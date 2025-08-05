PGA Tour
scottie scheffler fist pump
PGA Tour

2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship Field: Full list of golfers for first leg of playoffs

Updated Aug. 5, 2025 1:23 p.m. ET

The 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship returns to TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. The opening event of PGA's FedEx Cup Playoffs will feature the top 69 players in the standings teeing it up, including multiple major champions, former FedEx St. Jude winners, World Golf Hall of Famers and the season’s hottest contenders. Scottie Scheffler enters the tournament as the FedEx Cup leader. Check out the current favorites.

Below is the current field list:

2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship Field

  1. Ludvig Åberg
  2. Daniel Berger
  3. Akshay Bhatia
  4. Keegan Bradley
  5. Jacob Bridgeman
  6. Sam Burns
  7. Brian Campbell
  8. Patrick Cantlay
  9. Bud Cauley
  10. Wyndham Clark
  11. Corey Conners
  12. Cam Davis
  13. Jason Day
  14. Thomas Detry
  15. Nico Echavarria
  16. Harris English
  17. Tony Finau
  18. Matt Fitzpatrick
  19. Tommy Fleetwood
  20. Rickie Fowler
  21. Ryan Fox
  22. Ryan Gerard
  23. Lucas Glover
  24. Chris Gotterup
  25. Max Greyserman
  26. Ben Griffin
  27. Emiliano Grillo
  28. Harry Hall
  29. Brian Harman
  30. Russell Henley
  31. Joe Highsmith
  32. Tom Hoge
  33. Viktor Hovland
  34. Mackenzie Hughes
  35. Sungjae Im
  36. Stephan Jaeger
  37. Michael Kim
  38. Si Woo Kim
  39. Chris Kirk
  40. Kurt Kitayama
  41. Jake Knapp
  42. Min Woo Lee
  43. Shane Lowry
  44. Robert MacIntyre
  45. Hideki Matsuyama
  46. Denny McCarthy
  47. Maverick McNealy
  48. Collin Morikawa
  49. Andrew Novak
  50. Taylor Pendrith
  51. J.T. Poston
  52. Aldrich Potgieter
  53. Aaron Rai
  54. Davis Riley
  55. Patrick Rodgers
  56. Justin Rose
  57. Xander Schauffele
  58. Scottie Scheffler
  59. Matti Schmid
  60. J.J. Spaun
  61. Jordan Spieth
  62. Sam Stevens
  63. Sepp Straka
  64. Nick Taylor
  65. Justin Thomas
  66. Erik van Rooyen
  67. Jhonattan Vegas
  68. Cameron Young
  69. Kevin Yu

LIV Golf UK: Final Round Highlights | LIV on FOX

LIV Golf UK: Final Round Highlights | LIV on FOX
Check out the thrilling recap of the Final Round at LIV Golf United Kingdom, where top players like Joaquin Niemann, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, and more battled it out.
share
Get more from the PGA Tour Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Tiger Woods' son Charlie misses out on US Open qualifying again

Tiger Woods' son Charlie misses out on US Open qualifying again

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025 Image COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes