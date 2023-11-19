Major League Baseball Aaron Nola reportedly re-signs with Phillies for 7 years Updated Nov. 19, 2023 11:55 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Right-handed starting pitcher Aaron Nola has re-signed with the Philadelphia Phillies, USA Today reported. The deal is reported to be for seven years and $172 million.

Nola, 30, has spent all nine seasons of his MLB career (2016-23) with the Phillies. This past season, Nola, who came in as FOX Sports' No. 3 MLB free agent, went 12-9 with a 4.46 ERA, 202 strikeouts and 45 walks across 193.2 innings pitched (32 starts). He posted 3.9 fWAR.

Nola has been in the 90th percentile or higher in chase rate in three of the last four seasons, including two seasons higher than the 95th percentile and is the only pitcher in baseball with 750 or more strikeouts and fewer than 150 walks since 2020

FOX Sports MLB Analyst Jordan Shusterman praised Nola's durability in early November.

Now, interested teams must determine which ace is more worthy of a sizable long-term commitment: a right-hander in Nola who has proven to be the most durable starter in baseball alongside Gerrit Cole , or a lefty in Snell whose top-end stuff and streaks of dominance are nearly unmatched across the league but who also comes with volatile command and a spottier injury track record. Nola is surely the safer bet to maintain his value over the bulk of the contract, but Snell is a superior option for a team trying to dramatically improve its rotation in 2024.





