College basketball power rankings: St. John's, Kentucky on the rise

"We’re going to build it back up. There’s no question in my mind. It’s got to be done right away because you have to do it right away in New York. Patience is not a virtue in New York."

Those were the words of Rick Pitino on March 21 inside Madison Square Garden. At the age of 70, the Hall of Famer is taking on a new challenge in trying to return St. John’s to national relevance. The fact is, there hasn’t been impatience surrounding the Red Storm. Rather, it’s been a general feeling of apathy for the New York-based program, which has failed to win an NCAA Tournament game since 2000 and has only heard its name called on Selection Sunday a total of three times in the last 20 years.

The vibe has changed around St. John's over the last three months. It is one filled with energy, and it has fans dreaming big with Pitino coming over from Iona and taking over the Red Storm. He has wasted no time, assembling a top-50 recruiting class highlighted by a loaded transfer haul.

Reigning Ivy League Player of the Year Jordan Dingle (23.4 PPG last year) was a splash pickup, while UConn guard Nahiem Alleyne, UMass standout RJ Luis and Oregon State’s Glenn Taylor also highlight the additions. Pitino also brought a trio from Iona with him – Daniss Jenkins, Cruz Davis and Quinn Slazinski – with Jenkins expected to potentially start in the backcourt after averaging 15.6 points, 4.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game last season. Perhaps the most impressive addition made by Pitino and his staff was the final one in a momentum-boosting spring. Without a scholarship to offer, St. John’s notched its highest-rated recruit in a decade with the commit of top-35 prospect Simeon Wilcher, a 6-foot-4 combo guard from Roselle, NJ. The four-star prospect, who asked out of his national letter of intent from North Carolina and is staying close to home, comes to Queens after scoring over 1,200 points and posting almost 500 assists while leading Roselle Catholic to back-to-back high school state championships. Wilcher is taking a walk-on slot and will receive an incremental package associated with name, image and likeness.

Pitino’s mindset of modernizing the St. John’s roster and acquiring depth on the perimeter that can be relied upon to space the floor played out in how he designed this year's team. While some questions exist about what happens beyond Joel Soriano down low and how all of these pieces come together, that’s nothing Pitino hasn’t seen before in his career.

The fact is this: St. John’s has an NCAA Tournament-caliber roster.

As for someone Pitino became particularly familiar with in a historic rivalry for a period of time, John Calipari has also created some momentum in what has been a topsy-turvy offseason. Kentucky might be bringing in the No. 1 ranked recruiting class, but the current climate of college basketball has shown that it takes more than just youth to win at the highest level.

Enter Tre Mitchell and re-enter Antonio Reeves to the equation, and the Wildcats now have a pair of 23-year-olds to help lead the way, both of whom have scored over 1,400 points in their college careers. Kentucky was in great need of shooting and experience, and Mitchell and Reeves can help with floor spacing and take some pressure away from the Wildcats' highly touted recruiting class.

With five-star big man Aaron Bradshaw nursing a foot injury that could lead to him missing time, there are some questions surrounding Kentucky's depth on the interior. Oscar Tshiebwe left for the NBA, and with a relatively unproven commodity in Ugonna Onyenso, the Wildcats will be playing smaller and more of a style that Calipari prefers, as he revealed in a FOX Sports Q&A. So much of what happens for the Cats will be determined by five-star guards Robert Dillingham and DJ Wagner. Can they produce immediately at a high level in the rugged SEC?

The addition of Mitchell and Reeves, who will bring much-needed experience to Kentucky's roster, means the Wildcats are back in our updated Top 25. With the month of June wrapping up and the legendary EYBL Peach Jam coming next week, here’s our updated rankings ahead of the summer recruiting period.

1. Kansas

Bill Self gets experience back with point guard Dajuan Harris, wing Kevin McCullar and frontcourt standout KJ Adams. The Jayhawks head coach also made the biggest splash in the portal by bringing in Michigan transfer Hunter Dickinson. Add in a sharpshooter in Towson transfer Nicolas Timberlake, and it's been a fantastic offseason in Lawrence. They are reloaded and possess the experience and coaching to win their second national championship in three years.

2. Duke

The Blue Devils have Jeremy Roach back to steer the ship at point guard, and the return of Tyrese Proctor means that Jon Scheyer has quite the 1-2 punch in his backcourt. Add in Proctor's classmates Kyle Filipowski and Mark Mitchell coming back to Durham, and there's a second-year group that will include multiple players who could have been top-20 picks. The keys for Duke: What happens at small forward, and does this team have enough perimeter shot making? Scheyer brings in five-star guards Jared McCain and Caleb Foster, not to mention two other five-stars in forwards Sean Stewart and TJ Power.

