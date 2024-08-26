College Football 2024 college football rankings: RJ Young's ultimate 100 CFB superstars Published Aug. 26, 2024 10:22 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

As college football grows increasingly transactional in this day and age, identifying bona fide stars on the field has taken on new urgency.

In the past, players like Caleb Williams, Baker Mayfield, Lamar Jackson and DeVonta Smith have emerged as the kind of no-doubt superstars that you not only build viewing schedules around, but you build marketing campaigns around. That kind of dual-threat star power, both on and off the field, is more important than ever.

What follows is a reflection of who those superstars are right now in college football; a list of 100 players I'd select, in this order, with which to start a college football team. These are the players I'd take to lead and represent my team because they possess the necessary popularity and playmaking ability to earn interest from college football fans across the country. They draw TV viewers, generate NIL dollars, and drive social media trends. They excite hardcore fans, delight wealthy donors and attract blue-chip recruits.

They are superstars.

If your team does not have a player on this list, your general manager — yes, those exist now in college football — needs to tell you how he's going to fix it. This is paramount.

College football represents change, and the competition is chaos. The game itself is played under lights, with a vision of the night sky. If you squint, you can see stars. But a nova, exploding star, a bangarang belly of celestial cosmic charisma and skill, needs not your sight. You will feel its heat on your face, and its glow will bring joy to yours. They are rare. They are few. They are defined by their power and pinnacle.

While college football fans clamor to see their school's star players land at the top of NFL Draft boards, this is not that. This is the list that represents change and where the sport is going. This is the list that college players themselves will now strive to be on. This is the list of players who move the sport at a moment in time when college football resembles the NFL more than ever.

This list is as much a Rorschach Test as it is a ranking. If you're moved to glee or gloom, take note of it. And then ask yourself why.

With that, here is a look at who I believe to be the top 100 superstars heading into the 2024 college football season.

1. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Sanders threw for at least 3,200 yards, 27 touchdowns and completed 66% of his passes in each of the past three years. Last season, he was named the Pac-12 Newcomer of the Year after setting program records for passing yards in a season (3,230), completion percentage (69.3%) and touchdown-to-interception ratio (9:1).

In addition to his outstanding playmaking ability, Sanders is also the most popular player in the sport. He became Fanatics' top-selling college football player in the name, image and likeness era, despite Colorado going 4-8 last year. He also has the participation of his father and Colorado head coach, Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders.

Celebrities want to hang out with him. He has 1.8 million followers on Instagram, and another 630,000 followers on TikTok. He is the most popular player Colorado has ever fielded, and, yes, that includes Kordell Stewart and Rashaan Salaam.

Notable NIL deals: Beats by Dre, Mercedes-Benz, Gatorade

Social media following: 1.8M (Instagram), 630K (TikTok)

Heisman Trophy odds: +4000

2. Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

Hunter regularly played more than 100 snaps per game in 2023. He totaled 31 tackles and three interceptions on defense, while also catching 57 passes for 721 yards and five scores on the offensive side of the ball. Going both ways just means more.

The former top-ranked recruit in the 2022 class is also the first player on this list to benefit from the wild success of EA Sports' "College Football 25" after appearing on the cover. The game has reportedly earned more than $500 million with over five million unique players since its July launch. If the video game had included Sanders on the cover alongside his father and Hunter, the revenue driven might not be stratospheric, but most don't believe that number goes down.

Hunter is one of a handful of players with a podcast deal with a major media company, "12 Talks with Travis Hunter," and has been a steady focus for his talent and charisma. In a season without a clear Heisman favorite, Hunter and Sanders have the necessary tools to transcend the sport and be the focus of the sporting world if Colorado can put together a memorable season.

Notable NIL deals: Beats by Dre, Mercedes-Benz, Gatorade

Social media following: 1.8M (Instagram), 630K (TikTok)

Heisman Trophy odds: +4000

3. Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

In 2023, Ewers completed 69% of his passes for 3,479 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions en route to Texas' first conference title since 2009 and first-ever College Football Playoff appearance. Imagine how good he might be if he played a whole year without injury.

As the first QB to lead the Longhorns to the CFP in its 10-year existence, and being a Texas native, Ewers' earning power has only begun to catch up to his prodigious talent as the No. 1-ranked player in the 2021 class.

Reported NIL deals: Dr. Pepper, Hulu, Nicholas Air

Social media following: 219K (Instagram), 58K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: +1200

4. Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Last season, Downs became the first true freshman to lead Alabama in tackles (107) since 1970. He entered the portal this offseason and arrived at Ohio State as the most heralded transfer portal recruit in the country after helping lead the Crimson Tide to an SEC title and a berth in the CFP. And yes, he's going both ways for Ohio State.

The fact that he's playing at Ohio State matters. With an alumni base of over 600,000 and an annual enrollment of more than 66,000 — many of whom are football fans — any value he adds to winning will be met with dollars poured into the program. The economic impact of Ohio State football, especially locally, cannot be understated.

With its NIL collectives and the sheer number of people and industries invested in the Buckeyes, there's little question how important Downs' success can be for the sport.

Reported NIL deals: Beats by Dre, The Foundation

Social media following: 171K (Instagram), 19.9K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: +30000

5. Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

No player has more upside to his 2024 campaign than Milroe, who came back from the dead — twice. Once when he was benched for the South Florida game after playing poorly in a loss to a Texas team that ended its season in the CFP. The second came on fourth-and-31 against rival Auburn when he connected with receiver Isaiah Bond in the back of the end zone with the "Gravedigger" touchdown pass.

If Milroe gets off to a solid start and finishes as strongly in 2024 as he did last season — 2,834 passing yards, 531 rushing yards, 35 total touchdowns — he could be sitting pretty at the Heisman Memorial Trophy event in December.

Milroe's LANK (Let All Naysayers Know) branded apparel could also see enormous returns if Alabama is able to repeat as SEC champions and earn a top-four seed in the CFP.

Reported NIL deals: Beats by Dre, Six Star Pro Nutrition, LANK

Social media following: 220K (Instagram), 22.3K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: +1400

6. Carson Beck, QB, Georgia

Beck completed 72% of his passes for 3,941 yards with 24 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2023. He was helped by having Brock Bowers at tight end and a stout run game. But he's a winner. He also has a room full of gunslingers if he falters, including Gunner Stockton, Ryan Puglisi and Jaden Rashada.

Value is measured in scarcity as well as production. When you've got a bullpen full of quarterbacks like those behind Beck, that's called a surplus eager to meet demand. And his popularity, simply by being UGA's starting QB, continues to elevate him to the broader public. In February this year, Beck was handed the keys to a Lamborghini Urus, a $300,000 vehicle. And that's after losing the SEC title.

Reported NIL deals: Beats by Dre, Airstar Charter, Zero FG Energy

Social media following: 90.9K (Instagram), 25.8K (TikTok)

Heisman Trophy odds: +800

7. Donovan Edwards, RB, Michigan

Edwards' popularity is at an all-time high. His production is not. Edwards did not rush for more than 52 yards in a single regular-season game in 2023 and finished the season with 497 rushing yards while playing behind Blake Corum, who rushed for 1,245. And the bulk of those yards came during the postseason when he rushed for 104 yards on six carries.

Yes, he was behind Corum. But Corum showed what a backup can do at Michigan when he rushed for 952 yards in 2021 behind Hassan Haskins, who rushed for 1,327 in the same year. In Corum's first season as the lead back, he rushed for 1,463 yards with 18 touchdowns. Edwards needs to do the same to keep this spot.

The former five-star prospect has home run potential, and his popularity has grown alongside Michigan's dominance in the Big Ten. As the only returning offensive skill player with name recognition on the defending national title team, EA Sports made the smart move to display Edwards on the cover of "College Football 25." Now, his production needs to match his popularity.

Reported NIL deals: Mike Morse Law Firm, Burt Watson Auto Group

Social media following: 106K (Instagram), 26.1K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: +10000

8. Ollie Gordon, RB, Oklahoma State

Gordon is the top running back in the country after rushing for over 1,700 yards, earning unanimous All-American honors and becoming the first Doak Walker Award winner in Oklahoma State history. With another season like the one he had in 2023, he could lead the Cowboys to their first CFP appearance.

Gordon's fame could reach heights unseen by a Cowboy since Barry Sanders was in the backfield in Stillwater. Last year, he became the first Oklahoma State player to rush for 250 yards or more in back-to-back games since Sanders. He is the program's best chance at the Heisman Memorial Trophy in the CFP era.

Reported NIL deals: McDonald's, Pokes With a Purpose

Social media following: 40.2K (Instagram), 14.5K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: +7500

9. Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon

If Gabriel passes for 4,353 yards at Oregon this season, he'll become the NCAA's all-time leading passer, ahead of former Houston QB Case Keenum (19,217). He is now starting under center for an Oregon team that enters the year as a national title contender. And he beat Texas. With one of the best receiving corps in the sport at his disposal and Will Stein calling plays, Gabriel will lead the most talented team he’s ever been a part of.

Gabriel's popularity has only grown with the move to Oregon, where Nike founder and billionaire Phil Knight has steadily donated and thrown the weight of his brand behind the Ducks in an effort to secure players like Gabriel and attempt to win the national title. Evidence of Gabriel's social influence is measured in the 111,000 followers he boasts on Instagram, a sizable foundation to begin any NIL advertising campaign.

Reported NIL deals: Beats by Dre, The GLD Shop

Social media following: 111K (Instagram), 4.4K (TikTok)

Heisman Trophy odds: +550

10. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Egubka made the decision to come back because he claimed to have unfinished business. It's past time for Egbuka to beat Michigan and do the gold pants dance.

He's is a terrific and talented receiver who has started 24 games over the past three seasons and will contend for national honors. He enters the 2024 campaign needing 78 receptions to break the school record of 201 (KJ Hill Jr.). He also needs 1,041 receiving yards to break the career yardage record of 2,898 yards, set by Michael Jenkins.

Reported NIL deals: Casey's, Amazon Style

Social media following: 107K (Instagram), 4.4K (TikTok)

Heisman Trophy odds: +550

11. Arch Manning, QB, Texas

The former No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class is the latest edition to the First Family of Football and his stardom is attached to uncles Peyton and Eli, as well as grandfather Archie. He set Texas' spring game on fire with a performance that has left the college football world salivating: 19-of-26 for 355 yards with three touchdowns and a pick against a defense expected to be featured in the SEC Championship.

Even as a late addition to the most popular sports video game on earth, EA Sports' "College Football 25," Manning was able to drive up the price for his inclusion in the game from $500 to a reported $50,000.

From a popularity standpoint, Manning is right near the top of this list, but because we're talking popularity and playmaking, I just need to see him play significant snaps before I can move him up.

Reported NIL deals: Panini America, EA Sports

Social media following: 233K (Instagram), 68.6K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: +12000

12. Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

Ohio State folks talk about Jeremiah "J.J." Smith the same way folks spoke about Adrian Peterson before he was unleashed at Oklahoma. The No. 1-ranked player in the 2024 class is the most highly-anticipated true freshman skill player at Ohio State since Maurice Clarrett arrived on campus back in 2002.

Tangible evidence of what his enrollment at Ohio State could mean for the Buckeyes this season is Ryan Day pretending to buckle at the podium when arriving to reveal who signed with the program during the winter. Since then, Smith has made even the most even-keeled players and coaches gush with praise for him in practice.

Reported NIL deals: Battle Sports, The Foundation

Social media following: 211K (Instagram), 60.4K (TikTok)

Heisman Trophy odds: +15000

13. Zachariah Branch, WR, USC

Branch became USC's first-ever true freshman to earn first-team All-America honors. The former five-star prospect was a first-team All-America selection as a punt returner (USA Today, Sporting News) and a second-team All-America selection as a kick returner (Walter Camp, FWAA).

Branch is the most explosive player in the country, as well as one of the most versatile. With the ability to make jaw-dropping plays on special teams while running past defenders as a wide receiver, Branch could approach fandom unseen in Los Angeles since Reggie Bush put the private school in South Central at the pinnacle of the sport.

Reported NIL deals: Perfect Hydration Water, Honey Stinger

Social media following: 164K (Instagram), 82.3K (TikTok)

Heisman Trophy odds: +30000

14. Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

Williams is the best EDGE prospect to play at Georgia since Travon Walker, who put together a season that included 16 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks before going on to be the first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. By virtue of being a starting defensive lineman coached by Kirby Smart, Williams will begin the season as a guy who could very well become a household name.

Reported NIL deals: More Than Sports

Social media following: 27.9K (Instagram), 10.2K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: N/A

15. Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

Carter is 6-foot-5, 250 pounds, and he can fly. He is expected to be the presence Chop Robinson was after taking a step back in production in 2023 with 49 tackles, 4.5 sacks, five passes defended and a pick. In 2022, Carter made 56 tackles, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and four passes defended.

Entering this season, Carter has a chance to become the best pass rusher Penn State has fielded since Micah Parsons, and wearing the coveted No. 11 jersey — Stick City — identifies him as Penn State’s talisman on defense.

Reported NIL deals: Philadelphia Sportscard & Memorabilia

Social media following: 22.9K (Instagram), 5.4K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: N/A

16. Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

A 6-3, 318-pound defensive tackle who notched back-to-back seasons with at least 28 tackles, 3.0 sacks, one forced fumble and one pass defended, Graham was one of the stars on a defense that finished as the best in the country last year with a national title. He did all that while playing through most of the season with a broken thumb. Graham also walked out of the Rose Bowl with the MVP Award following a victory over Alabama.

