College Football NFL Draft: The best prospect in every college football bowl game Updated Dec. 14, 2023 5:47 p.m. ET

When bowl season arrives each winter, NFL scouts must feel like a kid waking up on Christmas morning, with prospects of every size, shape and position just waiting to be unwrapped.

Or, given the ever-increasing number of players opting out of bowl games, maybe the more suitable holiday analogy is of parents seeking to purchase gifts — only to find them out of stock.

[Every bowl game ranked, from best to worst]

Regardless, you don’t have to be an NFL general manager with an extensive scouting department or proprietary watch lists to enjoy the 41 bowl games on tap.

Even the Grinch can enjoy this winter’s games, as we’ve done the work for you!

Just check this list (maybe twice), where we have identified the best 2024 draft-eligible prospect in every bowl game.

SATURDAY, DEC. 16

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Ohio

Bryce Houston, ILB, Ohio, No. 32, 6-0, 246, rSR

Bowl season should get off to a rocking start with the hard-hitting and ultra-productive Houston, a first-team All-MAC and three-time team captain, leading the charge.

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana

Clay Webb, LG, Jacksonville State, No. 74, 6-3, 290, rJR

Quick, powerful and aggressive, Webb began his college career at Georgia but transferred here for more playing time and has excelled since, earning first-team All-America honors from the College Football Network.

Avocados from Mexico Cure Bowl: Miami-Ohio vs. Appalachian State

Tyrek Funderburk, CB, Appalachian State, No. 2

With all due respect to App State’s standout junior quarterback Joey Aguilar and Miami of Ohio’s Lou Groza winning field goal kicker Graham Nicholson, the hard-hitting and playmaking Funderburk projects as this game’s top NFL prospect.

Isleta New Mexico Bowl: New Mexico State vs. Fresno State

Levelle Bailey, OLB, Fresno State, No. 6, 6-2, 225, SR

The NFL is desperate for true three-down linebackers, and Bailey provides that versatility, racking up 269 tackles — including 25 for loss — with 22 passes broken up, six interceptions and five forced fumbles over his distinguished career.

LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk: UCLA vs. Boise State

Duke Clemens, C, UCLA, No. 62, 6-4, 300, rSR

A second-team All-Pac-12 choice in 2023 and a veteran of 45 starts (all but three at center), Clemens has the combination of quickness, power and experience to project as a future NFL starter.

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl: Cal vs. Texas Tech

Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech, No. 28, 5-10, 230, SR

With 19 touchdowns scored over his previous three seasons, Brooks was already very much on the NFL radar, but he’s exploded this season, exhibiting the combination of contact balance and light feet to project as a top-100 pick and future NFL starter.

MONDAY, DEC. 18

Famous Toastery Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion

Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky, No. 11, 5-11, 210, JR

It is perhaps appropriate that Corley is playing in the Famous Toastery Bowl as he’s burnt defenses the past two years for a combined 22 touchdown receptions, demonstrating the strength and body control to create after the catch that NFL teams crave out of the slot.

TUESDAY, DEC. 19

Scooters's Coffee Frisco Bowl: UTSA vs. Marshall

Rasheen Ali, RB, Marshall, No. 22, 6-0, 209, JR

With UTSA’s star pass rusher Trey Moore opting out of this game, the focus shifts to another playmaking underclassman in Ali, who has a staggering 37 rushing touchdowns over his past two healthy seasons.

Miami vs. Rutgers, UNC vs. West Virginia early bowl game previews

THURSDAY, DEC. 21

Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl: USF vs. Syracuse

Justin Barron, S/OLB, Syracuse, No. 8 6-4, 231, JR

A team captain who began his career at wide receiver before emerging as a standout rover in the Orangemen’s 3-3-5 scheme, Barron’s size and versatility could have him switching positions again — to linebacker — in the NFL.

FRIDAY, DEC. 22

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. USF

Javon Baker, WR, UCF, No. 1 6-1, 208, SR

A polished route-runner with strong hands, this Alabama transfer has caught 43 passes this season, averaging a staggering 22.5 yards per reception with six touchdowns.

SATURDAY, DEC. 23

Birmingham Bowl: Troy vs. Duke

Kimani Vidal, RB, Troy, No. 28, 5-8, 215, JR

The Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year, this power-packed back with excellent contact balance already has the school record for the most career rushing yards with 3,931 … and counting.

Camellia Bowl: Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois

Nolan Potter, OL, Northern Illinois, No. 68, 6-5, 301, rSR

A rock at right tackle the past 41 games, Potter earned first-team All-MAC honors for the second consecutive season, showing the quick feet and hands needed to graduate to the NFL.

