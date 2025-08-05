PGA Tour
2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship Field: Full list of golfers for first leg of playoffs
Updated Aug. 5, 2025 1:23 p.m. ET
The 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship returns to TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. The opening event of PGA's FedEx Cup Playoffs will feature the top 69 players in the standings teeing it up, including multiple major champions, former FedEx St. Jude winners, World Golf Hall of Famers and the season’s hottest contenders. Scottie Scheffler enters the tournament as the FedEx Cup leader. Check out the current favorites.
Below is the current field list:
2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship Field
- Ludvig Åberg
- Daniel Berger
- Akshay Bhatia
- Keegan Bradley
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Sam Burns
- Brian Campbell
- Patrick Cantlay
- Bud Cauley
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Thomas Detry
- Nico Echavarria
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Ryan Gerard
- Lucas Glover
- Chris Gotterup
- Max Greyserman
- Ben Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Harry Hall
- Brian Harman
- Russell Henley
- Joe Highsmith
- Tom Hoge
- Viktor Hovland
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Michael Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Jake Knapp
- Min Woo Lee
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Maverick McNealy
- Collin Morikawa
- Andrew Novak
- Taylor Pendrith
- J.T. Poston
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Aaron Rai
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Matti Schmid
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Sam Stevens
- Sepp Straka
- Nick Taylor
- Justin Thomas
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Cameron Young
- Kevin Yu
