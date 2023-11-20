Major League Baseball 2023-24 MLB free-agent signing tracker, grades: White Sox sign DeJong, Cards add Gibson Updated Nov. 22, 2023 9:43 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

MLB free agency has officially opened.

All free agents can sign with new teams as of Nov. 6, marking the start of hot-stove season.

Shohei Ohtani is the top prize on the market. The two-way superstar is likely to receive the biggest contract in MLB history, if not the biggest contract in the history of North American professional sports. But there are several other star players, notable names and valuable contributors on the open market as well.

[Read more: 2024 MLB free-agent rankings: Shohei Ohtani leads top 30]

Here's a look at the notable moves made so far this offseason, signing grades, and the top free agents still available.

Nov. 21

SS Paul DeJong signs with White Sox

2023 stats: .207 batting average, .258 on-base percentage, .355 slugging percentage, 14 home runs, 38 RBIs, four stolen bases

Reported terms: One-year deal

Previous team: Cardinals

RHP Kyle Gibson signs with Cardinals

2023 stats: 15-9, 4.73 ERA, 157 strikeouts, 1.32 WHIP, 33 starts, 192.0 innings pitched

Reported terms: One year, $12 million

Previous team: Orioles

Nov. 20

RHP Reynaldo López signs with Braves

2023 stats: 3-7, 3.27 ERA, 83 strikeouts, 1.273 WHIP, 68 appearances, 66 innings pitched

Reported terms: Three years, $30 million

Previous team: Guardians

A few days after acquiring lefty groundball machine Aaron Bummer, Atlanta bolstered its bullpen further with the signing of Bummer’s former White Sox teammate in López. López is a traditional late-inning flamethrower that is coming off a career year racking up punchouts at a career-high 30% clip, which positioned him as one of the top relievers on the market. Early reports that the Braves are considering having López stretched out as a starter are curious to say the least, but securing a pitcher of his caliber this early in the offseason is a nifty move regardless of the role he ultimately settles into. — Jordan Shusterman

Grade: A-

RHP Lance Lynn signs with Cardinals

2023 stats: 13-11, 5.73 ERA, 191 strikeouts, 1.394 WHIP, 32 starts, 183.2 innings pitched

Reported terms: One year, $10 million

Previous team: Dodgers

Nov. 19

RHP Aaron Nola re-signs with Phillies

2023 stats: 12-9, 4.46 ERA, 202 strikeouts, 1.151 WHIP, 32 starts, 193.2 innings pitched

Reported terms: Seven years, $172 million

Previous team: Phillies

Can’t spell Aaron Nola without three A’s. Nola and the Phillies were canyons apart when they discussed an extension in spring training, but compromise won the day. Nola got the seventh year he wanted, while the Phillies kept the average annual value in a reasonable range. The Phillies needed a pitcher and went with the one they knew intimately, one whose work ethic and makeup they love and one they believe will age well into his late thirties. — Jake Mintz

Grade: A

Top free agents still available

Shohei Ohtani

Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Blake Snell

Cody Bellinger

Jordan Montgomery

Sonny Gray

Matt Chapman

Josh Hader

Clayton Kershaw

Eduardo Rodríguez

Lucas Giolito

Marcus Stroman

Jung Hoo Lee

Jorge Soler

JD Martinez

Teoscar Hernández

Jeimer Candelario

Lourdes Gurriel Jr .

Justin Turner

Mitch Garver

Rhys Hoskins

Seth Lugo

Shota Imanaga

Kenta Maeda

Michael Wacha

Brandon Belt

Joc Pederson

Jordan Hicks

Yariel Rodríguez

