2023 College Football Bowl Predictions, picks, odds for each game

It's the best time of the year for college football fans, as bowl games are set to begin on Dec. 16.

Highlighting bowl season are the College Football Playoff semifinals on Jan. 1 and the final on Jan. 8 in Houston.

The No. 1 Michigan Wolverines (13-0) will play the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1) at the Rose Bowl in one CFP semifinal, while the No. 2 Washington Huskies (13-0) will play the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (12-1) in the Sugar Bowl in the other semifinal.

FOX Sports will broadcast the Holiday Bowl between No. 15 Louisville (10-3) and USC (7-5) on Dec. 27 in San Diego.

With that said, if you are looking to throw a couple of bucks down on the big games, I have you covered.

Let's jump into my picks for every single bowl game.

The only disclaimer here is these odds and picks are as of Dec. 5.

(All times ET)

DEC. 16

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Conway, South Carolina

Georgia Southern (6-6) vs. Ohio (9-3), 11 a.m., ESPN

Point spread: Ohio -2.5 (Ohio favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Georgia Southern covers)

Moneyline: Ohio -141 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.09 total); Georgia Southern +118 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21.80 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 54 points scored by both teams combined

The Eagles love to throw the ball around, and the Bobcats are as solid as they come on both sides of the ball. This has a chance to be one of the more entertaining Sun Belt-MAC tilts.

PICK: Ohio (-2) to win by 2 or more points

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Jacksonville State (8-4) vs. Louisiana (6-6), 2:15 p.m., ESPN

Point spread: Jacksonville State -3.5 (Jacksonville State favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Louisiana covers)

Moneyline: Jacksonville State -164 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.10 total); Louisiana +138 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23.80 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 56 points scored by both teams combined

Hats off to Rich Rodriguez and Jacksonville State for going bowling in their FBS transition year, landing in New Orleans to face an up-and-down group of Ragin’ Cajuns.

PICK: Jacksonville State (-2.5) to win by more than 2.5 points

Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl

Orlando, Florida

Miami, Ohio (11-2) vs. Appalachian State (8-5), 3:30 p.m., ABC

Point spread: Appalachian State -5.5 (Appalachian State favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Miami, Ohio covers)

Moneyline: Appalachian State -207 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.83 total); Miami, Ohio +171 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $27.10 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

The MAC champs get some well-deserved sunshine down in Florida against one of the Group of 5’s typical banner carriers in the Sun Belt runners-up. Quite the contest that should be the best one of the first Saturday of the postseason.

PICK: Miami, Ohio (+3.5) to lose by fewer than 3.5 points (or win outright)

Isleta New Mexico Bowl

Albuquerque

New Mexico State (10-4) vs. Fresno State (8-4), 5:45 p.m., ESPN

Point spread: New Mexico State -2.5 (New Mexico State favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Fresno State covers)

Moneyline: New Mexico State -142 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.04 total); Fresno State +119 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21.90 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 51 points scored by both teams combined

Jeff Tedford won’t be around for this one while dealing with health issues, which is a shame considering the job both he and Jerry Kill have done in turning these programs into consistent winners. There should be an incredible atmosphere out in Albuquerque.

PICK: Fresno State (+3) to lose by 3 or fewer points (or win outright)

LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk

Inglewood, California

UCLA (7-5) vs. Boise State (8-5), 7:30 p.m., ABC

Point spread: UCLA -3 (UCLA favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Boise State covers)

Moneyline: UCLA -145 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.90 total); Boise State +121 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22.10 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Talk about programs that have trended in opposite directions over the past month. The Bruins will be without several key players and coaches, while the MWC champs have played great under their interim staff.

PICK: Boise State (+2) to lose by 2 or fewer points (or win outright)

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Shreveport, Louisiana

California (6-6) vs. Texas Tech (6-6), 9:15 p.m., ESPN

Point spread: Texas Tech -3 (Texas Tech favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise California covers)

Moneyline: Texas Tech -157 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.37 total); California +131 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23.10 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 58 points scored by both teams combined

It’s difficult to win in both Berkeley and Lubbock, so it’s fitting the Red Raiders take on the Bears in one of the most overlooked bowls.

PICK: Texas Tech (-3) to win by 3 or more points

DEC. 18

Famous Toastery Bowl

Charlotte, North Carolina

Western Kentucky (7-5) vs. Old Dominion (6-6), 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Point spread: Old Dominion -2 (Old Dominion favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Western Kentucky covers)

Moneyline: Old Dominion -126 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.94 total); Western Kentucky +106 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20.60 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined

This season was quite the roller coaster for both teams, but the Monarchs came closer to reaching their ceiling in a much more difficult league.

PICK: Under 55.5 points scored by both teams combined

DEC. 19

Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl

Frisco, Texas

UTSA (8-4) vs. Marshall (6-6), 9 p.m., ESPN

Point spread: UTSA -9 (UTSA favored to win by more than 9 points, otherwise Marshall covers)

Moneyline: UTSA -354 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.82 total); Marshall +274 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $37.40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 55 points scored by both teams combined

Jeff Traylor and Charles Huff are two of the best head coaches at the Group of 5 level, and this could be a nice preview of a bigger game down the road. This should be an excellent chance for Roadrunners QB Frank Harris to have a nice swan song, too.

PICK: UTSA (-8.5) to win by more than 8.5 points

DEC. 21

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Boca Raton, Florida

South Florida (6-6) vs. Syracuse (6-6), 8 p.m., ESPN

Point spread: Syracuse -3.5 (Syracuse favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise South Florida covers)

Moneyline: Syracuse -174 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.75 total); South Florida +148 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $24.80 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 58.5 points scored by both teams combined

We’ll see what impact the coaching change will have for the Orange, but this has a chance to be one of the higher-scoring games, given the style of offense with both teams.

PICK: USF (+3.5) to lose by fewer than 3.5 points (or win outright)

DEC. 22

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Tampa, Florida

Georgia Tech (6-6) vs. UCF (6-6), 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Point spread: UCF -4.5 (UCF favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Georgia Tech covers)

Moneyline: UCF -205 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.88 total); Georgia Tech +171 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $27.10 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 64 points scored by both teams combined

Will George O’Leary do the coin toss for this one? The Knights will certainly revel in the opportunity to get a bowl win down I-4 at rival USF’s stadium, if nothing else.

PICK: UCF (-4.5) to win by more than 4.5 points

PICK: Under 62.5 points scored by both teams combined

DEC. 23

76 Birmingham Bowl

Birmingham, Alabama

Troy (11-2) vs. Duke (7-5), noon, ABC

Point spread: Troy -6.5 (Troy favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Duke covers)

Moneyline: Troy -240 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.17 total); Duke +195 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $29.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Points are likely to be at a premium given that the Blue Devils have one of the better defenses in the ACC and the Trojans have one of the best in the entire Group of 5.

PICK: Troy (-6.5) to win by more than 6.5 points

Camellia Bowl

Montgomery, Alabama

Arkansas State (6-6) vs. Northern Illinois (6-6), noon, ESPN

Point spread: Arkansas State -1 (Arkansas State favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Northern Illinois covers)

Moneyline: Arkansas State -113 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18.85 total); Northern Illinois -107 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $19.35 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined

Butch Jones really turned things around in Jonesboro this season and enters the Camellia Bowl with an impressive amount of momentum against an NIU side that scrapped its way to eligibility.

PICK: Arkansas State (+1) to lose by 1 point (or win outright)

PICK: Over 52.5 combined points scored

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth, Texas

James Madison (11-1) vs. Air Force (8-4), 3:30 p.m., ABC

Point spread: James Madison -3 (James Madison favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Air Force covers)

Moneyline: James Madison -157 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.37 total); Air Force +132 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23.20 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 41 points scored by both teams combined

This just might be one of the best matchups among the Group of 5 teams, pitting two programs that were in the mix to nab that New Year’s Six berth. Curt Cignetti’s departure for Indiana puts a bit of a damper on things, but this still should be a fun meeting.

