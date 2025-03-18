College Basketball NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament: 68 players to know heading into the Big Dance Updated Mar. 18, 2025 4:01 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It's almost time for the stars to hit the dance floor and make their mark on the madness of March. That's the beauty of this tournament. It's where Jack Gohlke can go from an unknown to a household name overnight. It's where Stephen Curry can author a legendary run at Davidson. It's how Doug Edert and Saint Peter's can steal the headlines or Donte DiVincenzo can become the hero of a national championship game and significantly boost his NBA Draft stock in one night.

This year's NCAA Tournament certainly has the star power to deliver the goods. There's the future top pick in the NBA Draft at Duke in Cooper Flagg, there's the dominant stat-sheet-stuffing big man at Auburn in Johni Broome, and then there are the less-known names like UC San Diego's Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones, who has the chance to get the spotlight he so greatly deserves.

With that, here are 68 names to watch in this year's NCAA Tournament:

Cooper Flagg, Duke

While his ankle injury suffered last Thursday in the ACC Tournament is the big headliner of the tournament, all signs point to Flagg being back, if not for the first round, then surely the second. Averaging 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 49% from the floor, he is as compelling of a prospect as we've seen since Zion Williamson.

Johni Broome, Auburn

Bruce Pearl has complimented the senior big man for his leadership all season. With the Tigers having lost three of four entering the NCAA Tournament, it's time for the 6-foot-10 senior to rise to the occasion and take Auburn to the promised land. He's averaged 18.9 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 51% from the floor and being one of the nation's top defenders.

Walter Clayton Jr., Florida

He is the engine of my national championship selection, averaging 18/4/4 per game while shooting 44% from the floor and 38% from 3. Showcasing an ability to score at all three levels and giving the Gators a bucket or a key play whenever they need it, Clayton is a senior stud. Every college hoops fan knows him by now, but I don't think he's even fully taken off with casual fans yet. That's about to change.

Mark Sears, Alabama

Last year, he powered the Crimson Tide to the school's first Final Four by averaging close to 22 points per game on 51% shooting from the floor and 44% from 3-point territory. When Sears is on, he's as potent as any guard in the country. I really like Alabama's draw in the East Region, and if they're going to potentially get past Duke, Sears has to be the best guard on the floor over Tyrese Proctor & Co.

RJ Luis, St. John's

The Big East Player of the Year and Big East Tournament Most Outstanding Player rolls into the Big Dance playing his best basketball of his career, having scored at least 20 points in five of his last six games while averaging nine rebounds per contest over the last four. If Rick Pitino's magical season is going to continue, Luis is at the forefront on both ends of the floor.

Jase Richardson, Michigan State

I have the Spartans winning the South Region and a big reason why is the freshman, the son of 2000 Michigan State national champion, former All-American and 14-year NBA pro Jason Richardson. The 6-foot-3 guard has really come on as the alpha in Tom Izzo's offense, averaging close to 18 points per game over the last five contests.

Braden Smith, Purdue

The Boilermakers didn't get a great draw as the 4-seed in the Midwest. They open with a matchup against High Point, and then would potentially play an underappreciated but tough Clemson team potentially in the second round. If they were to advance to the Sweet 16, they'd get a potential date with a tough-as-nails Houston squad, but having the best point guard in the country certainly helps. Averaging 16 points, nine assists and five rebounds per game, Smith does it all for Matt Painter's team. If Purdue can make enough perimeter shots around him – particularly from guys like CJ Cox or Myles Colvin to take the pressure off Smith, Trey Kaufman-Renn and Fletcher Loyer – it changes this team's ceiling.

LJ Cryer, Houston

He has been at the forefront of a legendary run through the Big 12 for Kelvin Sampson's program, averaging over 15 points per game while shooting 42% from 3-point territory. The Cougars are 26-1 in their last 27 games, and it's the tough shotmaking of Cryer, Milos Uzan and Emanuel Sharp that complements their defensive tenacity perfectly.