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force vs. James Madison

Trey Taylor, FS, Air Force, No. 7, 6-0, 210, SR

Showing a similar blend of instincts and ball-hawking skills as his cousin — Hall of Famer Ed Reed — Taylor was recently named this year’s recipient of the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s best defensive back.

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Georgia State vs. Utah State

Travis Glover, LT, Georgia State, No. 52, 6-6, 323, SR

A rare five-year starter who earned first-team All-Sun Belt honors at left tackle in 2023 and has experience at left guard and right tackle, as well, Glover’s girth, knee bend and reliability are all NFL-caliber.

68 Ventures Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama

Jaden Voisin, S, South Alabama, No. 2, 6-0, 205, rSR

A first-team All-Sun Belt selection after leading the Jaguars with four interceptions (with seven more passes broken up), Voisin plays with impressive awareness, ball skills and reliable open-field tackling skills.

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl: Utah vs. Northwestern

Jonah Elliss, Edge, Utah, No. 83, 6-2, 246, JR

A finalist for the LOTT Impact Trophy and Lombardi Award, as well as an All-American and NFL legacy, Elliss is more decorated than that house down the street from you decked out in bright lights. He’s also among the better pass rushers in the country, showing burst, bend and the assorted pass rush moves of an NFL veteran.

Easypost Hawai'i Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State

Chevan Cordeiro, QB, San Jose State, No. 2, 6-1, 196, SR

Corderio enters this game as the most productive quarterback in Mountain West Conference history, having accumulated 13,537 total yards and 112 touchdowns. Whether at SJSU or previously at Hawaii, Cordeiro has been starting games at quarterback since 2018, with only one season throwing more than six interceptions during that span.

TUESDAY, DEC. 26

Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green vs. Minnesota

Tyler Nubin, FS, Minnesota, No. 27, 6-2, 210, SR

Defensive backs with stellar ball skills usually don’t wait long on draft day, and Nubin certainly possesses that, snaring 13 interceptions over his career, including five in 2023 — which ranked third in the Big Ten and tied for fifth nationally.

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: Texas State vs. Rice

Luke McCaffrey, WR, Rice, No. 10, 6-2, 195, rJR

Blessed with the quick feet and soft hands of his dad (Ed) and older brother (Christian), this NFL legacy has excelled at receiver (12 touchdowns so far in 2023) after initially signing with Nebraska as a quarterback.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Kansas vs. UNLV

Dominick Puni, LT, Kansas, No. 67, 6-4, 320, rSR

Voted first-team All-Big 12 after surrendering zero sacks and helping KU average an impressive 211 yards per game on the ground, the powerful and surprisingly nimble Puni will prove an even better NFL prospect than his older brother, Derrick, who signed with Dallas as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Michigan back in 2018.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 27

Military Bowl Presented by Go Bowling: Virginia Tech vs. Tulane

Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane, No. 7, 6-3, 220, SR

The first player announced as a Senior Bowl participant this season, Pratt is a four-year starter with 90 touchdowns and 26 interceptions, blessed with an NFL arm, underrated athleticism and the leadership skills teams expect at the quarterback position.

Duke's Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. West Virginia

Cedric Gray, ILB, North Carolina, No. 33, 6-2, 235, SR

With UNC’s biggest star — quarterback Drake Maye — announcing his plans to head to the draft and opt out of the bowl game, the ultra-aggressive Gray will have an even brighter spotlight and chance to pad his already eye-popping stats, which include 121 tackles (second in the ACC and 12th overall in the FBS), along with 11 tackles for loss and five turnovers forced.

DIRECTV Holiday Bowl: USC vs. Louisville

Brenden Rice, WR, USC, No. 2, 6-3, 210, SR

Much like the aforementioned Gray, Rice will be hoping to seize the spotlight with his star quarterback Caleb Williams opting out of the bowl game. Rice caught twice as many touchdowns (12) as any other Trojan, showing impressive agility and acceleration for a receiver of his size.

TaxAct Texas Bowl: Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State

McKinnley Jackson, DT, Texas A&M, No. 3, 6-2, 325, SR

With several Aggies opting out of the bowl game, scouts’ eyes might naturally shift to the widest body on the field and Jackson — who is surprisingly nimble for a man of his dimensions.

THURSDAY, DEC. 28

Wasabi Fenway Bowl: SMU vs. Boston College

Elijah Roberts, Edge, SMU, No. 5, 6-4. 278, SR

A former four-star recruit at Miami, Roberts exploded for a career-high 10 sacks this season for the Mustangs, showing burst, bend and power off the edge and when moved inside, demonstrating the positional versatility to intrigue every NFL team.