PICK: Over 41 combined points scored

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Boise, Idaho

Georgia State (6-6) vs. Utah State (6-6), 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Point spread: Georgia State -2.5 (Georgia State favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Utah State covers)

Moneyline: Georgia State -137 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.30 total); Utah State +115 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 63 points scored by both teams combined

The vast majority of games the Aggies played came down to the fourth quarter, and that could be the case in this one against a very evenly matched Sun Belt side like GSU.

PICK: Utah State (+2.5) to lose by fewer than 2.5 points (or win outright)

68 Ventures Bowl

Mobile, Alabama

South Alabama (6-6) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6), 7 p.m., ESPN

Point spread: South Alabama -15 (South Alabama favored to win by more than 15 points, otherwise Eastern Michigan covers)

Moneyline: South Alabama -738 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.36 total); Eastern Michigan +519 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $61.90 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Nice additional home date for the Jaguars against an Eagles team which is scrappy as can be. Don’t be surprised if both head coaches involved in this one wind up at bigger programs in the near future.

PICK: Eastern Michigan (+15.5) to lose by fewer than 15.5 points (or win outright)

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Utah (8-4) vs. Northwestern (7-5), 7:30 p.m., ABC

Point spread: Utah -7 (Utah favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Northwestern covers)

Moneyline: Utah -301 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.32 total); Northwestern +240 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

One of the nation’s longest-tenured head coaches (Kyle Whittingham) meets one of the newest after David Braun had his interim tag taken off. Who knows the state of the rosters in this one, but expect a close one in Sin City decided by a few key trick plays.

PICK: Utah (-6.5) to win by more than 6.5 points

EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl

Honolulu

Coastal Carolina (7-5) vs. San Jose State (7-5), 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Point spread: San Jose State -9.5 (San Jose State favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Coastal Carolina covers)

Moneyline: San Jose State -350 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.86 total); Coastal Carolina +281 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $38.10 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 54.5 points scored by both teams combined

A fond farewell just before Christmas for Hawaii native and dynamic signal-caller Chevan Cordiero as the Spartans and Chants clash following an impressive surge in the second half of the year.

PICK: San Jose State moneyline (-350, bet $10 to win $12.86 total) to win outright

DEC. 26

Quick Lane Bowl

Detroit

Bowling Green (7-5) vs. Minnesota (5-7), 2 p.m., ESPN

Point spread: Minnesota -4 (Minnesota favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Bowling Green covers)

Moneyline: Minnesota -192 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.91 total); Bowling Green +159 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $25.90 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 38 points scored by both teams combined

BGSU has been among the more overlooked teams in the MAC this season, coming closer than expected to capturing a division title. There is still a tall task at hand, however, even with the Gophers backing into the bowl at 5-7.

PICK: Minnesota (-4) to win by more than 4 points

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Dallas

Texas State (7-5) vs. Rice (6-6), 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Point spread: Texas State -4.5 (Texas State favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Rice covers)

Moneyline: Texas State -215 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.65 total); Rice +177 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $27.70 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 60.5 points scored by both teams combined

Hats off to the Bobcats for reaching their first ever bowl game, which will appropriately come in the state of Texas against their I-10 rivals to the East.

PICK: Under 60.5 points scored by both teams combined

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Phoenix

Kansas (8-4) vs. UNLV (9-4), 9 p.m., ESPN

Point spread: Kansas -12 (Kansas favored to win by more than 12 points, otherwise UNLV covers)

Moneyline: Kansas -461 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.17 total); UNLV +345 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $44.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 64.5 points scored by both teams combined

Andy Kotelnicki’s departure for Penn State means this will be our first chance to see what the Jayhawks offense looks like with a new play-caller. The Rebels will be hoping to end the year on a high note after that MWC title game loss, too.

PICK: Kansas moneyline (-461, bet $10 to win $12.17 total) to win outright

DEC. 27

Military Bowl Presented by GoBowling.com

Annapolis, Maryland

Virginia Tech (6-6) vs. Tulane (11-2), 2 p.m., ESPN

Point spread: Virginia Tech -7.5 (Virginia Tech favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Tulane covers)

Moneyline: Virginia Tech -302 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.31 total); Tulane +241 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $34.10 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

When it comes to wanting to play in this game more, you have to figure the Hokies are ecstatic over their postseason return, while the Green Wave have to be a tad disappointed about missing out on the AAC title, losing their coach and landing here.

PICK: Virginia Tech (-6) to win by 6 or more points

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Charlotte, North Carolina

North Carolina (8-4) vs. West Virginia (8-4), 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Point spread: West Virginia -3 (West Virginia favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise North Carolina covers)

Moneyline: West Virginia -166 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.02 total); North Carolina +142 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $24.20 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 56.5 points scored by both teams combined

Does Drake Maye play in this game one more time in Carolina Blue before heading to the NFL Draft? Even if he doesn’t, this has the potential to be a fun back-and-forth between two offenses that know how to find the end zone.

PICK: West Virginia (-3) to win by more than 3 points

DIRECTV Holiday Bowl

San Diego

No. 15 Louisville (10-3) vs. USC (7-5), 8 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App

Point spread: Louisville -7.5 (Louisville favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise USC covers)

Moneyline: Louisville -299 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.34 total); USC +239 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $33.90 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 58 points scored by both teams combined

Couldn’t have asked for a better matchup on FOX in what might be a game between two of the best offensive playcallers in college football — Jeff Brohm and Lincoln Riley.

PICK: Over 57.5 points scored by both teams combined

TaxAct Texas Bowl

Houston

Texas A&M (7-5) vs. No. 20 Oklahoma State (9-4), 9 p.m., ESPN

Point spread: Texas A&M -3.5 (Texas A&M favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Oklahoma State covers)

Moneyline: Texas A&M -178 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.62 total); Oklahoma State +150 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined

Mike Elko will have a close eye on his new team in this one as the Aggies aim to get a victory over their former Big 12 rivals, while the Cowboys will look to put their performance against Texas well behind them.

PICK: Oklahoma State (+4.5) to lose by fewer than 4.5 points (or win outright)

DEC. 28

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Boston

No. 24 SMU (11-2) vs. Boston College (6-6), 11 a.m., ESPN

Point spread: SMU -10.5 (SMU favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Boston College covers)

Moneyline: SMU -410 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.44 total); Boston College +313 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $41.30 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

Poor SMU, which memorably won its first conference title since 1984 but is sent to the newest bowl game around, playing an Eagles side very lucky to make it to .500 on the year.

PICK: SMU (-10) to win by 10 or more points (or win outright)

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

Bronx, New York

Rutgers (6-6) vs. Miami, Fla. (7-5), 2:15 p.m., ESPN

Point spread: Miami -3.5 (Miami favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Rutgers covers)

Moneyline: Miami -185 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.41 total); Rutgers +165 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Greg Schiano will be thrilled to head over to the Bronx and rekindle an old Big East rivalry against the Hurricanes, whose motivation may be similar to a team arriving at Yankee Stadium on a getaway day.

PICK: Rutgers (+3.5) to lose by fewer than 3.5 points (or win outright)

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Orlando, Florida

No. 18 North Carolina State (9-3) vs. No. 25 Kansas State (8-4), 5:45 p.m., ESPN

Point spread: Kansas State -3.5 (Kansas State favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise North Carolina State covers)

Moneyline: Kansas State -183 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.46 total); North Carolina State +154 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $25.40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

If you love scrappy, hard-nosed football, this is the bowl game for you. Quarterback drama takes away somewhat from the matchup, but it’s still a great one. Plus, there’s an edible Pop-Tart mascot to look forward to at the end.