Otega Oweh, Kentucky

The first year of the Mark Pope ara has brought a lot of highs, some lows, and some tough injuries, but the Oklahoma transfer is the leader of this Kentucky team. Getting to the second weekend would make this season a success if the Wildcats can beat Troy, and then either Illinois, Texas or Xavier. The junior is averaging 16-and-5 per game while shooting just shy of 50% from the floor and possessing the clutch gene.

Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones, UC San Diego

The star for the 30-4 Tritons, Tait-Jones, is an outstanding guard who scores over 20 points per game and is notching six boards and four rebounds while shooting a whopping 58% from the floor. It's really difficult to defend Tait-Jones because he embodies versatility with a wide-ranging skill set and the ability to score from three levels. Yes, Tait-Jones can lead this program, which is in Year 5 in Division I, on a dangerous run.

John Tonje, Wisconsin

Will the sixth-year senior respond? I would think that he will after a 1-for-14 performance in Sunday's Big Ten Tournament championship game loss to Michigan. The Badgers get Montana before a potential date with a red-hot BYU team or A-10 champion VCU. Tonje has been one of the best players in the sport all year.

JT Toppin, Texas Tech

I put Toppin here because the Red Raiders are a dangerous 3-seed in the West and the 6-9 wing has performed like an All-American as the season's gone on, averaging 18.1 points and 9.2 rebounds per game while shooting 55% from the floor. He is a long and explosive athlete who has developed into one of the elite two-way weapons in the sport.

Kam Jones, Marquette

The All-American guard has averaged over 19 points and six assists per game, being the one who steers the ship for the Golden Eagles. Could they be a dark horse on the 7-line? Yes, if David Joplin, Ben Gold and Chase Ross make enough plays and shots in addition to what Jones and Stevie Mitchell provide.

Derik Queen, Maryland

The Terrapins are a really dangerous 4-seed, and while their first-round draw in Seattle against Grand Canyon was not my favorite, Queen is a must-see NBA Draft prospect who has posted 16-and-9 per game as a freshman. He plays the game in a throwback style and is so instinctually gifted with the ability to finish strongly with both hands. I can't wait to watch him on the big dance floor.

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

Zeigler has enjoyed an exceptional career as Rick Barnes' lead guard. He picks you up defensively the moment you get off the bus, all while posting 13.8 points and 7.3 assists per game on 41% shooting from the floor. If I had to pick any competitor in this tournament with an unlimited motor, I'd pick Zeigler and wouldn't think twice about it.

Here are the other superstar names to watch in this year's NCAA Tournament:

CJ Hines, Alabama State

Riley Parker, Saint Francis

Chucky Hepburn, Louisville

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton

Danny Wolf, Michigan

Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M

John Poulakidas, Yale

Sean Pedulla, Ole Miss

RJ Davis, North Carolina

Curtis Jones, Iowa State

Jacob Ognacevic, Lipscomb

Stevie Mitchell, Marquette

Donovan Dent, New Mexico

Rafael Pinzon, Bryant

Brian Moore Jr., Norfolk State

Liam McNeeley, UConn

Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma

PJ Haggerty Memphis

Nique Clifford, Colorado State

Tyon Grant-Foster, Grand Canyon

Caleb Grill, Missouri

Bennett Stirtz, Drake

Donovan Newby, UNCW

Hunter Dickinson, Kansas

Johnell Davis, Arkansas

Marquel Sutton, Omaha

Matt Rogers, American

Dallas Hobbs, Mount St. Mary's

Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State

Norchad Omier, Baylor

Nate Bittle, Oregon

Zach Cleveland, Liberty

Caleb Love, Arizona

Nate Johnson, Akron

Richie Saunders, BYU

Max Shulga, VCU

Money Williams, Montana (BEST NAME!)

Augustas Marciulionis, Saint Mary's

Jason Edwards, Vanderbilt

Kam Woods, Robert Morris

Ray'Sean Taylor, SIU Edwardsville

Ryan Nembhard, Gonzaga

Asa Newell, Georgia

Chase Hunter, Clemson

Javohn Garcia, McNeese

Kezza Giffa, High Point

Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois

Tre Johnson, Texas

Zach Freemantle, Xavier

Tayton Conerway, Troy

Tyler Bilodeau, UCLA



Mason Falslev, Utah State

Corey Tripp, Wofford

