College Basketball College basketball power rankings: Purdue, Villanova among offseason climbers Updated Jun. 7, 2023 12:22 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

As the calendar hits June and the NCAA's deadline to withdraw from the NBA Draft passes into the rearview mirror, it's time to update the FOX College Hoops early Top 25 for the 2023-24 season. The big takeaway post-deadline: The Big Ten and Big East were big winners.

Zach Edey is the obvious headliner from the draft deadline, as the decision by the reigning national player of the year to return to Purdue makes the Boilers a top-five team.

And while it was expected, Jaden Akins and AJ Hoggard returning to Michigan State means that Tom Izzo has four starters back for next season and a backcourt that is as strong as any in college basketball.

Then there's Illinois, which hit a home run on Wednesday, as All-Big Ten First Team selection Terrence Shannon Jr. is returning for his fifth year of college basketball while big man Coleman Hawkins will also be back in the fold.

The Big East also had some winners from deadline week, with one school, in particular, benefiting from a huge splash in the transfer portal, rather than a key withdrawal. That would be Villanova.

The Wildcats have put everybody else on notice that missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 11 years won't be tolerated and that Kyle Neptune is ready to lead a bounce-back year. Richmond transfer Tyler Burton announced last Wednesday that he's heading to Villanova. The 6-foot-7 forward is a high-level talent who can stretch the floor, averaging 19 points and more than seven rebounds per game this past season. He joins transfers Hakim Hart (Maryland), TJ Bamba (Washington State) and Lance Ware (Kentucky) as pickups, with Big East Player of the Year candidate Justin Moore and starting center Eric Dixon also running it back.

Creighton also won, receiving the news that Trey Alexander and two-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year Ryan Kalkbrenner would run it back for another season.

ADVERTISEMENT

While UConn expectedly lost Andre Jackson to the draft, point guard Tristen Newton is coming back to run the show. And with the other returnees, a key transfer, and a top-flight recruiting class, the Huskies remain in our top 10.

Without further ado, let's get to the updated way-too-early top 25.

1. Kansas

The Jayhawks remain in the top spot of our power rankings with the news of Kevin McCullar Jr. withdrawing from the draft and returning to Lawrence for his fifth season of college basketball. A 6-foot-6 Swiss Army Knife, he averaged 10.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game this past season while serving as a switchable, strong defensive weapon. So Bill Self gets a veteran wing back, as well as point guard Dajuan Harris and frontcourt standout KJ Adams. He made the biggest splash in the portal season by bringing in Michigan transfer and All-American Hunter Dickinson. Add in a sharpshooter and a veteran in Towson transfer Nicolas Timberlake, and it's been a fantastic couple of weeks for the Jayhawks. They are reloaded and possess the experience and coaching to win their second national championship in three years.

2. Duke

The Blue Devils have Jeremy Roach back to steer the ship at point guard, and the return of Tyrese Proctor means that Jon Scheyer has quite the 1-2 punch in his backcourt. Add in Proctor's classmates Kyle Filipowski and Mark Mitchell coming back to Durham, and there's a second-year group that will include multiple players who could have been top-20 picks. The key for Duke: What happens at small forward? Will this team have enough perimeter shot making? Scheyer brings in 5-star guards Jared McCain and Caleb Foster, not to mention two other 5-stars in forwards Sean Stewart and TJ Power (a great shooter).

3. Michigan State

We're bullish on the Spartans, who finished last season strong and won seven of 10 games before bowing out in an epic Sweet 16 game against Kansas State — a 98-93 overtime thriller that went to the Wildcats. Tom Izzo possesses a team with experience, clutch playmakers and a top-10 recruiting class that's highlighted by center Xavier Booker. The Hall of Famer has his best shot to win a national title in what's left of his career.

4. Marquette

While Shaka Smart loses Olivier Maxence-Prosper, the Golden Eagles are an offseason winner because Smart and his staff have created an elite culture. He also has roster continuity while the majority of the country deals with offseason drama. Tyler Kolek and Kam Jones will make up one of the best backcourts in the country. Oso Ighodaro is back to anchor the center position. The key for Marquette to repeat in the Big East will be getting increased production from David Joplin, Ben Gold and breakout candidate Chase Ross. Look for sophomore Sean Jones to also take a leap.

5. Purdue

It's very easy for the general sports fan to question such a high ranking for a team that lost to 16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson in the NCAA Tournament last season. But that would be short-sighted. The Boilermakers went 29-6 and won 18 of 23 games against Big Ten opponents. With Edey back, the question is not what happens in the frontcourt. I wrote about the key questions for Matt Painter and his staff to figure their way through heading into a crucial 2023-24 season.

6. Houston

Over the last six seasons, the Cougars have gone 176-34, and there are no signs that they're going to slow down in 2023-24. While Marcus Sasser (graduated), Tramon Mark (transferred to Arkansas) and Jarace Walker (expected lottery pick) are gone, Kelvin Sampson has made two big splashes in the transfer portal, landing Baylor's LJ Cryer and Temple's Damian Dunn coming to Houston for next season. They will join expected starting point guard Jamal Shead in the backcourt. Look for Terrance Arceneaux to take a sophomore leap, while J'Wan Roberts returns for his senior year following a junior season in which he averaged 10 points and right 8 rebounds per game.

7. Arkansas

Eric Musselman continues to be one of the best in the country at constructing a roster. While Nick Smith Jr. and Anthony Black will enjoy being selected presumably in the top 20 of the NBA Draft, and Jordan Walsh will also see his name appear somewhere, the Razorbacks have reloaded with splashes from the portal. They also got the good news that veteran guard Devo Davis will run it back for his senior season. Arkansas possesses the nation's No. 15 recruiting class and is No. 5 in the 247 Sports transfer rankings. From Houston's Mark to Washington's Keyon Menifield to Temple's Khalif Battle, that's three potential starters who Musselman has brought in from the portal. The big question: How will Trevon Brazile be in his return season from a torn ACL?

8. UConn

The defending national champions made a huge pickup on Tuesday night, landing a commitment from Rutgers transfer Cam Spencer. The 6-foot-4 guard was one of the top shooters in the Big Ten this past season, going 43% from beyond the arc and coming up clutch time and again for the Scarlet Knights, including this game-winner at No. 1 Purdue.

Spencer will help address the loss of potential NBA Draft lottery pick Jordan Hawkins, who joins Andre Jackson and Adama Sanogo as major departures for Dan Hurley to maneuver through. That being said, getting the good news that point guard Tristen Newton is returning, along with the fact that Alex Karaban and Donovan Clingan will make up the starting frontcourt, is enough for us to have the Huskies still in the top 10. The big storyline: Just how great will the nation’s No. 7-ranked recruiting class be in their first season? Five-star guard Stephon Castle headlines the group and is expected to be the Big East Preseason Freshman of the Year and a one-and-done prospect. If UConn can find enough perimeter shooting, they should be strong this upcoming season.

9. Florida Atlantic

Dusty May gets my unofficial offseason coach of the year award. Why? Because he does not lose anybody with the exception of Michael Forrest, who exhausted his eligibility. That's right: Florida Atlantic basically keeps its entire roster intact from a Final Four team! That's refreshing in college basketball, and to have Johnell Davis, Alijah Martin & Co. running it back after a 35-4 season in Boca Raton is pretty remarkable, not to mention that May is still leading the Owls.

10. Tennessee

Rick Barnes has reloaded. The Volunteers will have Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James back, and once healthy from his ACL injury, Zakai Zeigler will return as well. Tennessee is a big transfer portal winner, too, with Chris Ledlum (Harvard), Jordan Gainey (USC Upstate) and Dalton Knecht (Northern Colorado) all on their way to Knoxville. If the offense can evolve and Zeigler can return and serve in his leadership role, this team could make a deep run.

11. San Diego State

The Aztecs will welcome back three of their top four scorers — Darrion Trammell, Final Four hero Lamont Butler and Jaedon LeDee — from a team that reached the national championship game this past season. Brian Dutcher also added a steady rising junior guard Reese Dixon-Waters, who averaged 10 PPG in his sophomore year at USC. SDSU isn't going anywhere.

12. Creighton

The Jays received great news on deadline day, as two-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year Ryan Kalkbrenner and standout shotmaking guard Trey Alexander announced they would return to school. They will join lefty wing Baylor Scheierman as returning starters, while Steven Ashworth will fill out the backcourt and Greg McDermott will figure on a mix of Isaac Traudt and Mason Miller at the 4. CU will once again be capable of an Elite Eight-type run.

13. Gonzaga

The Zags received good news on deadline day, with 6-foot-8 forward Anton Watson (11.1 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 2.4 APG, 61% FG) announcing that he's returning to school for his fifth season of college basketball. Additionally, think about this with Gonzaga:

Drew Timme. Julian Strawther. Rasir Bolton. Malachi Smith. All gone. And yet, Mark Few just keeps on rolling. The Zags crushed it in the portal with 2023 Mountain West Preseason Player of the Year Graham Ike, Creighton point guard Ryan Nembhard and Eastern Washington standout Steele Venters all on their way to Spokane. As long as Few is on the sidelines, they're going to be in the top 15.

14. Miami

Star guard Nijel Pack is returning to charge the backcourt. Norchad Omier, the do-it-all man in the frontcourt, is returning as well. On top of this, Jim Larranaga added a 6-foot-7, 200-pound forward via the portal from Florida State, Matthew Cleveland (13.8 PPG, 7.4 RPG). The Hurricanes say goodbye to Isaiah Wong, but they've got enough returning firepower to have one of the best offenses in the country once again.

15. USC

Before we get to the headline associated with this program, let's acknowledge the fact that Pac-12 Player of the Year candidate Boogie Ellis is returning to the Trojans after averaging 18 points per game this past season. The question is simple: How will he lead a team that includes No. 1 ranked recruit Isaiah Collier, Bronny James, Washington State transfer DJ Rodman (son of Dennis) and his fellow returnees? The talent is undeniable. Andy Enfield has led the program to the last three NCAA Tournaments. Can he manage the personalities and talents that he has and channel it into the Trojans becoming a force? On paper, USC is stacked for a big 2023-24 campaign.