Reported NIL deals: Champions Circle, Randy Wise Automotive

Social media following: 26.1K (Instagram), 3.6K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: N/A

17. Luther Burden, WR, Missouri

Burden enjoyed a breakout 2023 campaign on a Missouri team that beat Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. He accounted for 86 catches for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns. At 5-11 and 208 pounds, he doesn't have elite size, but he has still developed into one of the best, and most popular, wideouts in the sport.

If Burden leads Mizzou to an SEC title or a CFP appearance for the first time in school history, his Instagram following will reach well over six figures with the amount of people who will watch the Tigers play football deep into the season.

Reported NIL deals: Every True Tiger, OnIt, NXTRND

Social media following: 83.6K (Instagram), 36K (TikTok)

Heisman Trophy odds: +6500

18. Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

The clue is in the name. Dart led Ole Miss to its best season ever with 11 wins in 2023, throwing for over 3,300 yards with 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions last year. He is poised to lead the Rebels into a season where expectations have never been higher. At No. 6 in the AP poll, it's the highest preseason ranking Ole Miss has earned since 1970.

Reported NIL deals: Grove Collective, Beats by Dre, Dicks Sporting Goods

Social media following: 107K (Instagram), 27.3K (TikTok)

Heisman Trophy odds: +1400

19. James Pearce Jr., DE, Tennessee

Pearce was the most dominant EDGE player in the SEC last year. He led the conference in sacks (10.0) and proved to be a steady presence in opposing quarterbacks' faces. He is the best defender Tennessee has produced since Henry To'oTo'o, and his value off the field will rise at UT because — unlike To'oTo'o — he'll likely finish his career in Knoxville, where they've shown they're willing to pay players to remain loyal.

Reported NIL deals: The Players' Lounge, The Volunteer Club

Social media following: 17.8K (Instagram), 2.8K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: N/A

20. Cam Ward, QB, Miami (Fla.)

Ward has passed for at least 3,200 yards in every season he's started and thrown at least 23 touchdown passes in those respective years. He entered the 2024 transfer portal cycle as the best available QB in the sport before enrolling at Miami. Given Ward’s pedigree as a passer and a supporting cast that includes Damien Martinez, he could put together the best season Miami has enjoyed since 2017, when Malik Rosier led the Hurricanes to 10 wins and peaked as the No. 2 team in the country.

Reported NIL deals: Canes Connection

Social media following: 34.8K (Instagram) 106.6K (TikTok)

Heisman Trophy odds: +1400

21. Jackson Arnold, QB, Oklahoma

Arnold arrived in Norman last year as one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in recent memory. He was an Elite 11 MVP, 28-3 starter and an Under Armour All-American. Arnold fell just 24 passing yards and 79 rushing yards short of passing for 3,500 yards and rushing for 1,000 yards with 33 touchdowns and just two picks as a high school senior.

His ability to move about the pocket, flip his wrist and send a football 60 yards through the air on a rope is beyond impressive. When it comes to accolades won, he is one of the best young players in the sport. That's what it means to be at OU, according to Venables.

"The focus is for us to be the best," Venables said earlier this summer. "Being the best is a byproduct of everybody in the organization being focused on showing up and doing their best. And Jackson has been the epitome of that."

I wrote about Arnold in 2022 following OU's spring game. The fact that it still holds up speaks to the potential Arnold possesses to become who Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, Sam Bradford and Jason White were at OU — Heisman winners and champions.

Reported NIL deals: Leaf Trading Cards, Crimson and Cream, 1Oklahoma Collective

Social media following: 37.9K (Instagram), 43K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: +3000

22. Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

At 6-4, 290 pounds, he notched 4.0 sacks and 37 tackles as an interior defensive lineman. He could develop into the best defensive tackle to play at Ole Miss since Breeland Speaks.

Reported NIL deals: Grove Collective

Social media following: 24.8K (Instagram), 11.4K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: N/A

23. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

Henderson rounds out a trio of tailbacks that could enter the 2025 NFL Draft and come off the board on Day 1. After a brilliant true freshman campaign and a down sophomore season, he led the Buckeyes in rushing with 926 yards at 5.9 yards per clip in 2023. But his superpower is his explosiveness, which showed with his ability to take over a game when necessary, like he did last September for Ohio State when he tore off a 61-yard scamper that proved to be the difference in the game.

Reported NIL deals: Chipotle, TreVeyon Henderson Youth Football Camp

Social media following: 105K (Instagram), 64.7K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: +12000

24. Billy Bowman, S, Oklahoma

In 2008, Ohio State DB Malcolm Jenkins accounted for 57 tackles and three interceptions on a team that finished 10-3. Jenkins won the Thorpe Award and had a 96 rating in "NCAA Football 09." Bowman had 63 tackles, six picks and three touchdowns on a team that finished 10-3. I rate Bowman a 98.

Reported NIL deals: Crimson and Cream

Social media following: 38K (Instagram), 17.8K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: N/A

25. Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas

It's difficult to earn a starting job on the offensive line as a true freshman. Banks did just that at Texas, where he has been for 27 consecutive games. The next sack he allows will be just his second in over 500 pass-blocking attempts. He was a Freshman All-American in Year 1. He became a second-team All-American in Year 2. In Year 3, he could become for Texas who Trent Williams became for Oklahoma.

Reported NIL deals: Texas One Fund

Social media following: 12.7K (Instagram), 13.6K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: N/A

26. Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma

A tackling machine with over 100 tackles in each of the past two years, Stutsman has amassed eight passes defended, 6.0 sacks, three interceptions and two forced fumbles over that same time span. At 6-4, 241 pounds, he's amassed 26.5 tackles for loss over the past two seasons. His charisma and standing inside OU's locker room have made him the talisman for one of the best teams in the country. His marketability remains high, especially after this iconic photo.

Reported NIL deals: JBL Audio, Snickers

Social media following: 40.4K (Instagram), 38.1K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: N/A

27. Dylan Raiola, QB, Nebraska

He is the first five-star QB to pick Nebraska in the 21st century. And he flipped from Georgia. His uncle coaches the offensive line at Nebraska. His father is an offensive line legend at Nebraska. He was recently named the starter for the Huskers' opener against UTEP. If he can lead Nebraska to a win against UTEP and then against Colorado, there's no doubt his name will become one known around the country with the blessed return of Nebraska football back to the main stage.

Reported NIL deals: Panini America

Social media following: 95.9K (Instagram), 43.8K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: +10000

28. Will Howard, QB, Ohio State

Like Carson Beck, he's got a bullpen full of starters behind him if he doesn't look good in the early innings, including Devin Brown, Julian Sayin and Air Noland. But he's also done what neither Beck nor Jaxson Dart has up to this point – win a Power 4 conference title.

Reported NIL deals: Grippo's Chips, THE Collective, OnIt

Social media following: 49.4K (Instagram), 17.2K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: +1400

29. Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

Along with Bowman, I stood on the table for Watts as one of the three best safeties in the sport. After seven interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, I expect you would too. Here's hoping Thorpe Award voters get it right when it comes time to award the honor of best defensive back in the country for 2024.