PICK: North Carolina State (+4.5) to lose by fewer than 4.5 points (or win outright)

Valero Alamo Bowl

San Antonio

No. 14 Arizona (9-3) vs. No. 12 Oklahoma (10-2), 9:15 p.m., ESPN

Point spread: Arizona -3.5 (Arizona favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Oklahoma covers)

Moneyline: Arizona -170 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.88 total); Oklahoma +144 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $24.40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 62.5 points scored by both teams combined

No doubt about it, this is the best of the non-New Year’s Six bowls, as it pits two teams that were right near the cutoff line for the selection committee. There’s a fascinating chess match between the two head coaches, too, given their specialties on either side of the ball.

PICK: Under 62.5 points scored by both teams combined

DEC. 29

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Jacksonville, Florida

No. 22 Clemson (8-4) vs. Kentucky (7-5), noon, ESPN

Point spread: Clemson -7 (Clemson favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Kentucky covers)

Moneyline: Clemson -278 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Kentucky +224 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $32.40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

We’re going to read way too much into this game for whoever emerges victorious, but there’s little question that it could be huge for both head coaches to take a little momentum into the offseason.

PICK: Clemson (-7) to win by 7 or more points

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

El Paso, Texas

No. 19 Oregon State (8-4) vs. No. 16 Notre Dame (9-3), 2 p.m., CBS

Point spread: Notre Dame -8.5 (Notre Dame favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Oregon State covers)

Moneyline: Notre Dame -316 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.16 total); Oregon State +251 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $35.10 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

Sombreros for everybody! This is an excellent matchup between top-20 teams out in El Paso, and the first bit of good news in the past month for the Beavers in particular.

PICK: Notre Dame (-8.5) to win by more than 8.5 points

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis (9-3) vs. Iowa State (7-5), 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Point spread: Iowa State -8.5 (Iowa State favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Memphis covers)

Moneyline: Iowa State -335 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.99 total); Memphis +261 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $36.10 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 57.5 points scored by both teams combined

Matt Campbell had one of the better coaching jobs in the Big 12 to get ISU to this game, while the Tigers quietly improved by a good amount to contend in the AAC.

PICK: Memphis (+8.5) to lose by fewer than 8.5 points (or win outright)

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Arlington, Texas

No. 9 Missouri (10-2) vs. No. 7 Ohio State (11-1), 8 p.m., ESPN

Point spread: Missouri -1 (Missouri favored to win by 1 or more points, otherwise Ohio State covers)

Moneyline: Missouri -117 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18.55 total); Ohio State -103 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $19.71 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

How motivated will the Buckeyes be, and will key players like Marvin Harrison Jr. be around for this one? Don’t sleep on the Tigers trying to validate their season and notch a first major bowl victory.

PICK: Missouri (+2.5 at time of pick) to lose by fewer than 2.5 points (or win outright)

Dec. 30

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Atlanta

No. 11 Ole Miss (10-2) vs. No. 10 Penn State (10-2), noon, ESPN

Point spread: Penn State -4 (Penn State favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Ole Miss covers)

Moneyline: Penn State -192 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.21 total); Ole Miss +160 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

This has a chance to be a compelling meeting of one of the best offenses in the country against one of the best defenses. Typically, the latter travels better as the Nittany Lions get some more wind in their sails going into 2024.

PICK: Ole Miss (+4.5) to lose by fewer than 4.5 points (or win outright)

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Nashville, Tennessee

Auburn (6-6) vs. Maryland (7-5), 2 p.m., ABC

Point spread: Auburn -2.5 (Auburn favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Maryland covers)

Moneyline: Auburn -130 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.69 total); Maryland +109 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20.90 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Defense might just be optional in this one, given the two head coaches involved, who also enjoy calling plays.

PICK: Auburn (-2) to win by 2 or more points

Capital One Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Florida

No. 5 Florida State (13-0) vs. No. 6 Georgia (12-1), 4 p.m., ESPN

Point spread: Georgia -14 (Georgia favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise Florida State covers)

Moneyline: Georgia -701 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.43 total); Florida State +500 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Will the ‘Noles proclaim themselves national champions if they emerge victorious in this one? Both sides can play up the "nobody believes in us" card ahead of this extremely compelling CFP-caliber bowl.