16. Villanova

Kyle Neptune and his staff had to make some changes this offseason and dive into the portal. They succeeded with a great haul of Tyler Burton (Richmond), Hakim Hart (Maryland), TJ Bamba (Washington State) and Lance Ware (Kentucky). With Justin Moore back to lead the Wildcats and Eric Dixon returning to hold the center slot, this team has a luxury of talent. Will Mark Armstrong and Brendan Hausen take sophomore leaps? If they do, this team could be a Big East title contender. Expect a big turnaround on the Main Line.

17. Arizona

Tommy Lloyd made the transfer portal splash with North Carolina — almost Michigan — transfer Caleb Love. He and Alabama transfer Jaden Bradley join a loaded backcourt with Pelle Larsson back and Kylan Boswell trying to take a sophomore leap. The big question: How will life be for Oumar Ballo with Azuolas Tubelis gone to the pro ranks? Arizona made a quality transfer add with San Diego State's Keshad Johnson, who averaged 7.7 PPG and 5.0 RPG last season.

18. Saint Mary's

After a stellar freshman season, Aidan Mahaney is only going to get better, and Alex Ducas' return is a big boost for the Gaels. With Mitchell Saxen to control the frontcourt, this team has a big-time trio to lead the way.

19. Texas A&M

The Aggies have no shortage of returning experience. All-SEC First Team star Wade Taylor IV and All-SEC Second Team standout Tyrece Radford will charge a group that returns four of its five starters. Buzz Williams' team was top-50 in KenPom offense and defense this past season. Henry Coleman and Julius Marble will combine in the frontcourt. This team won 25 games last season. Perhaps we should have them higher, but let's see if they can get off to a better start in the upcoming campaign and how they deal with a target on their backs.

20. Maryland

Jahmir Young and Donta Scott will both be in their fifth year of college basketball when they hit the floor in College Park this upcoming season. For Kevin Willard to have Young to run the show in the backcourt is huge, because the Terps will possess one of the best guards in the Big Ten. Look for big man Julian Reese to only get better in Year 3, as he comes off a breakout campaign after averaging 11-and-7 per game. Four-star recruit Deshawn Harris-Smith also headlines a top-20 recruiting class. The Terps are rising.

21. Colorado

The Buffaloes were a big winner from draft deadline day as All-Pac 12 first-team selection Tristan Da Silva (15.9 PPG, 4.8 RPG) elected to withdraw from the draft and return to school. With lead guard KJ Simpson returning, as well as top-10 recruit Cody Williams coming in and TCU transfer Eddie Lampkin joining the mix, Tad Boyle's program should be dancing this upcoming season.

22. Illinois

The Illini were a huge winner from the draft deadline, as All-Big Ten First Team selection Terrence Shannon Jr. and big man Coleman Hawkins both elected to return to school. Having Shannon alone is huge because you're talking about a lead guard who averaged more than 17 points per game in the tough Big Ten. The key for Illinois is how Sencire Harris progresses in the backcourt as well as what Oregon transfer Quincy Guerrier (9.0 PPG, 4.6 RPG) brings to the table. Brad Underwood could very well have a top-4 team in the Big Ten with his returning experience. Don't forget about Dain Dainja in the frontcourt.

23. Baylor

The Bears have some questions to answer, but Scott Drew has earned the benefit of the doubt that he will figure things out. That being said, gone are Adam Flagler, LJ Cryer (Houston) and Keyonte George. Baylor does welcome in the nation's No. 5-ranked freshman class, highlighted by the nation's No. 7 overall recruit, Ja'Kobe Walter. Additionally, Drew made two key adds from the portal with Toledo's RayJ Dennis (19.5 PPG) and VCU's Jayden Nunn (9.3 PPG). Baylor is also in the final two for Tennessee transfer Olivier Nkamhoua.

24. Texas

The Longhorns did lose four key pieces, most notably Marcus Carr and Timmy Allen, but they bring back Tyrese Hunter in the backcourt and made one of the biggest additions in the transfer portal with Oral Roberts star Max Abmas. Just how big of a leap will Dillon Mitchell make after testing the draft waters but electing to return for his sophomore year? Look for Virginia transfer Kadin Shedrick to provide rim protection.

25. Wisconsin

It may be easy to forget that the Badgers entered the new year with a top-15 ranking and started the season 11-2. What ensued was a 9-13 stretch to close the season. But Wisconsin returns all five starters from last year's team and Greg Gard reeled in an underrated transfer in St. John's sharpshooter AJ Storr. He should add some perimeter pop for a Badgers program that needs it. The biggest thing with Wisconsin is finding a scoring alpha in key situations. They need Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl to keep gaining steam, and for sharpshooter Connor Essegian to take a sophomore leap. This team will be one of the best defensive units in the country. Roster continuity should help them make some strides in the scoring column.

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on Twitter @ John_Fanta .

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Basketball Big East Big Ten

share