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl: Rutgers vs. Miami

Kyle Monangai, RB, Rutgers, No. 5, 5-9, 210, JR

In a game in which many of the most recognizable names on either roster have opted out — including five members of the Miami defense — don’t be surprised if the "biggest" star Thursday is the compactly-built and cat-quick Monangai, quietly the Big Ten’s leader in rushing yards (1,099) this season.

Pop-Tarts Bowl: N.C. State vs. Kansas State

Payton Wilson, OLB, N.C. State, No. 11, 6-4, 235, rSR

With double-digit prospects already "popping" out of this bowl game, Wilson — recently named this year’s Bednarik winner as the nation’s top defender — is easily the highest-regarded talent, showcasing the instincts, closing speed and ball-hawking skills critical in today’s pass-happy NFL.

Valero Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Arizona

Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma, No. 60, 6-7, 327, rJR

NFL teams looking for help at offensive tackle will be sure to "Remember the Alamo," with Guyton and Arizona’s similarly-gifted Jordan Morgan (6-5, 325) each boasting the size, balance and power to remain outside at the next level, projecting as possible top-64 selections.

Georgia, Florida State, Oklahoma, and Ohio State have a lot to play for in these bowl games

FRIDAY, DEC. 29

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Clemson vs. Kentucky

Tyler Davis, DT, Clemson, No. 13, 6-2, 300, rSR

In a testament to toughness and tape, Davis earned first-team All-ACC honors this past season despite his individual statistics dropping in 2023. The wide-bodied defensive tackle registered 30 tackles for loss and 16 sacks over his college career, showing surprisingly nimbleness and raw power to blow past would-be blockers.

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl: Oregon State vs. Notre Dame

Kitan Oladapo, SS, Oregon State, No. 28, 6-1, 217, rSR

For scouts and fans, alike, the Sun Bowl may feel closer to dusk than its 2 p.m. ET kickoff, as nearly 20 players have opted out. But Oladapo, a first-team All-Pac-12 selection by the Associated Press, is reason enough to tune in, offering an intriguing combination of size, instincts and physicality for NFL teams in search of a classic strong safety.

AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Memphis vs. Iowa State

T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State, No. 2 6-1, 200, SR

Allowing just one touchdown all season (while intercepting two passes and breaking up seven others), Tampa earned both AP All-American and first-team All-Big 12 accolades, boasting the combination of length, strength and speed NFL teams are looking for in a press corner.

Goodyear Cotton Bowl: Missouri vs. Ohio State

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State, No. 18, 6-3, 205, JR

In a testament to competitiveness and dedication to his program, Harrison — arguably the best player in the nation — is currently slated to dot the "I" for Ohio State one last time in the Cotton Bowl. It is hard to describe this year’s Biletnikoff Award winner as the best receiver at the amateur level (and a Hall of Famer’s son) and not delve into hyperbole, but he looks every bit of an instant NFL star, boasting an elite combination of speed, body control and hands.

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. breaks open vs. Michigan

SATURDAY, DEC. 30

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Penn State

Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State, No. 74, 6-6, 317, JR

The NFL is all about traits, and Fashanu boasts all of them, showing terrific quickness and agility at the snap for a man of his size. As he grows into his frame, the consensus All-American will get even stronger, justifying the early first-round selection he will generate once he chooses to head to the NFL.

Transperfect Music City Bowl: Auburn vs. Maryland

Marcus Harris, DT, Auburn, No. 50, 6-3, 295, SR

A Montgomery, Alabama native, Harris starred initially at Kansas — with 7.5 of his 32 tackles in 2020 coming behind the line — before translating that success to the SEC. That culminated in an AP all-conference campaign in 2023 with 40 stops overall, including 11 for loss and seven sacks. As of Thursday’s publication, Harris has not yet made his plans known for the Music City Bowl, but declared himself eligible for the 2024 NFL, potentially using the matchup against Maryland as the perfect launch pad for his draft stock.

Capital One Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Florida State

Jared Verse, Edge, Florida State, No. 5, 6-4, 260, rJR

While Georgia tight end Brock Bowers is technically the top-rated NFL prospect on either of these rosters, he was clearly limited in the SEC Championship game and is an obvious opt-out candidate. As such, let's focus on the Verse. While the season-ending injury to quarterback Travis Jordan abruptly (and arguably unfairly) ended Florida State’s national championship aspirations, the Seminoles’ chief NFL prospect all season was their explosive edge rusher. Quick off the ball and more pro-ready this season after showing greater strength and recognition of the running game, Verse has 29.5 tackles for loss and 18 sacks the past two years of ACC competition.

