United States Football League USFL Draft: Follow live every pick from Day 2

The USFL Draft rolls right into Day 2.

After a Day 1 that featured 101 players selected across 12 rounds — including former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson going No. 1 overall — the action finishes up with 23 more rounds on Wednesday.

In a unique twist, the USFL proceeds from round to round by position, with each team getting multiple chances to pick first in a round. The Day 2 action begins with five rounds of wide receivers being selected.

Here is the full draft order for every team, pick by pick, from Day 2.

ROUND 13 (WIDE RECEIVER)

1. Birmingham Stallions: Victor Bolden Jr., Oregon State

Signed with 49ers in 2017 and spent time with the Bills and Lions. He tallied 535 career return yards in the NFL.

2. Houston Gamblers: Isaiah Zuber, Kansas State

3. New Orleans Breakers: Shawn Poindexter, Arizona

4. Pittsburgh Maulers: Jeffrey Thomas, Miami

5. Tampa Bay Bandits: Eli Lamar Rogers, Louisville

6. Michigan Panthers: Quincy Adeboyejo, Ole Miss

7. New Jersey Generals: KaVontae Turpin, TCU

8. Philadelphia Stars: Devin Gray, Cincinnati

Spent time with the Falcons and Ravens, and played a season in The Spring League for the Generals in 2021. In 2016, he became the first Cincy wideout in 129 years to tally 100 or more receiving yards in his Bearcats debut.

ROUND 14 (WIDE RECEIVER)

1. Philadelphia Stars: Jordan Suell, Southern Oregon

Led Southern Oregon with nine receiving touchdowns in 2017 season. Caught two touchdown passes in his first game back from injury for Southern Oregon in 2018. Played in The Spring League in 2020 for the Generals.

2. New Jersey Generals: J'Mon Moore, Missouri

Picked by Packers in fourth round of 2018 NFL Draft. He finished his college career with 158 receptions for 2,477 yards and 21 touchdowns. Spent time with the Browns, Texans and Falcons in his NFL career.

3. Michigan Panthers: Lance Lenoir, Western Illinois

Left Western Illinois as the all-time leader in receptions (273), yards (3,796), touchdowns (28), 100-yard games (14), 200-yard games (2) and consecutive games with a catch (41). Signed with Cowboys in 2017. Spent time with the Seahawks and Bills in 2020 and 2021.

4. Tampa Bay Bandits: Derrick Willies, Texas Tech

5. Pittsburgh Maulers: Bailey Gaither, San Jose State

6. New Orleans Breakers: Johnnie Dixon, Ohio State

7. Houston Gamblers: Joseph (JoJo) Ward, Hawaii

8. Birmingham Stallions: Joseph Emmanuel Hall, Missouri

ROUND 15 (WIDE RECEIVER)

1. Birmingham Stallions: Osirus Mitchell, Mississippi State

2. Houston Gamblers: Anthony Ratliff-Williams, UNC

3. New Orleans Breakers: Jonathan Adams, Arkansas State

4. Pittsburgh Maulers: Branden Mack, Temple

Finished the 2020 season tied fifth all-time on Temple's receiving touchdowns list. Led the team in receptions (7) and receiving yards (80) in season opener at Navy. Signed with the Denver Broncos in 2021.

5. Tampa Bay Bandits: Derrick Dillon, LSU

6. Michigan Panthers: Jeff Badet, Oklahoma

7. New Jersey Generals: Darrius Shepherd, North Dakota State

8. Philadelphia Stars: Brennan Eagles, Texas

ROUND 16 (WIDE RECEIVER)

1. Philadelphia Stars: Diondre Overton, Clemson

Concluded Clemson tenure with 52 career receptions for 777 yards and seven touchdowns. In 2019, tied a school-record with three touchdown receptions vs. Boston College. Signed with Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL in 2021.

2. New Jersey Generals: Christopher Platt Jr., Baylor

3. Michigan Panthers: Ray Bolden, Stony Brook

4. Tampa Bay Bandits: Jordan Lasley, UCLA

5. Pittsburgh Maulers: DelVon Hardaway, Fresno State

6. New Orleans Breakers: Taywan Taylor, Western Kentucky

7. Houston Gamblers: Tyler Simmons, Georgia

8. Birmingham Stallions: Peyton Ramzy, Northwestern

ROUND 17 (WIDE RECEIVER)

1. Birmingham Stallions: Manasseh Bailey, Morgan State

A 2019 All-MEAC third-team selection. Finished the 2019 season ranked third in the MEAC in receiving yards (996).

2. Houston Gamblers: PASS

3. New Orleans Breakers: Chad Williams, Grambling State

4. Pittsburgh Maulers: Tre Walker, San Jose State

5. Tampa Bay Bandits: John Franklin III, FAU

Won Super Bowl LV with the Buccaneers and was a member of the 2013 BCS national champion Florida State Seminoles. Was a member of the ACC champion 4×100 relay team at FSU.

6. Michigan Panthers: PASS

7. New Jersey Generals: Randy Satterfield, Lyon

8. Philadelphia Stars: Maurice Alexander, FIU

9. Tampa Bay Bandits: Vinny Papale, Delaware

In 2019, he had mini-camp tryouts with Raiders, Eagles and Washington. Has signed in the CFL for the Montreal Alouettes and the Conquerors of The Spring League. Son of former Philadelphia Eagles receiver Vince Papale.

ROUND 18 (SAFETY)

1. Philadelphia Stars: Jack Tocho, NC State

Drafted in seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft by Vikings. Played for Birmingham Iron of Alliance of American Football and drafted by Los Angeles Wildcats of XFL.

2. New Jersey Generals: Shalom Luani, Washington State

3. Michigan Panthers: Orion Stewart, Baylor

Two-time first-team All-Big 12 selection (2014, 2016). His 12 Career interceptions at Baylor are tied for the 11th-most career interceptions in Big 12 conference history. Signed by the Denver Broncos as undrafted free agent in 2017.

4. Tampa Bay Bandits: Obi Henry Melifonwu, UConn

Selected in second round of the 2017 NFL Draft by Raiders. Won Super Bowl LIII with the Patriots. Has signed contracts with the Raiders, Patriots, 49ers and Eagles

5. Pittsburgh Maulers: Arnold Tarpley III, Vanderbilt

6. New Orleans Breakers: Dartez Jacobs, Georgia State

7. Houston Gamblers: Andrew Soroh, FAU

8. Birmingham Stallions: Christian McFarland, Idaho State

ROUND 19 (SAFETY)

1. Birmingham Stallions: Tyree Robinson, Oregon

Recorded a 100-yard interception return TD in the 2017 Las Vegas Bowl. Led Oregon with three interceptions in 2015 and led Oregon in total snaps (984) in 2016. Signed by Dallas Cowboys as undrafted free agent in 2018.

2. Houston Gamblers: Manny Bunch, Tulsa

3. New Orleans Breakers: PASS

4. Pittsburgh Maulers: Bryce Torneden, Kansas

Honorable Mention All-Big 12 in 2018. Second on team in tackles in 2019 with 71.

5. Tampa Bay Bandits: Anthony Cioffi, Rutgers

Signed with Raiders in 2017. Has played in CFL for Ottawa Redblacks and BC Lions.

6. Michigan Panthers: Kieron Williams, Nebraska

7. New Jersey Generals: Dravon Askew-Henry, WVU

Won 2019 Ed Pastilong Award, given to best player on University of West Virginia. Set record with 51 starts at WVU. Been a member of the Steelers, Jaguars, Patriots and Giants.

8. Philadelphia Stars: Cody Brown, Arkansas State

9. Philadelphia Stars: Ladarius Wiley, Vanderbilt

ROUND 20 (CENTER)

1. New Jersey Generals: Jake Lacina, Augustana (S.D.)

A 2019 Consensus All-America selection (Division II). The 2019 Rimington Award Trophy winner as nation's top center (Division II). Son of former NFL OL Corbin Lacina.

2. Michigan Panthers: Sean Richard Pollard, Clemson

3. Tampa Bay Bandits: Bruno Reagan, Vanderbilt

4. Philadelphia Stars: Sean Brown, Mississippi Valley State

5. Birmingham Stallions: Jordan McCray, UCF

6. Pittsburgh Maulers: Nicholas Falah, USC

Signed by Tennessee Titans as undrafted free agent in 2018. Started 26 games over four seasons at USC (2014-2017).

7. New Orleans Breakers: Jared Thomas, Northwestern

8. Houston Gamblers: Nick Buchanan, Florida

9. Pittsburgh Maulers: Brayden Patton, Arkansas

ROUND 21 (INSIDE LINEBACKER)

1. Houston Gamblers: Beniquez Brown, Mississippi State

2. New Orleans Breakers: Jerod Fernandez, NC State

3. Pittsburgh Maulers: EJ Ejiya, North Texas

4. Birmingham Stallions: Phillip "Scooby" Wright, Arizona

A 2014 Unanimous All-American selection. Also won Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Lombardi Award and Chuck Bednarik Award in 2014.

5. Philadelphia Stars: Josh Banderas, Nebraska

6. Tampa Bay Bandits: Christian Sam, Arizona State

Drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round (178th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Teammate of Kyler Murray at Allen High School (2012-2013).

7. Michigan Panthers: Justin Lorenz Hughes, Kansas State

8. New Jersey Generals: Chris Orr, Wisconsin

A 2019 second-team All-Big Ten selection. Recorded 11.5 sacks in 2019 FBS season. Son of former NFL TE Terry Orr.

9. Houston Gamblers: Reggie Northrup, Florida State

A 2015 second-team All-ACC selection. Led Florida State in tackles in back-to-back seasons (2014, 2015) and won the 2013 BCS National Championship.

10. Birmingham Stallions: Jason Ferris, Montana Western

11. Michigan Panthers: Taiwan Jones, Michigan State

ROUND 22 (GUARD)

1. New Orleans Breakers: Steven Rowzee, Troy

2. Pittsburgh Maulers: Vadal Alexander, LSU

3. Birmingham Stallions: Cameron Hunt, Oregon

4. Houston Gamblers: Tyler Higby, Michigan State

5. New Jersey Generals: Mike Brown, WVU

6. Philadelphia Stars: Jackson Brown, Northern Iowa

7. Tampa Bay Bandits: Fred Lauina, Oregon State

8. Michigan Panthers: Marquel Harrell, Auburn

ROUND 23 (GUARD)

1. Michigan Panthers: Daishawn Dixon, SDSU

2. Tampa Bay Bandits: Damien Mama, USC

3. Philadelphia Stars: Paul Nosworthy, Buffalo

4. New Jersey Generals: Evan Heim, Minnesota State

5. Houston Gamblers: Terrone Prescod, NC State

6. Birmingham Stallions: PASS

7. Pittsburgh Maulers: Jon Dietzen, Wisconsin

Started 39 games over four seasons at Wisconsin (2016-2018, 2020). Signed by Green Bay Packers as undrafted free agent in 2021.

8. New Orleans Breakers: Liam Dobson, Texas State

Third overall pick in 2021 CFL Draft (drafted by Winnipeg Blue Bombers). A 2019 FCS third-team All-American selection (with Maine).

9. New Orleans Breakers: Jalen Allen, Charlotte

ROUND 24 (DEFENSIVE TACKLE/NOSE TACKLE)

1. Michigan Panthers: Terald (TJ) Carter, Kentucky

Played in 50 games (28 starts) over four seasons at Kentucky (2016-2019). Signed by Arizona Cardinals as undrafted free agent in 2020.

2. Tampa Bay Bandits: Daylon Mack, Texas A&M

3. Philadelphia Stars: Mike Barnett, Georgia

4. New Jersey Generals: Destiny Vaeao, Washington State

5. Houston Gamblers: Cory Thomas, Mississippi State

Played in 39 games over four seasons at Mississippi State (2015-2018). Recorded 51 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and one sack in college career.

6. Birmingham Stallions: Willie Yarbary, Wake Forest

Led Wake Forest with 5.5 sacks in 2018. Also played in CFL and TSL.