Reported NIL deals: N/A

Social media following: 15K (Instagram), 11.2K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: N/A

30. Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Johnson earned his top-30 ranking last season as the best corner on the best team in the country. Last year, he took on assignments guarding first-rounders Marvin Harrison Jr. and Rome Odunze, and finished as defensive MVP of the national title game. He has also enjoyed back-to-back seasons of at least 27 tackles, three picks and three passes defended with elite size — 6-2, 200 pounds.

Reported NIL deals: Beat by Dre, Champions Circle, Will Johnson Football Camp

Social media following: 83.9K (Instagram), 16.9K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: N/A

31. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

Judkins put together the best true freshman season by an SEC tailback since Herschel Walker, rushing for 1,476 yards with 16 touchdowns at a whopping 8.9 yards per rush. After a down year by his standard — 1,052 yards, 15 scores, 6.4 yards per rush — he completed a move to Ohio State that might see the Buckeyes playing for the national title.

Reported NIL deals: The 1870 Society, Four Star Freightliner

Social media following: 204K (Instagram), 43.7K (TikTok)

Heisman Trophy odds: +10000

32. Ryan Williams, WR, Alabama

Williams is 17 years old. He is the first two-time Mr. Alabama Football — an award dating back to 1982, as selected by Alabama sportswriters. Previous winners include Julio Jones, JaMarcus Russell, Kerryon Johnson, T.J. Yeldon, Bo Nix and Kool-Aid McKinstry.

Reported NIL deals: Rising Tide Youth Football Camp

Social media following: 131K (Instagram), 151.9K (TikTok)

Heisman Trophy odds: N/A

33. Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Starks was a Thorpe Award finalist in 2023, despite his production remaining stagnant from his true freshman year. In 2022, Starks made 69 tackles, two picks and defended seven passes. In 2023, he made 52 tackles, three interceptions and broke up seven passes.

Reported NIL deals: Beats by Dre, Dunkin'

Social media following: 38.1K (Instagram), 3.6K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: N/A

34. Harold Perkins, LB, LSU

Perkins has posted back-to-back seasons with at least 72 tackles, 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and four passes defended. His versatility as an edge rusher and thumper at inside linebacker make him one of the best defenders in the sport. He became "All-Edgelord" as a freshman when he made eight tackles, including 4.0 sacks, and forced two fumbles against Arkansas. And he did all that with the flu.

Reported NIL deals: Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys, Sunshine Quality Solutions

Social media following: 69.3K (Instagram), 19.2K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: +30000

35. Nic Scourton, DE, Texas A&M

This is the first player on the list who will receive the EA Sports "College Football 25" bump in popularity. An outstanding player who arrived at Texas A&M after recording 10.0 sacks and a forced fumble at Purdue, Scourton is one of the first highly-rated players every College Ultimate Team (CUT) user receives. Because you're mostly forced to play him (overall rating in the mid 80s) if you don't want to have a liability at defensive end, more folks are getting to know him and his value as a player and brand will continue to rise with a good season of play in the SEC.

Reported NIL deals: Texas Aggies United

Social media following: 8.5K (Instagram), 4.2K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: N/A

36. Jalon Daniels, QB, Kansas

Daniels is the most explosive player in the Big 12 at his position. If he remains healthy, he can be a 3,000-yard passer and 1,000-yard rusher at a program on the precipice of greatness.

Reported NIL deals: Mass St. Collective, Amazon Prime

Social media following: 41.3K (Instagram), 44.6K (TikTok)

Heisman Trophy odds: +3000

37. Evan Stewart, WR, Oregon

With Gabriel behind center, perhaps no wideout in the sport will benefit more from a quarterback who has no qualms about giving his man a chance to make a play. A freshman All-American in 2022, Stewart expects to be for Oregon this year what Troy Franklin was last year — a walking, explosive play on the perimeter.

Reported NIL deals: NXTRND, NOCCO

Social media following: 261K (Instagram), 2.1M (TikTok)

Heisman Trophy odds: +12000

38. JT Tuimoloau, DE, Ohio State

Tuimoloau became the only player in the 21st century to record two interceptions, 2.0 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in the same game, which came in 2022 against a top-10 Penn State team. This season, he could become Ohio State's next dominant edge rusher — on par with the Bosa brothers and Chase Young — a first-round selection in the upcoming draft, and one of the most heralded players to ever put a hand down on Larry Johnson Sr.’s defensive line.

Reported NIL deals: The 1870 Society, Powerade

Social media following: 46.2K (Ohio State), 17.3K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: N/A

39. Nico Iamaleava, QB, Tennessee

It's not that Iamaleava completed 28 of 45 passes for 314 yards, rushed for 72 and finished with five total scores in UT's bowl game last season. It's that he did it against Phil Parker's Iowa defense.

Reported NIL deals: The Volunteer Club, Force Factor, Beats by Dre

Social media following: 180K (Instagram), 132.6K (TikTok)

Heisman Trophy odds: +1400

40. Riley Leonard, QB, Notre Dame

Leonard has the same chance every coveted QB recruit to South Bend has: become legendary. But to do that, he'll need to lead the Fighting Irish to a national title win. And therein, as the bard would tell us, lies the rub. When he led Duke past Notre Dame last year to get to 4-0, he became a household name. Now the expectations are for him to do for ND what he did with Duke. Given the level of talent he'll have with respect to Duke, there's room to move up this ranking.

Reported NIL deals: Rhoback

Social media following: 36.5 (Instagram), 6.7K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: +3000

41. Howard Cross III, DT, Notre Dame

Cross is the best defensive tackle to play at Notre Dame since Jerry Tillery. He finished second on the team with 66 tackles, along with seven tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks.

Reported NIL deals: N/A

Social media following: 4.3K (Instagram), 2.3K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: N/A

42. Trey Moore, LB, Texas

The former UTSA All-Slept On, All-Edgelord outside linebacker notched 17.5 tackles for loss and 14.0 sacks last year, surpassing former first-round draft pick Marcus Davenport's best season as Roadrunner with 17 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in 2017.

Reported NIL deals: Texas One Fund

Social media following: 6.6K (Instagram), 3K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: N/A

43. Jack Sawyer, DE, Ohio State

Every year, Larry Johnson seems to have a hell-raising, hammer-nailing, hard-nosed son of Ohio anchoring his defensive line, and that is exactly who Sawyer is. He enters 2024 after becoming a household name with 13 starts in 2023. He recorded 19.5 tackles for loss across three years and 48 tackles in 2023 alone.

Reported NIL deals: Ricart Automotive, Next Gen Camps

Social media following: 36.4K (Instagram), 19.3K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: N/A

44. Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State

If you threw on Burke last year, you probably made his sizzle reel, not the other way around. In 13 games, he allowed just 15 completions and will be the next Ohio State corner to be a first-round selection in the NFL Draft.

Reported NIL deals: The 1870 Society

Social media following: 38.4K (Instagram), 14.2K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: N/A

45. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

McMillan's 90 catches for 1,402 yards with 10 touchdowns made him one of the breakout stars of 2023 and earned him All-American designation as a sophomore. His 11 catches for 266 yards with two scores against Arizona State is one of the greatest performances by a wideout of the past three years.

