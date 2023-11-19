Major League Baseball
Aaron Nola reportedly re-signs with Phillies for 7 years
Major League Baseball

Aaron Nola reportedly re-signs with Phillies for 7 years

Updated Nov. 19, 2023 11:55 a.m. ET

Right-handed starting pitcher Aaron Nola has re-signed with the Philadelphia Phillies, USA Today reported. The deal is reported to be for seven years and $172 million.

Nola, 30, has spent all nine seasons of his MLB career (2016-23) with the Phillies. This past season, Nola, who came in as FOX Sports' No. 3 MLB free agent, went 12-9 with a 4.46 ERA, 202 strikeouts and 45 walks across 193.2 innings pitched (32 starts). He posted 3.9 fWAR. 

Nola has been in the 90th percentile or higher in chase rate in three of the last four seasons, including two seasons higher than the 95th percentile and is the only pitcher in baseball with 750 or more strikeouts and fewer than 150 walks since 2020

FOX Sports MLB Analyst Jordan Shusterman praised Nola's durability in early November.

ADVERTISEMENT
quote

Now, interested teams must determine which ace is more worthy of a sizable long-term commitment: a right-hander in Nola who has proven to be the most durable starter in baseball alongside Gerrit Cole, or a lefty in Snell whose top-end stuff and streaks of dominance are nearly unmatched across the league but who also comes with volatile command and a spottier injury track record. Nola is surely the safer bet to maintain his value over the bulk of the contract, but Snell is a superior option for a team trying to dramatically improve its rotation in 2024.



[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies
Aaron Nola
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Syracuse fires coach Dino Babers after eight seasons

Syracuse fires coach Dino Babers after eight seasons

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Projections Image Bowl ProjectionsNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes