PGA Tour 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship Odds: Scottie Scheffler Heavily Favored Published Aug. 4, 2025 10:14 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 edition of the FedEx Cup Playoffs will be delivered to fans starting Thursday.

The event begins at FedEx St. Jude Championship — the first leg of three events.

For fans, it's probably not shocking that Scottie Scheffler is the betting favorite. But exactly how big of a favorite is he?

Here are the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Aug. 4

FedEX St. Jude Championship 2025

Scottie Scheffler: +280 (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Xander Schauffele: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Justin Thomas: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Tommy Fleetwood: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Matt Fitzpatrick: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Ludvig Åberg: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Russell Henley: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Collin Morikawa: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Aaron Rai: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Viktor Hovland: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Sepp Straka: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Patrick Cantlay: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Corey Conners: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Cameron Young: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Ben Griffin: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Keegan Bradley: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Hideki Matsuyama: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Sam Burns: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Harris English: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Chris Gotterup: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Jordan Spieth: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

J.J. Spaun: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Robert MacIntyre: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Daniel Berger: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Shane Lowry: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Harry Hall: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Maverick McNealy: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Wyndham Clark: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Jason Day: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Scheffler has had an excellent year so far, as he heads to Memphis with the shortest odds at +280. He's won four PGA Tour tournaments in 2025, including The Open Championship in Northern Ireland last month.

Second on the board and currently ranked No. 3 in the world is Xander Schauffele at +1600. While Scheffler won The Open a few weeks ago, Schauffele finished T-7 in that tournament.

Rounding out the top three at +2200 is Justin Thomas, who is currently ranked in the top five in the FedEx Cup standings.

Another golfer that bettors might want to keep their eyes on is red-hot Cameron Young at +4000, who's heading to TPC Southwind fresh off his very first PGA Tour win.

On Aug. 3, the Wake Forest alumnus' six-stroke victory gave him the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

ADVERTISEMENT

share