Reported NIL deals: Alerion Aviation

Social media following: 32.6K (Twitter), 5.8K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: +15000

46. DJ Uiagalelei, QB, Florida State

It's past time for Uiagalelei to join the upper echelon of this list. If he can live up to his billing as the No. 2 player in the 2020 class — behind Heisman winner Bryce Young — he will absolutely finish as a top-10 superstar. At FSU, he's on team No. 3 in three years, and has yet to lead a program to a conference title.

Off the field, Uiagalelei has become a Dr. Pepper spokesperson in one of the most beloved annual advertising executions in the sport.

Reported NIL deals: The Battle's End, Circle K, Beats by Dre, Dr. Pepper

Social media following: 150K (Instagram), 57.5K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: +6000

47. Malachi Moore, S, Alabama

Moore was a starter on the 2020 national title team as a true freshman. Before the world knew much about Caleb Downs, Moore occupied that position as the most versatile and talented defensive back the Crimson Tide enjoyed. I expect the secondary to feature Moore, who was selected as a captain last year, and for his name to be one that is linked with the Thorpe Award discussion.

Reported NIL deals: Yea Alabama

Social media following: 92.3K (Instagram), 34.9K (TikTok)

Heisman Trophy odds: N/A

48. Patrick Payton, DE, Florida State

At 6-5, 240 pounds, Payton managed 43 tackles, nine passes defended and 7.0 sacks in 2023 — despite Jared Verse being on the field. Payton has a chance to leave FSU as the most dominant pass rusher in the ACC.

Reported NIL deals: The Battle's End

Social media following: 15.1K (Instagram), 9.7K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: N/A

49. Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson

Most folks forget that Klubnik led Austin Westlake past Quinn Ewers' Southlake Carroll team for the Texas state high school title in 2021. While he has flashed that ability as a passer and leader, this season feels like it could be a special year for Klubnik and offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, who are now entering Year 2 together.

Reported NIL deals: Rhoback, OnIt

Social media following: 92.6K (Instagram), 27.7K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: +5000

50. Noah Fifita, QB, Arizona

Fifita was perhaps the most surprising breakout superstar of 2023. Last year, after beating out Jayden de Laura, he posted the highest completion percentage by a Wildcat in program history (72.4%). Fifita followed up a 527-yard passing performance against rival Arizona State with a 354-yard passing performance against No. 12 Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl.

Reported NIL deals: Alerion Aviation, Crest Insurance Group

Social media following: 23.4K (Instagram), 4.9K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: +4000

51. Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Loveland enters 2024 as the best tight end in the Big Ten. On a team more committed to running the ball than most, he still managed 45 catches for 649 yards and averages 14.5 yards per catch for his career.

Tight ends aren't typically featured high on a list of college football "superstars," but Loveland is not your typical tight end. He is the top returning pass-catcher for the defending national champions, meaning he has made a name for himself, and with that, comes plenty of popularity and NIL opportunities for him.

Reported NIL deals: Champions Circle, Chevrolet of Highland

Social media following: 46.1K (Instagram), 4.8K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: N/A

52. Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky

At 6-6, 318 pounds, Walker has earned recognition for being one of the best defensive tackles in the sport. Not too many players his size can claim double-digit tackles for loss (12.5) as well as at least six sacks (7.5). He plays in the mighty SEC, which means he will have plenty of opportunities to be in the spotlight this season.

Reported NIL deals: Setzer Properties, White, Greer & Maggard Orthodontics

Social media following: 12.4K (Instagram), 7.4K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: N/A

53. Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

Hill began his career with a bang, being named Co-Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. Despite making just six starts in 14 games last season, the talented do-it-all linebacker recorded 66 tackles, eight tackles for loss and five sacks while helping lead the Longhorns to their first-ever CFP appearance.

When you play for the University of Texas, there is already a spotlight on you. When you are one of the top players on a Texas team that is expected to be in the national championship picture this year, well, that spotlight becomes a lot brighter.

Reported NIL deals: Texas One Fund

Social media following: 26.3K (Instagram), 16.4K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: N/A

54. Brock Vandagriff, QB, Kentucky

A one-time commit to Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, Vandagriff flipped his commitment to his in-state Bulldogs as it was clear Caleb Williams was set to commit to Oklahoma. Not unlike the story between Bryce Young and DJ Uiagalelei, Vandagriff opted to transfer to Kentucky so that he could have the opportunity to show he's the kind of QB we thought he could be out of Prince Avenue Christian. If his talent reaches its potential, he'll show himself to be one of the best QBs in the SEC.

Reported NIL deals: The 15 Club

Social media following: 56.4K (Instagram), 18.8K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: +15000

55. Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

No player enjoyed more of a coming out party in the ACC last season than Hampton, who not only led the league in rushing (1,504 yards), but finished fifth in the country while carrying the rock nearly 20 times per game. Short of Michael Carter and Javonte Williams, he is the best tailback Mack Brown has had since his return to Chapel Hill and could end his career as one of the best Brown has ever had — alongside Ricky Williams, Cedric Benson and Jamaal Charles.

Reported NIL deals: Heels4Life

Social media following: 21.3K (Instagram), 3.7K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: +30000

56. Cam Rising, QB, Utah

No quarterback has been more important to winning for his team over the last four years. With Rising at quarterback, Utah played in back-to-back Rose Bowls with back-to-back Pac-12 titles. Now he can become the first QB to lead the Utes to the College Football Playoff at a place where he has already entered into lore.

The Salt Lake City Tribune estimated Rising has already made more than seven figures from NIL deals.

Reported NIL deals: Mountain America Credit Union

Social media following: 28K (Instagram), 15.9K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: +3000

57. Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

Morrison is on his way to becoming a household name this year. The talented defensive back out of Arizona has recorded seven interceptions over the past two seasons in South Bend and has become one of the best corners in the sport. Alongside Xavier Watts, he helps form one of the best safety-corner tandems in college football.

Reported NIL deals: Forever Young Sports Cards

Social media following: 18.3K (Instagram), 5.9K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: N/A

58. Damien Martinez, RB, Miami

While Dj Uiagalelei received the most national press for the offense at Oregon State last year, Martinez was the jewel the Beavers were hoping to hold on to for the entirety of his career. Instead, with Jonathan Smith's decision to become the head coach at Michigan State, Martinez transferred to Miami, where he is expected to become one of the three best tailbacks in the ACC.

Reported NIL deals: Canes Connection

Social media following: 8.1K (Instagram), 7.8K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: N/A

59. Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson

Dabo Swinney told ESPN he believes Carter is "one of the best pure football players I've had in 20 years."

Swinney has coached Trevor Lawrence, Deshaun Watson and the entire 2018 defense. High praise? Carter is one of the select few linebackers who can pass rush (19 tackles for loss over the last two seasons) and pass defend (10 passes defended), while being able to create havoc (two forced fumbles). While 2023 was a down year by his standards — zero INTs, zero forced fumbles — he remains one of the best players in the sport on either side of the ball.

