USFL Draft: Follow along for every pick!

The USFL Draft is about to kick off!

The 35-round inaugural draft will be a historic two-day event taking place Tuesday and Wednesday in Birmingham, Alabama, home to every USFL regular-season game in the 2022 season.

Day 1 of the inaugural USFL Draft begins Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT, consisting of 12 rounds — and the USFL Draft will be unlike any other.

Day 1 of the draft will proceed by position, beginning with quarterbacks in Round 1, followed by edge rushers and defensive ends in Rounds 2 through 4, offensive tackles in Rounds 5 through 7, cornerbacks in Rounds 8 through 11 and back to quarterbacks in Round 12.

Teams will each have two minutes per selection on Day 1, and the selection order will use an analytical modified snake system between positional rounds so that each team has two No. 1 picks at two positions — the first time such a draft order has been used in a major professional sports draft.

Here is the full draft order for the first day of the 2022 USFL Draft, as determined by Thursday's draft lottery:

ROUND 1 (QUARTERBACK)

1. Michigan Panthers

2. Tampa Bay Bandits

3. Philadelphia Stars

4. New Jersey Generals

5. Houston Gamblers

6. Birmingham Stallions

7. Pittsburgh Maulers

8. New Orleans Breakers

ROUND 2 (EDGE/DE)



1. New Orleans Breakers

2. Pittsburgh Maulers

3. Birmingham Stallions

4. Houston Gamblers

5. New Jersey Generals

6. Philadelphia Stars

7. Tampa Bay Bandits

8. Michigan Panthers

ROUND 3 (EDGE/DE)

1. Michigan Panthers

2. Tampa Bay Bandits

3. Philadelphia Stars

4. New Jersey Generals

5. Houston Gamblers

6. Birmingham Stallions

7. Pittsburgh Maulers

8. New Orleans Breakers

ROUND 4 (EDGE/DE)

1. New Orleans Breakers

2. Pittsburgh Maulers

3. Birmingham Stallions

4. Houston Gamblers

5. New Jersey Generals

6. Philadelphia Stars

7. Tampa Bay Bandits

8. Michigan Panthers

ROUND 5 (OFFENSIVE TACKLE)

1. Pittsburgh Maulers

2. Birmingham Stallions

3. Houston Gamblers

4. New Orleans Breakers

5. Michigan Panthers

6. New Jersey Generals

7. Philadelphia Stars

8. Tampa Bay Bandits

ROUND 6 (OFFENSIVE TACKLE)

1. Tampa Bay Bandits

2. Philadelphia Stars

3. New Jersey Generals

4. Michigan Panthers

5. New Orleans Breakers

6. Houston Gamblers

7. Birmingham Stallions

8. Pittsburgh Maulers

ROUND 7 (OFFENSIVE TACKLE)

1. Pittsburgh Maulers

2. Birmingham Stallions

3. Houston Gamblers

4. New Orleans Breakers

5. Michigan Panthers

6. New Jersey Generals

7. Philadelphia Stars

8. Tampa Bay Bandits

ROUND 8 (CORNERBACK)

1. Tampa Bay Bandits

2. Philadelphia Stars

3. New Jersey Generals

4. Michigan Panthers

5. New Orleans Breakers

6. Houston Gamblers

7. Birmingham Stallions

8. Pittsburgh Maulers

ROUND 9 (CORNERBACK)

1. Pittsburgh Maulers

2. Birmingham Stallions

3. Houston Gamblers

4. New Orleans Breakers

5. Michigan Panthers

6. New Jersey Generals

7. Philadelphia Stars

8. Tampa Bay Bandits

ROUND 10 (CORNERBACK)

1. Tampa Bay Bandits

2. Philadelphia Stars

3. New Jersey Generals

4. Michigan Panthers

5. New Orleans Breakers

6. Houston Gamblers

7. Birmingham Stallions

8. Pittsburgh Maulers

ROUND 11 (CORNERBACK)

1. Pittsburgh Maulers

2. Birmingham Stallions

3. Houston Gamblers

4. New Orleans Breakers

5. Michigan Panthers

6. New Jersey Generals

7. Philadelphia Stars

8. Tampa Bay Bandits

ROUND 12 (QUARTERBACK)

1. New Orleans Breakers

2. Pittsburgh Maulers

3. Birmingham Stallions

4. Houston Gamblers

5. New Jersey Generals

6. Philadelphia Stars

7. Tampa Bay Bandits

8. Michigan Panthers

Return to this developing story for more information as each pick is revealed.

For even more on the new USFL, check out our Everything You Need To Know , and make sure to follow the USFL and your favorite teams !

