College Basketball UConn fills outside shooting need, landing Rutgers transfer Cam Spencer Updated Jun. 6, 2023 11:51 p.m. ET

The defending national champions have addressed their perimeter shooting needs by picking up one of the best shooters in the Big Ten last season.

Rutgers transfer Cam Spencer has committed to UConn, sources told FOX Sports on Tuesday night. In a story that was first reported by Stadium's Jeff Goodman, the 6-foot-4 guard from Maryland is heading to the Huskies to help fill a key shot-making void left by departing NBA Draft lottery pick Jordan Hawkins, as well as Nahiem Alleyne and Joey Calcaterra, among others.

Spencer, who spent the first three years of his college career at Loyola Maryland, transferred into the Scarlet Knights program for his senior season. He came up huge for Rutgers in road wins over then-No. 1 Purdue, as well as a Northwestern team that made the NCAA Tournament.

Shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc (fifth in the Big Ten), while averaging 13.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, Spencer's story is amazing. He was a 0-star recruit coming out of high school, where he played at the Boys Latin School of Maryland. Now, he'll be suiting up for reigning national champion UConn, a potential top-10 team.

"I loved the guy the minute he set foot on campus," Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell said of Spencer in January. "He's been unbelievable."

Spencer visited the Werth Champions Center in Storrs for Huskies practice on Monday. UConn was one of four finalists for the fifth-year guard, ultimately beating out Miami, UCLA and Oklahoma. He was reportedly in the portal because a suitor came up with more NIL money than Rutgers could have.

It didn't take long for Spencer to make up his mind once he stepped foot on the UConn campus. For a Huskies team that welcomes back point guard Tristen Newton, as well as the frontcourt duo of Donovan Clingan and Alex Karaban, the key question was perimeter shooting. Without Spencer, a lot of pressure would have been on highly touted freshmen Stephon Castle and Solomon Ball to help in that category. While Castle (No. 10 in 2023 freshman class) will likely start and be the Big East Preseason Freshman of the Year, this helps alleviate the pressure for the Huskies to have to get production from the first-year players from the get-go.

Spencer provides a consistent 3-point threat for Newton to set up, and a clutch shot-maker that the Huskies can call on in key situations.

This is a home run June addition by Dan Hurley and his staff.

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on Twitter @ John_Fanta .