Reported NIL deals: ONIT Athlete

Social media following: 22K (Instagram), 7.1K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: N/A

60. Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

Ayomanor went for 294 receiving yards on 13 catches with three TDs against Colorado, nearly a third of his 1,093 yards and nearly a fifth of his 62 catches in 2024. He did that against a secondary that featured Travis Hunter defending him 1-on-1.

Reported NIL deals: Lifetime Cardinal

Social media following: 7.5K (Instagram), 1.5K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: N/A

61. Avery Johnson, QB, Kansas State

It's not often that a quarterback with legitimate 4.3 40-yard dash speed shows an ability to put it to use as a true freshman. But Johnson did, winning the Pop Tart Bowl MVP Award.

His popularity in Manhattan has led to him inking an NIL deal for a purple Chevy Corvette. With a bid to the CFP, his fame could surpass Michael Bishop’s at a time when Bishop finished second in the 1998 Heisman voting and won the Davey O’Brien award.

Reported NIL deals: Wildcat NIL, Avery Johnson Shop, Long McArthur Luxury

Social media following: 40.1K (Instagram), 20K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: +2500

62. Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State

The hype around the former five-star QB has been loud enough that there are those Buckeyes who believe he should be the starter ahead of grad transfer and former Big 12 title-winning QB Will Howard.

Had Saban chosen to continue coaching, Sayin would likely have stayed in Tuscaloosa and compete with Heisman front-runner Jalen Milroe for the starting job. He's that good.

Reported NIL deals: Panini America, The Foundation

Social media following: 41.2K (Instagram), 10K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: +15000

63. Cam Coleman, WR, Auburn

As a prep senior, Coleman caught 61 passes for 1,372 yards and finished as runner-up for Mr. Alabama Football behind Ryan Williams. If Hugh Freeze can design a way to get him the necessary touches, he could be the aerial threat the Tigers need to push them back to SEC title contention.

Reported NIL deals: N/A

Social media following: 32.7K (Instagram), 9.3K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: N/A

64. Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon

Johnson has perhaps the most consistent set of hands on the West Coast. The talented Ducks WR caught 86 passes for 1,182 yards with 10 TDs last year. He has caught at least 52 passes for 735 yards in each of the last three years. Now he's going to catch passes from Dillon Gabriel while defenses choose whether to double him or Stewart.

Reported NIL deals: Ducks Rising

Social media following: 36.7K (Instagram), 3.5K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: N/A

65. Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

In relief of starter Jayden Daniels, Nussmeier threw for 294 yards and two TDs with a pick against Kirby Smart's Georgia defense in 2022. Then he threw for 395 yards against Wisconsin as the starter in the ReliaQuest Bowl to end the season.

Given he'll benefit from having two of the best offensive tackles in football as bookends, there's no reason to believe Nussmeier can't vault himself into the Heisman conversation with an outstanding performance — notably against USC in Las Vegas.

Reported NIL deals: Signature Rides, Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys

Social media following: 49.7K (Instagram), 14.5K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: +1800

66. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Jeanty is the best player among the Group of 5. He's a do-it-all tailback and has posted more than 1,300 yards on the ground — over 1,900 from scrimmage — with a gaudy 6.4 yards per carry average.

Reported NIL deals: N/A

Social media following: 13K (Instagram), 4.6K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: +15000

67. Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State

Horton is one of two players listed here who gained national recognition for his outstanding performance against the most-watched team in the sport — Coach Prime's Colorado. Horton reportedly turned down a $600,000 NIL deal to stay at CSU.

Last year, Horton caught 96 passes and has put together back-to-back 1,100-yard receiving seasons. Against Texas in Week 1, he'll have another opportunity to show his ability in front of a national audience and continue to build his exposure and popularity.

Reported NIL deals: The Green & Gold Guard

Social media following: 24.5K (Instagram), 1.4K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: N/A

68. Marvin Jones Jr., DE, Florida State

Jones was the first 2024 Florida State transfer to ink a deal with The Battle's End Collective after arriving in Tallahassee from Georgia. In 25 games at UGA, he notched 16 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble. The No. 2 EDGE player in the 2022 class is the son of FSU legacy and College Football Hall of Famer Marvin Jones Sr.

Reported NIL deals: The Battle's End, More Than Sports

Social media following: 22.3K (Instagram), 9.4K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: N/A

69. Devin Neal, RB, Kansas

A native of Lawrence, Kansas, Neal has been instrumental in KU's return to national prominence. In 2023, he signed an NIL deal with MLS franchise Sporting Kansas City — the Jayhawks will play two games at Children's Mercy Park this season — and followed with his best rushing season to date: 1,208 yards with 15 TDs.

Reported NIL deals: Sporting Kanas City, Mass St. Collective

Social media following: 15.9K (Instagram), 5.8K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: N/A

70. Miller Moss, QB, USC

Given the USC football brand is iconic in the sporting world, the starting quarterback for the program is liable to make this ranking most years. Moss took the starting job with an outstanding performance in the Holiday Bowl against ACC title runner-up Louisville — completing 23 of 33 passes for 372 yards with six TDs and one INT.

Moss is helped (considerably) by having Lincoln Riley as his head coach and play-caller. Four of the last five starters for Riley have become Heisman finalists and three of those have won the award and been the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Reported NIL deals: Fragrance.com

Social media following: 20.6K (Instagram), 5K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: +3000

71. Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

Since Larry Johnson Sr. took over coaching the defensive line at Ohio State, the best defensive tackle at Ohio State is usually one of the best defensive tackles in the sport. Williams foots the bill. In 2023, he made 53 tackles, including 10 for a loss en route to being an All-America selection (Walter Camp).

Reported NIL deals: The Foundation

Social media following: 20K (Instagram), 7.3K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: N/A

72. Conner Weigman, QB, Texas A&M

While we've only got just a handful of games — three really — to project what kind of player Weigman might be in this sport, he's got one hell of a stat line to gander at. He also has a new offensive coordinator in Collin Klein, who has shown he can do something with the kind of talent Weigman possesses.

Weigman threw five TDs in a 52-10 mollywhopping of New Mexico. He completed 25 of 29 passes for 337 yards with a TD against Louisiana-Monroe. He completed 31 of 53 passes for 336 yards with two TDs and two INTs against Miami.

Bottom line: Weigman is the starting QB for one of the top programs in the SEC, and one that possesses a die-hard fan base that is starving for success. If Weigman can lead the Aggies to a Week 1 win over Notre Dame, his popularity should soar through the roof.

Reported NIL deals: Texas Aggies United, Hellmann's Mayo

Social media following: 30.3K (Instagram), 17.2K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: +2500

73. Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech

In 2023, Brooks rushed for more yards (1,541) than his previous three seasons combined (1,317). With 1,168 rushing yards this season, he'll leave Tech as the school's all-time rushing leader. His superpower is making defenders miss. His 96 missed tackles led all FBS running backs last year. Tech has thrown its weight behind him with TahjTime dot com, a clear sign that there's value in the best Red Raider in the sport.

