFL writers' mock draft: Browns take QB at No. 2; three receivers go top 10
Top 5 landing spots for former Jets WR Davante Adams
-
NFL Confidential: Two QBs who could be among biggest steals of 2025 draft
2025 NFL Draft prospect rankings: Travis Hunter leads top 101; no QBs in top 10
2025 NFL Draft prospect rankings: Three QBs in Nos. 51-101
-
Giants reportedly a threat to trade up for No. 1 pick in 2025 NFL Draft
2025 NFL franchise tag tracker: Vikings don't tender Sam Darnold in quiet FT period
2025 NFL Draft: 10 sleepers to watch following the combine
-
NFL free agency: Projecting destinations for the 14 biggest game-changers
2025 NFL writers' mock draft: Browns take QB at No. 2; three receivers go top 10
Top 5 landing spots for former Jets WR Davante Adams
-
NFL Confidential: Two QBs who could be among biggest steals of 2025 draft
2025 NFL Draft prospect rankings: Travis Hunter leads top 101; no QBs in top 10
2025 NFL Draft prospect rankings: Three QBs in Nos. 51-101
-
Giants reportedly a threat to trade up for No. 1 pick in 2025 NFL Draft
2025 NFL franchise tag tracker: Vikings don't tender Sam Darnold in quiet FT period
2025 NFL Draft: 10 sleepers to watch following the combine