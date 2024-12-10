Major League Baseball
MLB Draft lottery 2025: Nationals win No. 1 pick, Angels will select No. 2
Updated Dec. 10, 2024 7:20 p.m. ET

The Washington Nationals will have the No. 1 overall pick in the amateur draft next summer after winning the lottery in a drawing of ping-pong balls at the winter meetings Tuesday.

Unlike last year, when the Nationals were ineligible after initially coming out with the top spot, they will get to make the first pick in July in Atlanta, the site of the All-Star Game.

Washington was ineligible for a top-six pick last year because the collective bargaining agreement states a team that pays into the revenue-sharing plan cannot have a lottery selection in back-to-back years. The Nationals chose outfielder Dylan Crews with the No. 2 pick in 2023.

The Los Angeles Angels have the second pick for next summer. Seattle, Colorado, St. Louis and Pittsburgh round out the top six.

A weighted lottery among the 18 teams that failed to make the playoffs this season determined the order of picks for the third year in a row.

The Nationals went in with a 10.2% chance, the fourth-best odds, for getting the No. 1 pick. Colorado and Miami, both 100-loss teams, had the best odds at 22.45%, ahead of the Angels at 17.96%.

Miami instead ended up with the seventh pick.

Seattle got the No. 3 overall pick after having a 0.53% chance to get the No. 1 pick, the second-worst odds among 16 eligible teams.

The 121-loss Chicago White Sox, who had the most losses of any major league club since 1900, were not eligible for the draft lottery since they had one of the top six picks last year (No. 5) and is a team that pays into the revenue-sharing plan.

The CBA also doesn't allow teams that receive money in revenue sharing to have lottery picks three years in a row. That made the Athletics (69-93) ineligible for the lottery — they picked fourth last year after having the No. 6 selection in 2023.

Chicago instead got the 10th pick, one spot ahead of Oakland — the highest possible positions for those two teams because of their recent lottery picks.

Full MLB Draft lottery

  1. 1. Washington Nationals
  2. Los Angeles Angels
  3. Seattle Mariners
  4. Colorado Rockies
  5.  St. Louis Cardinals
  6.  Pittsburgh Pirates
  7. Miami Marlins
  8. Toronto Blue Jays
  9. Cincinnati Reds
  10. Chicago White Sox
  11. Athletics
  12. Texas Rangers
  13. San Francisco Giants
  14. Tampa Bay Rays
  15. Boston Red Sox
  16. Minnesota Twins

Reporting by The Associated Press.