Reported NIL deals: The Matador Club

Social media following: 13.1K (Instagram), 7K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: +30000

74. Jeremiah Cooper, S, Iowa State

Cooper is the most underrated safety in the sport. Last year, he finished with five interceptions and had 15 passes defended, including 10 pass breakups. Cooper is another one of my "All-Slept On" selections. The Big 12 appears to be wide open this year, and if the Cyclones can put themselves in a position to compete for a conference title, Cooper will be a big reason why. Remember the name.

Reported NIL deals: We Will Collective

Social media following: 11.1K (Instagram), 2.2K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: N/A

75. Kyle Monangai, RB, Rutgers

Monangai led the Big Ten in rushing last season with 1,262 yards, becoming the first Scarlet Knight to rush for 1,000 yards in a single season in 11 years. He is one of the rare New Jersey prep players to pick Rutgers and become one of the nation's top players at his position. With Rutgers' roster and schedule shaping up for what could be a magical year in Piscataway, Monangai could become for Rutgers what Ray Rice was in 2007.

Reported NIL deals: EA Sports

Social media following: 9.4K (Instagram), 2K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: N/A

76. LaJohntay Wester, WR, Colorado

The former FAU standout made himself known on special teams as he averaged 19.9 yards per punt return. He's one of my "All-He Down There Somewhere" selections after catching 108 passes for 1,168 yards with eight TDs in 2023. If he can get on the same page with Shedeur Sanders and break off a few big returns for the Buffs, the entire college football world will know this name.

Reported NIL deals: N/A

Social media following: 13.9K (Instagram), 2.8K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: N/A

77. Mitchell Evans, TE, Notre Dame

Evans made himself known as the next great tight end out of Notre Dame — and there have been many — with a 134-yard receiving game against Duke. Now he's catching passes from the Duke signal-caller who, like Evans, was forced to miss the last third of the season due to injury. Can you imagine what a guy like Kyle Rudolph or Tyler Eifert would have done in the NIL era? Evans is next in line.

Reported NIL deals: N/A

Social media following: 9.1K (Instagram)

Heisman Trophy odds: N/A

78. Nic Anderson, WR, Oklahoma

The younger brother of former OU running back Rodney Anderson, Nic announced himself as a deep threat with 798 receiving yards on just 31 catches last season — none more memorable than his TD catch against No. 3 Texas to seal a win for Oklahoma with 15 seconds remaining in the game.

Anderson became the first OU freshman to record three TD catches in a game and just the second Sooner ever to catch three TD passes on three consecutive attempts. The former four-star recruit out of Texas hopes to become what CeeDee Lamb was for the Sooners.

Reported NIL deals: Crimson & Cream

Social media following: 15K (Instagram), 11.9K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: N/A

79. Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia

Delp is the heir apparent to Brock Bowers and the burgeoning tight end tradition at Georgia under Kirby Smart. Though he played in all 14 games last season — making 10 starts — he has yet to make the mark for the Dawgs that Bowers did. That is likely to change with him as TE1 in Athens for the first time in his career.

Reported NIL deals: Classic City Collective

Social media following: 42K (Instagram), 7.8K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: N/A

80. Landon Jackson, DE, Arkansas

No program gets behind their own superstars like the Razorbacks, especially when they know they've got one. It was true when Darren McFadden rushed for them. It was true when Matt Jones quarterbacked for them, and it's true with Jackson, who will likely be at the forefront of any success the Razorback defense has this year.

At 6-7, 280 pounds, Jackson recorded 13.5 tackles and 6.5 sacks in 2024. In EA Sports' "College Football 25," he's the No. 58 player overall with a rating of 91. Players with high ratings are not only coveted but make an impression, and that impression leads to fame.

Reported NIL deals: Arkansas Edge

Social media following: 21K (Instagram), 6.7K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: N/A

81. Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse

McCord left Ohio State with a record of 12-1 — the lone loss coming to Michigan in his final game as a Buckeye. The former five-star QB was the person who threw Marvin Harrison, Jr. all of those passes that led to the do-it-all WR becoming the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner.

Among active FBS quarterbacks, he's shown himself to be one of the most accurate in the country — ranking fourth in completion percentage (66.5). He is the new QB1 for a Syracuse program that is building back.

Reported NIL deals: Apex Entertainment

Social media following: 61.1K (Instagram), 27.5K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: +20000

82. Shilo Sanders, S, Colorado

Name another safety in the sport with 1M followers on Instagram or who is featured in national ad campaigns. Sanders is an example of a starter and an All-Conference performer who can become a superstar by virtue of having enough talent to warrant attention from hardcore college football fans, but enough fame for folks outside the sport to know him by his first name alone.

Reported NIL deals: Starz, Google

Social media following: 1M (Instagram), 354K (TikTok)

Heisman Trophy odds: N/A

83. Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

Much like the starting quarterback at USC and Notre Dame, the starting QB at Penn State is likely to make this ranking annually. Allar enters Year 2 as the starter in State College with a new offensive coordinator, Andy Kotelnicki, who aims to create a more explosive passing offense. Given the change in philosophy, Allar could become a 3,000-yard, 30-TD passer in 2024. This is a season where Penn State has its best opportunity to make the CFP, and in return, elevate Allar's profile to the height of those normally competing for championships.

Reported NIL deals: Happy Valley United

Social media following: 84.8K (Instagram), 17.8K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: +3000

84. Hunter Wohler, S, Wisconsin

Wohler is the best box safety in the sport, and NFL Draft analysts all over will soon recognize the name. As his name is mentioned, his fame will climb. All he has to do is remain excellent.

Last year, Wohler posted 120 tackles — the most by a Big Ten DB — and became the first Big Ten DB with 110 or more tackles, two or more INTs and a sack since safety Jordan Kovacs notched 116, a sack and two INTs at Michigan in 2010. He's the first Badger to perform that feat since Reggie Holt in 1991.

Reported NIL deals: The Varsity Collective

Social media following: 7.1K (Instagram), 4.2K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: N/A

85. Jaydn Ott, RB, Cal

Ott begins 2024 as the best tailback to play at Cal since Jahvid Best. He ranks second in the country among active running backs in average rushing yardage per game (92.2). He also has the second-most rushing yards by a Cal RB through 24 games behind J.J. Arrington, and he rushed for 1,315 yards as a workhorse back in 2023.

With Cal's first season in the ACC featuring a schedule that crisscrosses the country, many who would otherwise not know of Ott and his exploits will see them firsthand.

Reported NIL deals: California Legends Collective

Social media following: 15.9K (Instagram), 3.7K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: N/A

86. Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

Higgins is the best offensive weapon on an Iowa State team that has its eyes set on winning the Big 12 title. Last season, Higgins needed just 53 catches to amass 983 receiving yards. This season, if he gets thrown the ball as often as Xavier Hutchinson did at ISU in 2022 (107 catches), he could finish among the nation's Biletnikoff Award finalists.

