College Football College football odds: Lines for the bowl games 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

We're heading into the favorite time of year for college football fans – bowl season.

Here is everything you need to know about the college football odds for the bowl games — the published lines and over/under for bowls ( with all college football odds via FOX Bet ).

For more, from gambling-friendly schedules featuring live, updating odds to expert analysis and the day's most-bet games, check out the all-new " College Football Odds " section on the FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com!

UPCOMING GAMES

DEC. 17

Bahamas Bowl (Nassau, Bahamas)

Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo (12 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: Toledo -10 (Toledo favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Middle Tennessee covers)

Moneyline: Toledo is -400 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Middle Tennessee is +320 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Total scoring over/under: 53 points scored by both teams combined

Tailgreeter Cure Bowl (Orlando, Fla.)

Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina (6 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Point spread: Coastal Carolina -10.5 (Coastal Carolina favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Northern Illinois covers)

Moneyline: Coastal Carolina is -350 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.86 total); Northern Illinois is +280 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring over/under: 63.5 points scored by both teams combined

DEC. 18

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl (Boca Raton, Fla.)

Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State (11 a.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: Appalachian State -2.5 (Appalachian State favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Western Kentucky covers)

Moneyline: Appalachian State is -138 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Western Kentucky is +120 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 67.5 points scored by both teams combined

PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl (Albuquerque, N.M.)

UTEP vs. Fresno State (2:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: Fresno State -11 (Fresno State favored to win by more than 11 points, otherwise UTEP covers)

Moneyline: Fresno State is -450 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.22 total); UTEP is +350 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Total scoring over/under: 51 points scored by both teams combined

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl (Shreveport, La.)

UAB vs. No. 13 BYU (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Point spread: BYU -7.5 (BYU favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise UAB covers)

Moneyline: BYU is -300 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); UAB is +245 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $34.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 54.5 points scored by both teams combined

LendingTree Bowl (Mobile, Ala.)

Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty (5:45 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: Liberty -8.5 (Liberty favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Eastern Michigan covers)

Moneyline: Liberty is -300 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Eastern Michigan is +250 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 58.5 points scored by both teams combined

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Presented by Stifel (Inglewood, Calif.)

Utah State vs. Oregon State (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Point spread: Oregon State -7 (Oregon State favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Utah State covers)

Moneyline: Oregon State is -250 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Utah State is +210 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring over/under: 65.5 points scored by both teams combined

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

No. 23 Louisiana vs. Marshall (9:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: Louisiana -6 (Louisiana favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Marshall covers)

Moneyline: Louisiana is -225 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Marshall is +190 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Total scoring over/under: 53 points scored by both teams combined

DEC. 20

Myrtle Beach Bowl Presented by TaxAct (Conway. S.C.)

Old Dominion vs. Tulsa (2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: Tulsa -9.5 (Tulsa favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Old Dominion covers)

Moneyline: Tulsa is -350 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.86 total); Old Dominion is +280 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring over/under: 52 points scored by both teams combined

DEC. 21

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (Boise, Idaho)

Kent State vs. Wyoming (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: Wyoming -3 (Wyoming favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Kent State covers)

Moneyline: Wyoming is -150 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Kent State is +125 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 59 points scored by both teams combined

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl (Frisco, Texas)

UTSA vs. No. 24 San Diego State (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: UTSA -2.5 (UTSA favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise San Diego State covers)

Moneyline: UTSA is -133 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); San Diego State is +115 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

DEC. 22

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl (Fort Worth, Texas)

Missouri vs. Army (8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: Army -4 (Army favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Missouri covers)

Moneyline: Army is -175 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Missouri is +150 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 59.5 points scored by both teams combined

DEC. 23

Frisco Football Classic (Frisco, Texas)

North Texas vs. Miami (Ohio) (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: Miami (Ohio) -3.5 (Miami (Ohio) favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise North Texas covers)

Moneyline: Miami (Ohio) is -162 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); North Texas is +135 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 54.5 points scored by both teams combined

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl (Tampa, Fla.)

UCF vs. Florida (7 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: Florida -7.5 (Florida favored to win by more than 7.5 points; otherwise UCF covers)

Moneyline: Florida is -300 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.33); UCF is +245 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $34.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 57 points scored by both teams combined

DEC. 24

EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl (Honolulu)

Memphis vs. Hawaii (8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: Memphis -6 (Memphis favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Hawaii covers)

Moneyline: Memphis is -225 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Hawaii is +187 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $28.70 total)

Total scoring over/under: 59.5 points scored by both teams combined

DEC. 25

TaxAct Camellia Bowl (Montgomery, Ala.)

Georgia State vs. Ball State (2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: Georgia State -4 (Georgia State favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Ball Statecovers)

Moneyline: Georgia State is -188 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.32 total); Ball State is +160 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

DEC. 27

Quick Lane Bowl (Detroit)

Western Michigan vs. Nevada (11 a.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring over/under: No line available

Military Bowl Presented by Peraton (Annapolis, Md.)

Boston College vs. East Carolina (2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: Boston College -3.5 (Boston College favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise East Carolina covers)

Moneyline: Boston College is -175 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); East Carolina is +150 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

DEC. 28

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl (Birmingham, Ala.)

