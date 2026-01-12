Most Impressive Road Wins in Men’s College Basketball This Season
There is nothing better as a player than the jubilation felt in the guest locker room after a road victory.
A win at home is nice, but good teams are expected to win at home. A win on a neutral court matters too, especially in made-for-TV events against top competition. Still, nothing impresses me more than a win in a true road environment. I remember what it’s like to play in hostile arenas, where you have to generate your own energy and fight through a heckling crowd.
That feeling is the inspiration behind my latest "Casey for 3" list:
3 Best Road Wins in Men's College Hoops So Far:
3. Nebraska at Illinois
Andrej Stojakovic #2 of the Illinois Fighting Illini shoots past Braden Frager #5 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)
The Cornhuskers came in undefeated, but I was still skeptical of whether they truly belonged in the conversation among the nation’s top teams. Nebraska guard Pryce Sandfort set the tone with a blazing start, making it clear Fred Hoiberg’s group was ready for the moment.
Illinois pushed back, but Jamarques Lawrence’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer changed my perception of this team entirely. It wasn’t a lucky result — it was a statement. And by the way, the Cornhuskers still haven’t lost a game this season.
2. Arizona at UConn
Koa Peat #10 of the Arizona Wildcats and Silas Demary Jr. #2 of the Connecticut Huskies go for the loose ball. (Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)
UConn fans will remind me that the Huskies were without center Tarris Reed Jr. and freshman guard Braylon Mullins, but beating Dan Hurley's program on their home floor is never easy. Arizona controlled the glass all night, and senior guard Jaden Bradley was brilliant in a hostile environment.
1. Iowa State at Purdue
Milan Momcilovic #22 of the Iowa State Cyclones looks on against the Purdue Boilermakers. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Nobody blows out Purdue in Mackey Arena. It still feels unfathomable, yet that’s exactly what Iowa State did in this early-December showdown. The Cyclones dismantled one of the nation’s best offenses, holding the Boilermakers to 41% shooting and a dismal 22% from beyond the arc.
Casey Jacobsen is a national college basketball reporter and analyst for FOX Sports. He was a three-time All-Pac-10 selection at Stanford and a First-Team All-American as a sophomore. Follow him at @cjacobsen23.