Reported NIL deals: We Will Collective

Social media following: 5.5K (Instagram), 1.3K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: N/A

87. Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

Like Higgins, Harris didn't need many opportunities to make a mark in 2023. He caught 54 passes for 985 yards last season at Ole Miss, but he ranks behind Higgins because there is at least one player — quarterback Jaxson Dart — who is likely to outshine Harris. However, finishing this season as the SEC's leading receiver could change that.

The last six players to lead the SEC in receiving are as follows: Malik Nabers (2023), Jalin Hyatt (2022), Jameson Williams (2021), DeVonta Smith (2020), Ja'Marr Chase (2019) and AJ Brown (2018 and 2017).

With the opportunity to join that list, it only makes sense to include Ole Miss' do-it-all wideout on this coveted list of superstars.

Reported NIL deals: The Grove Collective

Social media following: 16.6K (Instagram), 2.3K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: +30000

88. Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

Hairston was an "All-Slept On" player this past year with 68 tackles, five picks, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble from his cornerback position. He gets the EA Sports "College Football 25" Ultimate Team bump to his popularity.

Reported NIL deals: The 15 Club

Social media following: 15.7K (Instagram), 2.8K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: N/A

89. Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State

On a team that features Nick Singleton at running back, Allen willed himself into the lineup and has not looked back. Despite earning just one more carry than Singleton in 2023, Allen out-rushed (902) his teammate (752) the year after Singleton (1,061) out-rushed him (867).

The tailback position, like quarterback at Penn State, warrants a look every year for a player who could make this ranking. And Allen foots the bill.

Reported NIL deals: Happy Valley United

Social media following: 18.3K (Instagram), 4.5K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: N/A

90. Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Like others here, Campbell makes the list because he will be among those names spat out from the mouths of NFL Draft analysts as the season progresses, especially during the four-month lead-up to the draft. Campbell has started 26 straight games for LSU, hasn't allowed a sack in nearly 500 pass-blocking attempts, and could be one of the first offensive linemen selected in 2025.

Reported NIL deals: Sunshine Quality Solutions

Social media following: 33.7K (Instagram), 7.7K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: N/A

91. Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State

Jackson is the best offensive guard the Buckeyes have produced since Wyatt Davis and will be instrumental in protecting quarterback Will Howard and pulling out in front of star tailbacks TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins. He's also known among Buckeye fans after making 26 straight starts at left guard for Ryan Day.

Reported NIL deals: The Foundation, The 1870 Society

Social media following: 15.5K (Instagram), 6.8K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: N/A

92. Barion Brown, WR, Kentucky

Brown can flat out fly with the ball in his hands. He not only led Kentucky with 43 catches for 539 yards, but he returned three kickoffs for TDs and led the nation in return yards per kick at a whopping 36 yards on average.

Reported NIL deals: WME Sports

Social media following: 34.5K (Instagram), 4.8K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: N/A

93. Ashton Gillotte, DE, Louisville

Gillotte is a candidate to vault up these rankings with another tremendous season. Last year, he helped lead the Cardinals past Notre Dame and into the ACC title game. He recorded 14.5 tackles for loss and finished in the top 10 in the sport in sacks with 11 in 2023. Fewer programs and cities have learned to promote their talent as well as Louisville, who gave the world Muhammad Ali and Lamar Jackson nearly 60 years apart.

Reported NIL deals: N/A

Social media following: 4.7K (Instagram), 3.4K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: N/A

94 Jason Henderson, LB, Old Dominion

Most won't know him by his name, but their eyes will pop out of their sockets for awe of his play. In other words … Henderson rates.

Last year, the 6-1, 225-pound linebacker recorded 170 tackles, including 19.5 for loss. And in 2022? He recorded 186 tackles and 10 for loss. Good Lord!

Reported NIL deals: N/A

Social media following: 5.9K (Instagram), 1.2K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: N/A

95. Sebastian Castro, DB, Iowa

He is the second-best box safety in the country. Last season, Castro notched 67 tackles, eight tackles for loss — including a sack — eight passes defended, three INTs and a forced fumble.

Reported NIL deals: The Swarm Collective

Social media following: 22.5K (Instagram), 1.3K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: N/A

96. Cobee Bryant, CB, Kansas

Sometimes, a name will just get a second glance. And then that name will have the talent to warrant a deeper look. Cobee Bryant is such a player and one who also benefits from the EA Sports "College Football 25" Ultimate Team bump — where he is the best no-money-spent player in the game.

With four interceptions last year, he marked himself as one of the nation's best cornerbacks. And, yes, his parents named him after Kobe Bryant. He also says he models his game after Deion Sanders.

Reported NIL deals: Mass St. Collective

Social media following: 126K (Instagram), 87.9K (TikTok)

Heisman Trophy odds: N/A

97. Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama

When Nick Saban roamed the sidelines at Bryant-Denny, we could always count on a Butkus Award watch list player prowling the interior of his defense. With Lawson, that's true yet again — even if Saban won't be coaching anymore.

Expect Lawson to make the same leap Christian Harris did three years ago when it comes time for the NFL Draft.

Reported NIL deals: Yea Alabama

Social media following: 25K (Instagram), 11.5K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: N/A

98. Jayden Harrison, WR, Notre Dame

A kickoff return specialist who can flip the field every time he touches the ball. The transfer from Marshall not only helped lead the Thundering Herd to an upset win against Notre Dame in 2022, but he has developed into the nation's best kick returner.

After finishing second in kick return yard average (30.7) and returning two for TDs (94 yards against Georgia Southern, 98 yards against James Madison) in 2023, he was selected as an All-American. Now at Notre Dame, Harrison will get national attention if he's able to bring that explosive play to a program that expects to play in the College Football Playoff this year.

Reported NIL deals: N/A

Social media following: 4.7K (Instagram), 1.7K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: N/A

99. Dillon Thieneman, S, Purdue

Thieneman was the second-best true freshman safety in the country last season. Caleb Downs had 107 tackles at Alabama. Thieneman had 106, six interceptions and two forced fumbles. If Purdue hadn't finished 4-8, Thieneman would rank higher here.

Reported NIL deals: Boilermaker Alliance

Social media following: 5.8K (Instagram), 1K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: N/A

100. Graham Nicholson, K, Alabama

There's a Justin Tucker-type kicker here. Leave it to Alabama to replace a 2023 Lou Groza Award finalist with the 2023 Lou Groza Award winner. Nicholson hit 27 of 28 field goal attempts in 2023, including going 10-of-11 from 40 yards or further.

Reported NIL deals: N/A

Social media following: 5K (Instagram), 1.4K (X)

Heisman Trophy odds: N/A

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast " The Number One College Football Show. " Follow him at @RJ_Young and subscribe to "The RJ Young Show" on YouTube .

