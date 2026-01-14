NCAA Approves Shorter Transfer Window, Held After the Conclusion of March Madness

The NCAA approved a new transfer window for men's and women's basketball. Following a recommendation from both the men’s and women’s basketball oversight committees, the amendment entails a 15-day period opening after the conclusion of each respective national championship games.

"This will help," Purdue head coach Matt Painter said. "This will be better."

For the 2026 season, that means the women's basketball transfer window will be open from April 6 through April 20, while the men's basketball window will run from April 7 through April 21.

The 15-day window will also apply to teams who make coaching changes. When a new coach is hired, a 15-day window will open within five days after their hiring. If a new coach is hired outside 30 days of the previous coach’s departure, and if the 31st day is after the national championship game, a 15-day window will then open. That additional window is only available after the portal window opens through Jan. 2.

The NCAA Division I men’s and women’s basketball oversight committees officially proposed the new transfer window in November 2025, and the proposal went under review during this week’s NCAA Convention. Both committees reportedly argued in favor of a transfer window after the national championship games concluded.

These changes fulfill desires expressed by numerous college basketball coaches, who have been displeased with the previous practices of the transfer window opening during March Madness. In the past, a mid-postseason transfer window could take attention away from postseason basketball and force coaches to balance efforts between managing the transfer portal and coaching their team to a national championship.

"Seventy-percent of people starting the second week of March," Painter said. "A lot of [the players] know late November, early December, middle of December, what they're doing… We want to complete our team an move on to the next year."