No. 20 Houston vs. Auburn (12 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: Auburn -3 (Auburn favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Houston covers)

Moneyline: Auburn is -150 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Houston is +125 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl (Dallas)

Air Force vs. Louisville (3:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: Louisville -1.5 (Louisville favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Air Force covers)

Moneyline: Louisville is -118 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Air Force is +100 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring over/under: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined

AutoZone Liberty Bowl (Memphis, Tenn.)

Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech (6:45 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: Mississippi State -8.5 (Mississippi State favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Texas Tech covers)

Moneyline: Mississippi State is -300 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Texas Tech is +250 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 60 points scored by both teams combined

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl (San Diego)

UCLA vs. No. 18 North Carolina State (8 p.m. ET, FOX)

Point spread: North Carolina State -1 (North Carolina State favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise UCLA covers)

Moneyline: North Carolina State is -118 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); UCLA is +100 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring over/under: 60.5 points scored by both teams combined

Guaranteed Rate Bowl (Phoenix)

West Virginia vs. Minnesota (10:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: Minnesota -3.5 (Minnesota favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise West Virginia covers)

Moneyline: Minnesota is -175 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.81 total); West Virginia is +150 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

DEC. 29

Wasabi Fenway Bowl (Boston)

SMU vs. Virginia (11 a.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring over/under: No line available

New Era Pinstripe Bowl (Bronx, N.Y.)

Maryland vs. Virginia Tech (2:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: Virginia Tech -1.5 (Virginia Tech favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Maryland covers)

Moneyline: Virginia Tech is -118 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Maryland is +100 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring over/under: 54.5 points scored by both teams combined

Cheez-It Bowl (Orlando, Fla.)

No. 19 Clemson vs. Iowa State (5:45 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring over/under: No line available

Valero Alamo Bowl (San Antonio)

No. 14 Oregon vs. No. 16 Oklahoma (9:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring over/under: No line available

Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, N.C.)

North Carolina vs. South Carolina (11:30 a.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: North Carolina -7 (North Carolina favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise South Carolina covers)

Moneyline: North Carolina is -275 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); South Carolina is +225 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 57.5 points scored by both teams combined

TransPerfect Music City Bowl (Nashville, Tenn.)

Tennessee vs. Purdue (3 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring over/under: No line available

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (Atlanta)

No. 12 Pittsburgh vs. No. 10 Michigan State (7 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring over/under: No line available

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Wisconsin vs. Arizona State (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring over/under: No line available

DEC. 31

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Fla.)

No. 17 Wake Forest vs. No. 25 Texas A&M (11 a.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: Texas A&M -7.5 (Texas A&M favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Wake Forest covers)

Moneyline: Texas A&M is -275 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Wake Forest is +225 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 60 points scored by both teams combined

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl (El Paso, Texas)

Washington State vs. Miami (12 p.m. ET, CBS)

Point spread: Miami -2.5 (Miami favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Washington State covers)

Moneyline: Miami is -133 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Washington State is +115 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 60.5 points scored by both teams combined

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl (Tucson, Ariz.)

Central Michigan vs. Boise State (2 p.m. ET, Barstool)

Point spread: Boise State -8 (Boise State favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Central Michigan covers)

Moneyline: Boise State is -300 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Central Michigan is +250 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Total scoring over/under: 54.5 points scored by both teams combined

CFP Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (Arlington, Texas)

No. 4 Cincinnati vs. No. 1 Alabama (3:30 p.m. ET Dec. 31, ESPN)

Point spread: Alabama -13.5 (Alabama favored to win by more than 13.5 points, otherwise Cincinnati covers)

Moneyline: Alabama is -550 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.82 total); Cincinnati is +425 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 58 points scored by both teams combined

CFP Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl (Miami Gardens, Fla.)

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia (7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 31, ESPN)

Point spread: Georgia -8 (Georgia favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Michigan covers)

Moneyline: Georgia is -350 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.86 total); Michigan is +280 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

JAN. 1

Outback Bowl (Tampa, Fla.)

Penn State vs. No. 21 Arkansas (12 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Point spread: Penn State -2.5 (Penn State favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Arkansas covers)

Moneyline: Penn State is -138 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Arkansas is +120 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (Glendale, Ariz.)

No. 9 Oklahoma State vs. No. 5 Notre Dame (1 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring over/under: No line available

Vrbo Citrus Bowl (Orlando, Fla.)

No. 15 Iowa vs. No. 22 Kentucky (2 p.m. ET, ABC)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring over/under: No line available

Rose Bowl Game Pres. by Capital One Venture X (Pasadena, Calif.)

No. 11 Utah vs. No. 6 Ohio State (5 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: Ohio State -6.5 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Utah covers)

Moneyline: Ohio State is -225 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Utah is +190 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Total scoring over/under: 66 points scored by both teams combined

Allstate Sugar Bowl (New Orleans)

No. 7 Baylor vs. No. 8 Ole Miss (8:45 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring over/under: No line available

JAN. 4

TaxAct Texas Bowl (Houston)

LSU vs. Kansas State (9 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring over/under: No line available

JAN. 10

CFP National Championship pres. by AT&T (Indianapolis)

Cincinnati-Alabama winner vs. Georgia-Michigan winner (8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars, including a $10,000 prize on the Big Noon Kickoff game of the week, the weekly College Football Saturday contest and, of course, the new "Stack the Cash" Sunday NFL Challenge. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.

in this topic College Football