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl: Toledo vs. Wyoming

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo, No. 27, 6-0, 196, rJR

On a day full of star prospects, Mitchell will be portrayed by many as a "sleeper," but after he returned two of his five interceptions in 2022 for touchdowns, NFL scouts were wide awake to his potential. Mitchell’s stats slumped to just one pick in 2023, but that is more because opposing quarterbacks wisely avoided his side of the field. With quick feet, long arms and excellent awareness of the ball in the air, Mitchell — should he make the early NFL jump — is a strong bet to be the first defensive prospect selected this spring outside the traditional Power 5 conferences.

MONDAY, JAN. 1, 2024

ReliaQuest Bowl: LSU vs. Wisconsin

Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU, No. 5, 6-3, 210, rSR

The Heisman Trophy winner deserves top-billing on a New Year’s Day slate that boasts arguably the best collection of NFL-caliber quarterbacks I’ve seen in my nearly quarter-century of pro talent evaluation. To put it simply, Daniels was dominant this season, registering an eye-popping 50 total touchdowns (40 passing) while showing marked improvement as a downfield passer and the same creative elusiveness as a rusher that helped him score 13 touchdowns on the ground at Arizona State before his transfer. Daniels’ wiry frame and the collective talent around him in Baton Rouge — not the least of which is fellow first-round candidate Malik Nabers at wide receiver — is going to create some debate among draft analysts and in NFL scouting departments. The reality is, however, that the NFL is embracing dual-threat quarterbacks like never before, and with a career 124/28 TD/turnover ratio, Daniels is a proven playmaker very much in the early first-round conversation.

VRBO Fiesta Bowl: Liberty vs. Oregon

Bo Nix, QB, Oregon, No. 10, 6-2, 217, rSR

Nix wasn’t quite as productive this past season as the aforementioned Daniels — scoring 46 overall touchdowns to the latter’s 50 — but with 38 rushing touchdowns over his career, let’s be clear, there is no dual-threat quarterback in this class with a more intriguing combination of stats and experience than Nix. Critics will point out his struggles in "big" games since, but as a highly touted prep signee at Auburn, Nix beat mighty Alabama as a true freshman, and his completion percentage has risen all five years of his college career. Scouts I’ve spoken to are as hot and cold on Nix as any quarterback in the 2024 draft class. He can boost his stock with a strong finish to this season, which may ultimately conclude with competing in a senior all-star game.

Dillon Gabriel announces his transfer to Oregon

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Tennessee

Sebastian Castro, DB, Iowa, No. 29, 5-11, 205, SR

Given the dubious passing attacks facing off in this game, it is a touch ironic that scouts will be focusing on the secondary, especially given that two of the future NFL draft picks — Iowa’s Cooper DeJean and Tennessee’s Kamal Hadden — are each recovering from injury. While overshadowed by his more gifted counterparts, Castro registered eight pass breakups and three interceptions in 2023 and personifies the popular commercial of this bowl game’s sponsor. He "woke up the Cheesiest" and has the instincts necessary to stick at the pro level as a nickel or safety.

College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl: Michigan vs. Alabama

Dallas Turner, OLB, Alabama, No. 15, 6-4, 252, JR

While Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy may ultimately vault right on past him, one of the "sure things" in this year’s Rose Bowl is Alabama’s Turner, among the few truly explosive and productive pass rushers potentially available in the 2024 NFL draft. In a testament to the turnstile of talent Nick Saban has lured to Tuscaloosa, Turner took over for Will Anderson Jr. — the third overall pick this past spring and a legitimate NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate — and has actually improved the production in some metrics, registering 13.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks and two forced fumbles to earn the SEC’s Defensive Player of the Year. Turner is slick off the snap with the initial explosiveness, counter quickness and surprising power to provide an immediate impact in the NFL, combining with defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe and fellow standup rusher Chris Braswell to give Alabama the best three-headed monster at pass rusher in college football this season.

College Football Playoff semifinal at the Sugar Bowl: Washington vs. Texas

Rome Odunze, WR, Washington, No. 1, 6-3, 215, rJR

While his quarterback Michael Penix Jr. earned more recognition as the Heisman runner-up, Odunze is the higher-regarded NFL prospect, demonstrating a blend of size, speed and sticky hands to project as a future No. 1 target in the NFL, well worth top-15 consideration. He may not wind up being drafted as early as former Washington wideouts John Ross and Reggie Williams (both selected ninth overall in 2017 and 2004, respectively), but Odunze is a significantly more polished all-around player and arguably the best receiver in Washington history. The fact that he suffered a broken rib and punctured lung during the season — and never missed a game — speaks to his pro readiness.

Rob Rang is an NFL Draft analyst for FOX Sports. He has been covering the NFL Draft for more than 20 years, with work at FOX, Sports Illustrated, CBSSports.com, USA Today, Yahoo, NFL.com and NFLDraftScout.com, among others. He also works as a scout with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League. Follow him on Twitter @RobRang.