7. Pittsburgh Maulers: Olive Sagapolu, Wisconsin

A 2017 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selection. Played in 44 games (26 starts) over four seasons at Wisconsin (2015-2018), totaling 61 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and six sacks. Nephew of NFL DT Domata Peko.

8. New Orleans Breakers: Shakir Soto, Pittsburgh

ROUND 25 (DEFENSIVE TACKLE/NOSE TACKLE)

1. New Orleans Breakers: Kamilo Tongamoa, Iowa State

2. Pittsburgh Maulers: Owen "Boogie" Roberts, San Jose State

3. Birmingham Stallions: Haston Adams, Mary Hardin-Baylor

4. Houston Gamblers: Tomasi Laulile, BYU

5. New Jersey Generals: Toby Johnson, Georgia

6. Philadelphia Stars: Chris Nelson, Texas

7. Tampa Bay Bandits: Reggie Howard, Toledo

8. Michigan Panthers: Jaquan Bailey, Iowa State

ROUND 26 (DEFENSIVE TACKLE/NOSE TACKLE)

1. Michigan Panthers

2. Tampa Bay Bandits

3. Philadelphia Stars

4. New Jersey Generals

5. Houston Gamblers

6. Birmingham Stallions

7. Pittsburgh Maulers

8. New Orleans Breakers

ROUND 27 (RUNNING BACK/FULLBACK)

1. Tampa Bay Bandits

2. Philadelphia Stars

3. New Jersey Generals

4. Michigan Panthers

5. New Orleans Breakers

6. Houston Gamblers

7. Birmingham Stallions

8. Pittsburgh Maulers



ROUND 28 (RUNNING BACK/FULLBACK)

1. Pittsburgh Maulers

2. Birmingham Stallions

3. Houston Gamblers

4. New Orleans Breakers

5. Michigan Panthers

6. New Jersey Generals

7. Philadelphia Stars

8. Tampa Bay Bandits

ROUND 29 (OUTSIDE LINEBACKER)

1. Pittsburgh Maulers

2. Birmingham Stallions

3. Houston Gamblers

4. New Orleans Breakers

5. Michigan Panthers

6. New Jersey Generals

7. Philadelphia Stars

8. Tampa Bay Bandits

ROUND 30 (OUTSIDE LINEBACKER)

1. Tampa Bay Bandits

2. Philadelphia Stars

3. New Jersey Generals

4. Michigan Panthers

5. New Orleans Breakers

6. Houston Gamblers

7. Birmingham Stallions

8. Pittsburgh Maulers

ROUND 31 (OUTSIDE LINEBACKER)

1. Pittsburgh Maulers

2. Birmingham Stallions

3. Houston Gamblers

4. New Orleans Breakers

5. Michigan Panthers

6. New Jersey Generals

7. Philadelphia Stars

8. Tampa Bay Bandits

ROUND 32 (KICKER)

1. Philadelphia Stars

2. New Jersey Generals

3. Michigan Panthers

4. Tampa Bay Bandits

5. Pittsburgh Maulers

6. New Orleans Breakers

7. Houston Gamblers

8. Birmingham Stallions

ROUND 33 (PUNTER)

1. Birmingham Stallions

2. Houston Gamblers

3. New Orleans Breakers

4. Pittsburgh Maulers

5. Tampa Bay Bandits

6. Michigan Panthers

7. New Jersey Generals

8. Philadelphia Stars

ROUND 34 (TIGHT END/H-BACK)

1. Houston Gamblers

2. New Orleans Breakers

3. Pittsburgh Maulers

4. Birmingham Stallions

5. Philadelphia Stars

6. Tampa Bay Bandits

7. Michigan Panthers

8. New Jersey Generals

ROUND 35 (LONG SNAPPER)

1. New Jersey Generals

2. Michigan Panthers

3. Tampa Bay Bandits

4. Philadelphia Stars

5. Birmingham Stallions

6. Pittsburgh Maulers

7. New Orleans Breakers

8. Houston Gamblers

This is a developing story.