PICK: Over 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Tucson, Arizona

Toledo (11-2) vs. Wyoming (8-4), 4:30 p.m., CW Network/Barstool

Point spread: Wyoming -1 (Wyoming favored to win by 1 or more points, otherwise Toledo covers)

Moneyline: Wyoming -113 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18.85 total); Toledo -106 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $19.43 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

The Rockets can at least see the silver lining in a trip to Tucson despite their MAC title game loss, but they’ve got a tough opponent to get past in a scrappy Cowboys outfit.

PICK: Wyoming (+2 at time of pick) to lose by 2 points or fewer (or win outright)

JAN. 1

ReliaQuest Bowl

Tampa, Florida

Wisconsin (7-5) vs. No. 13 LSU (9-3), noon, ESPN2

Point spread: LSU -10.5 (LSU favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Wisconsin covers)

Moneyline: LSU -427 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.34 total); Wisconsin +329 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $42.90 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined

Will this game feature the Heisman Trophy winner? Even if it doesn’t, this is a nice opportunity for Luke Fickell to showcase that he’s got the Badgers back on track, while opposite number Brian Kelly is certainly hoping not to put an exclamation point on a disappointing year.

PICK: Wisconsin (+10.5) to lose by fewer than 10.5 points (or win outright)

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Arizona

No. 23 Liberty (13-0) vs. No. 8 Oregon (11-2), 1 p.m., ESPN

Point spread: Oregon -16 (Oregon favored to win by more than 16 points, otherwise Liberty covers)

Moneyline: Oregon -713 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.40 total); Liberty +501 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $60.10 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 65.5 points scored by both teams combined

Even if Bo Nix and a handful of other NFL players opt out of this one, stick around for the chess match that comes from Dan Lanning’s defense trying to stop what Jamey Chadwell does on offense, as the Flames try to cap off their first year in C-USA as an undefeated.

PICK: Oregon (-15 at time of pick) to win by 15 or more points

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Florida

No. 17 Iowa (10-3) vs. No. 21 Tennessee (8-4), 1 p.m., ABC

Point spread: Tennessee -7.5 (Tennessee favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Iowa covers)

Moneyline: Tennessee -308 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.25 total); Iowa +243 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $34.30 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 36 points scored by both teams combined

You can’t spell Citrus without UT this year, as the Vols are going to be looking for yet another win in the Sunshine State. More intriguing will be seeing what the Hawkeyes will have going on offense after a month to figure out literally anything on that side of the ball.

PICK: Under 36 points scored by both teams combined

ROSE BOWL

Pasadena, California

No. 4 Alabama (12-1) vs. No. 1 Michigan (13-0), 5 p.m., ESPN

Point spread: Michigan -1.5 (Michigan favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Alabama covers)

Moneyline: Michigan -121 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.26 total); Alabama +101 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.10 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

It’s hard to dream up a better matchup, with Jim Harbaugh and the winningest FBS team taking on the grandmaster himself in Nick Saban and the most successful CFP team of this era. Throw in that beautiful sunset at the Grandaddy of Them All, and the first of the two semifinals will be hard to top.

PICK: Over 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

SUGAR BOWL

New Orleans

No. 3 Texas (12-1) vs. No. 2 Washington (13-0), 8:45 p.m., ESPN

Point spread: Texas -4 (Texas favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Washington covers)

Moneyline: Texas -187 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.35 total); Washington +156 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25.60 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 64 points scored by both teams combined

There’s an incredible collection of skill position talent on hand down in New Orleans, plus the added storyline of Steve Sarkisian facing his former program. Both the Huskies and Longhorns played each other in a bowl last year and, even with some new faces, that could inform who has the upper hand when it comes to winning this one and advancing to Houston.

PICK: Washington (+4) to lose by 4 points or fewer (or win outright)

JAN. 8

CFP National Championship Pres. by AT&T

Houston

No. 4 Alabama-No. 1 Michigan winner vs. No. 3 Texas-No. 2 Washington winner, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

