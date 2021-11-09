College Basketball Jason McIntyre's top 50 college basketball players for the 2021-22 season 43 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Jason McIntyre

FOX Sports Betting Analyst

The 2021-22 men's college basketball season tips off this week, and as I’ve done each season for the better part of a decade, here is a list of the 50 best players for the upcoming season.

How do we define best? Four factors went into determining who made the list. First is stats. Second is how much a player matters to his team. Third is the unquantifiable eye test, and fourth is pro prospects.

As is the case with the NBA Draft, incoming freshmen have an edge because there’s less tape on them, as opposed to the two or three years of ups and downs that we've seen from the rest of this list.

This is always the trickiest part of the list. Fans ask, "Who cares what the player projects as in the NBA?" Well, future NBA players are clearly excellent players. If a future lottery pick doesn’t have the stats (yet?), so what?

That said, here is a look at my top 50 players heading into the 2021-22 college basketball season, with an additional 25 players who just missed the list.

50. Marcus Bagley, Sophomore, Arizona State

He played only 12 games as a freshman and struggled shooting (38% from the field and 34% from 3-point range), but the potential is there, and he might double his scoring average (10.8 PPG) for the Sun Devils after flirting with the NBA.

49. Alex Barcello, Senior, BYU

The returning top scorer for the Cougars averaged 16.1 PPG last year while shooting 47.7% on 3-pointers. He's the best player in the WCC who doesn’t play for Gonzaga.

48. JaCobi Wood, Sophomore, Belmont

The Bruins are loaded, and despite having a veteran group, Wood might be their best player (11.3 PPG), even if he’s the sixth man.

47. Tanner Groves, Senior, Oklahoma

The transfer from Eastern Washington lit up Kansas for 35 points in the NCAA Tournament. He averaged 17.2 PPG and 8.0 RPG for the Eagles and was the Big Sky Player of the Year.

46. Jalen Duren, Freshman, Memphis

Rated by many as one of the best players in the class of 2022, Duren reclassified into the class of 2021 and will be a factor for the Tigers this season. On talent alone, Duren should be in our top 10. But on a pretty stacked roster with Final Four potential, it might take the big man some time to acclimate to a team with three of its top five starters back.

45. Storm Murphy, Senior, Virginia Tech

The former Wofford guard lands in Blacksburg as a huge grad transfer win for the Hokies. Murphy averaged 17.8 PPG last season and shot 40% on 3-pointers.

44. Tre Mitchell, Junior, Texas

The transfer from UMass averaged 18.8 PPG and 7.2 RPG as a sophomore and gives the Longhorns an impressive post presence after they lost three bigs to the NBA.

43. Azuolas Tubelis, Sophomore, Arizona

The 6-foot-10 Lithuanian averaged 12.2 PPG and 7.1 RPG for the Wildcats last season. Tubelis also opened NBA eyes this summer by averaging 16.6 PPG at the FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup, including a 32-point, 12-rebound game against Canada.

42. Justin Powell, Sophomore, Tennessee

Powell averaged 11.7 PPG, 6.1 RPG and 4.7 APG last season while doing a little of everything for Auburn before a concussion cut his season short. He was a highly coveted transfer and might be the Vols' most important player on a freshman-laden team.

41. Kenneth Lofton Jr., Sophomore, Louisiana Tech

The Conference USA Freshman of the Year had a tremendous season (12.2 PPG and 7.5 RPG) and used it as a springboard to an impressive showing with the U.S. team at the FIBA U-19 Basketball World Cup. He led the United States in scoring (13.1 PPG) and was borderline unstoppable inside against future international lottery picks.

40. Bennedict Mathurin, Sophomore, Arizona

A promising pro prospect from Montreal, Mathurin averaged 10.8 PPG and is loaded with shooting potential (41.8% on 3-pointers) and size (6-foot-7).

39. Mike Miles, Sophomore, TCU

Miles quietly averaged 13.6 PPG in a strong freshman season for a bad Horned Frogs team. If you’re looking for a sophomore in the Big 12 to pop, Miles is a sleeper to be first-team All-Big 12.

38. Keve Aluma, Senior, Virginia Tech

In his first season after transferring from Wofford, Aluma averaged 15.2 PPG and 7.9 RPG, and if he’s able to add a 3-point shot –– 20 made last season, which was 20 more than he made in his first two years in college –– look out, ACC.

37. Peyton Watson, Freshman, UCLA

One of the most highly touted incoming freshmen in America, Watson is this low only because UCLA returns everyone from a Final Four trip, and it’s unclear just how much the talented wing will play initially. He’s too talented to keep off the court, though, as evidenced by the NBA’s interest in him.

36. Will Richardson, Senior, Oregon

The Ducks lost a lot of talent from their Sweet 16 team –– the top three scorers are gone –– but Richardson (11.3 PPG, 40% on 3-pointers) returns to start for a third straight season. He’ll be a contender for Pac-12 Player of the Year.

35. Caleb Mills, Junior, Florida State

Mills was tabbed as the preseason AAC Player of the Year last season but suffered an ankle injury after just four games. He averaged 13.2 PPG as a freshman at Houston (leading the team) and will now be one of the leaders for the Seminoles.

34. Antoine Davis, Senior, Detroit Mercy

Good luck finding guards who averaged 24-plus points per game in each of their first three seasons. Davis also increased his assists and decreased his turnovers in his junior season.

33. Zach Edey, Freshman, Purdue

At 7-foot-4 and a surprisingly mobile 280 pounds, Edey put on a show at the FIBA World Cup, leading all players in the tournament in player efficiency rating, and he was physically dominant inside (15.1 PPG and 14.1 RPG).

32. DeVante' Jones, Senior, Michigan

Jones averaged 19.3 PPG at Coastal Carolina last season and was named the Sun Belt Player of the Year.

31. Ron Harper Jr., Senior, Rutgers

Harper led the Scarlet Knights to their first NCAA Tournament in 30 years, then decided to stay in school. If he can take that 31% 3-point shooting up closer to 37%, he’s an All-American.

30. Davion Warren, Senior, Texas Tech

After averaging 21.2 PPG and 6.0 RPG at Hampton as a senior, Warren drew interest from Memphis, Arizona State and Iowa State but picked the Red Raiders. The 6-foot-6 Warren was the runner-up for Big South Player of the Year.

29. Timmy Allen, Senior, Texas

One of the biggest gets in new coach Chris Beard’s transfer haul, Allen averaged 17.2 PPG and 6.4 RPG for Utah last season.

28. Jaime Jaquez, Junior, UCLA

Perhaps the country’s most important glue guy, Jaquez punched far above his weight class in the NCAA Tournament. He totaled 17 points and eight rebounds in an upset over Alabama and 19 points and five rebounds in the overtime loss to Gonzaga.

27. Scotty Pippen, Junior, Vanderbilt

One of the best scorers in the SEC last year (20.8 PPG), Pippen flirted with the NBA Draft before deciding to stay in Nashville.

26. Isaiah Mobley, Junior, USC

Mobley recorded modest regular-season stats (9.9 PPG and 7.3 RPG) as a sophomore, but he looked like an NBA prospect in the NCAA Tournament, averaging 16 PPG. He made seven 3-pointers in the regular season and 10 in the Pac-12 Tournament and NCAA Tournament combined.

25. Buddy Boeheim, Senior, Syracuse

The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 17.8 PPG for the Orange and shot 38% on 3-pointers. He had a memorable postseason, scoring 31 points vs. UVA, 30 points vs. San Diego State and 25 points vs. West Virginia.

24. Marcus Sasser, Junior, Houston

One of the best players in the AAC returns to try to get Houston back to the NCAA Tournament. Sasser averaged 13.7 PPG and was instrumental in the Cougars’ run to the Final Four.

23. Matthew Mayer, Senior, Baylor

Mayer came off the bench for the champion Bears last season and now becomes their go-to guy, with a chance to boost his NBA Draft stock. He shot 39% on 3-pointers while scoring 8.1 PPG.

22. Jahvon Quinerly, Junior, Alabama

Quinerly averaged 12.9 PPG and shot 43% from 3-point range last season for the Tide. Expect him to take on a larger offensive load with the departure of three key players. There isn’t a quicker scoring point guard in college basketball.

21. Julian Champagnie, Junior, St. John’s

Champagnie averaged 19.8 PPG and 7.4 RPG for the Red Storm last season and was named First-Team All-Big East. He’s one of the favorites to be the Big East Player of the Year next season.

20. Patrick Baldwin, Freshman, Milwaukee

The 6-foot-10 McDonald’s All-American chose Milwaukee over Duke because his dad coaches there. He would be higher if he weren’t coming off a serious ankle injury suffered in December.

19. TyTy Washington, Freshman, Kentucky

A late riser in the recruiting process, the 6-foot-4 point guard has the makings of a one-and-done prospect. The G-League pushed hard to try to get him to bypass college.

18. Eric Ayala, Senior, Maryland

Terrapin fans were ecstatic when Ayala decided to return to College Park. He averaged 15.1 PPG as a junior and is an All-America candidate.

17. Kellan Grady, Senior, Kentucky

Grady transferred from Davidson, where he averaged 17-plus PPG in all four seasons. He’s coming off his best 3-point-shooting season (38%) on a high volume (6.9 per game).

16. Remy Martin, Senior, Kansas

One of the most underrated guards in the country, Martin averaged 19.1 PPG and was First-Team All-Pac-12 last season for Arizona State. He’ll start for the Jayhawks, who have the talent to return to the Final Four for the first time since 2018.

15. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Junior, Indiana

Overlooked because of how poorly the Hoosiers played last year, Jackson-Davis scored 20-plus points in 14 games and is a throwback big who doesn’t want to step out and jack 3s. He just wants to pound you into submission inside.

14. Caleb Houstan, Freshman, Michigan

A versatile forward, Houstan played for the Canadian national team at the FIBA Under-19 World Cup this summer (17.0 PPG) and showed that he’s a likely 2022 lottery pick.

13. Marcus Carr, Senior, Texas

After averaging 19.4 points and 4.9 assists per game at Minnesota, Carr transferred to the Longhorns to play for Chris Beard. Texas has five transfers, but none will have the impact of Carr, who should be First-Team All-Big 12.

12. EJ Liddell, Junior, Ohio State

Liddell averaged 16.2 PPG and 6.7 RPG for the Buckeyes and will once again be the focal point of the offense.

11. Paolo Banchero, Freshman, Duke

A consensus top-five recruit, the 6-foot-9 power forward could lead the Blue Devils in scoring and rebounding. He comes to Durham at a chiseled 250 pounds, but his inside-outside skills are what have the NBA excited about his potential.

10. Collin Gillespie, Senior, Villanova

The Wildcats were Final Four contenders last year before Gillespie got hurt in the Big East Tournament, ending his season. He shot 37% on 3-pointers and averaged 14.0 PPG.

9. Trevion Williams, Senior, Purdue

Williams averaged 15.5 PPG and 9.1 RPG last season and will be an All-America contender. He had 11 double-doubles last season.

8. Hunter Dickinson, Sophomore, Michigan

The Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Dickinson wasn’t a top-25 recruit, but he played like one. He averaged 14.3 PPG and 7.7 RPG with six double-doubles.

7. Johnny Juzang, Junior, UCLA

The breakout star of the NCAA Tournament, Juzang returned to the Bruins, and they are among the favorites to win the title. Juzang averaged 16 PPG in the regular season but dropped 28 points on Michigan and 29 points on Gonzaga during a memorable March run.

6. Max Abmas, Junior, Oral Roberts

Abmas returned to school after flirting with the NBA Draft. At 5-foot-10, 162 pounds, he led the country in scoring as a sophomore (24.5 PPG) and then dropped 29 points on Ohio State, 26 points on Florida and 25 points on Arkansas in the NCAA Tournament.

5. Kofi Cockburn, Junior, Illinois

The rugged 7-footer was dominant for much of last season, averaging 17.7 PPG and 9.5 RPG and shooting 65% from the field. He had 16 double-doubles.

4. Emoni Bates, Freshman, Memphis

Bates is the most hyped 17-year-old to enter college basketball in years — maybe decades, maybe ever. A rail-thin 6-foot-9, Bates was the No. 1-ranked player in the class of 2022 as a seventh grader, and he stayed in that spot until he reclassified to leave high school early. The only reason he isn't No. 1 on this list is that there are questions about how a highly touted, one-and-done teenager will fit with what should be a top-10 team in the country.

3. Drew Timme, Junior, Gonzaga

Timme averaged 19.0 PPG and 7.0 RPG last season and shot 65% from the field for the Bulldogs, whose lone loss was in the national title game. Based on his strong sophomore season and Gonzaga's being loaded, Timme will be the favorite to be the country’s Player of the Year.

2. Jaden Ivey, Sophomore, Purdue

Dripping with potential, the 6-foot-4 Ivey has the talent to be an NBA star in five years. He would be No. 1 on this list if he shot better than 39% from the field (with a ghastly 25% from 3-point range). Ivey starred for Team USA in the FIBA U-19 World Cup this summer, averaging 12.3 PPG.

1. Chet Holmgren, Freshman, Gonzaga

The Kevin Durant comparisons are unfair, but because of his slender frame and feathery jump shot that can’t be blocked, people are going to keep them going. Only three freshmen have won the John Wooden Award as the nation’s best player –– Durant, Zion Williamson and Anthony Davis –– and Holmgren will be firmly in the discussion. He’s the very early favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Just missed:

Walker Kessler, Sophomore, Auburn

Eli Brooks, Senior, Michigan

David McCormack, Senior, Kansas

Armando Bacot, Junior, North Carolina

Colin Castleton, Senior, Florida

Oscar Tshiebwe, Junior, Kentucky

Matt Bradley, Senior, San Diego State

Qudus Wahab, Junior, Maryland

Nate Laszewski, Senior, Notre Dame

Jabari Smith, Freshman, Auburn

Paul Scruggs, Senior, Xavier

Hunter Sallis, Freshman, Gonzaga

Paul Atkinson, Senior, Notre Dame

Christian Bishop, Senior, Texas

JD Notae, Senior, Arkansas

Kevin Obanor, Senior, Texas Tech

Adama Sanogo, Senior, UConn

Garrison Brooks, Senior, Mississippi State

Kennedy Chandler, Freshman, Tennessee

James Akinjo, Senior, Baylor

Max Christie, Freshman, Michigan State

Malik Curry, Senior, West Virginia

Ryan Nembhard, Freshman, Creighton

Sahvir Wheeler, Junior, Kentucky

Ochai Agbaji, Senior, Kansas

Jason McIntyre is a FOX Sports gambling analyst, and he also writes about the NFL and NBA Draft. He joined FS1 in 2016 and has appeared on every show on the network. In 2017, McIntyre began producing gambling content on the NFL, college football and NBA for FOX Sports. He had a gambling podcast for FOX, "Coming Up Winners," in 2018 and 2019. Before arriving at FOX, he created the website The Big Lead, which he sold in 2010.