3. Michigan State

A year ago, Tom Izzo made it very clear that he was betting on player development from the guys he had inside his locker room, standing against the outside noise that he should go into the transfer portal to look for more help. His players answered the bell, producing the Spartans’ first Sweet 16 run since 2019 after an outstanding performance to eliminate No. 2 seed Marquette . If not for Markquis Nowell and Kansas State, we could have seen Michigan State in the Elite Eight. That’s the fuel for the 2023-24 campaign, and the Spartans have everything they need to go even deeper in the Big Dance. Tyson Walker, A.J. Hoggard , Malik Hall and Jaden Akins are back. By the end of last season, Walker was one of the best guards in college basketball. There is plenty of upside with this year's team as well, as five-star big man Xavier Booker and four-star guard Jeremy Fears headline a top-10 recruiting class. Mady Sissoko returns and will provide experience on the interior, while Jaxon Kohler, Carson Cooper and the supporting cast try to take the next step.

Izzo has veteran guard play, clutch shot-makers, highly touted freshmen and NCAA Tournament experience. If history tells us anything, nobody will want to see Michigan State in March.

4. Marquette

While it seemed like everybody in college basketball was going through roster changes, transfer portal chaos and more, Shaka Smart’s Golden Eagles flew above it. Outside of losing first-round draft pick Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Marquette has not missed a beat this offseason. Tyler Kolek and Kam Jones will make up one of the best backcourts in the country. Oso Ighodaro is back to anchor the center position. The key for Marquette to repeat in the Big East will be getting increased production from David Joplin, Ben Gold and breakout candidate Chase Ross. Look for sophomore Sean Jones to also take a leap.

5. Purdue

It's very easy for the general sports fan to question such a high ranking for a team that lost to 16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson in the NCAA Tournament last season. But that would be short-sighted. The Boilermakers went 29-6 and won 18 of 23 games against Big Ten opponents. Reigning national player of the year Zach Edey is running it back for his senior season at Purdue. The 7-foot-4 center was the most dominant force in college basketball this past season, averaging 22.3 points and 12.9 rebounds per game on 61% shooting from the floor. However, the evolution of the Boilermakers' shot-making on the perimeter will determine if they can make a run at a title.

6. Houston

Over the last six seasons, the Cougars have gone 176-34, and there are no signs that they're going to slow down in 2023-24. While Marcus Sasser (graduated), Tramon Mark (transferred to Arkansas) and Jarace Walker (lottery pick) are gone, Kelvin Sampson has made two big splashes in the transfer portal, landing Baylor's LJ Cryer and Temple's Damian Dunn. They will join expected starting point guard Jamal Shead in the backcourt. Look for Terrance Arceneaux to take a sophomore leap, while J'Wan Roberts returns for his senior year following a junior season in which he averaged 10 points and eight rebounds per game.

7. UConn

What happens to the defending national champions is dependent on just how great Donovan Clingan will be in his sophomore year. There’s a growing expectation that he could be one of the best bigs in the country with the increased role, taking over the lead frontcourt spot for Adama Sanogo . With point guard Tristen Newton back, as well as forward Alex Karaban and a major addition in Cam Spencer from Nebraska, the Huskies could have the ingredients for another special season. The big storyline: Just how good will the nation’s No. 7-ranked recruiting class be in their first season? Five-star guard Stephon Castle headlines the group and is expected to be the Big East Preseason Freshman of the Year and a one-and-done prospect. If UConn can find enough perimeter shooting, they should be strong this upcoming season.

8. Tennessee

The Volunteers moved up because they’ve had one of the best offseasons in the sport and will bring back key pieces from a team that reached the Sweet 16 last season. Rick Barnes has reloaded. Tennessee will have Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James back, and once healthy from his ACL injury, Zakai Zeigler will return as well. The Vols won big in the portal, too, with Chris Ledlum (Harvard), Jordan Gainey (USC Upstate) and Dalton Knecht (Northern Colorado) all on their way to Knoxville. If the offense can evolve and Zeigler can return and serve in his leadership role, this team could make a deep run.

9. Florida Atlantic

Dusty May gets my unofficial offseason coach of the year award. Why? Because he does not lose anybody from last year's team, with the exception of Michael Forrest, who exhausted his eligibility. That's right: Florida Atlantic basically keeps its entire roster intact from a Final Four team. That's refreshing in college basketball, and to have Johnell Davis, Alijah Martin & Co. running it back after a 35-4 season in Boca Raton is pretty remarkable, and so is having May back on the sideline.

10. Miami

Star guard Nijel Pack is returning to charge the backcourt. Norchad Omier, the do-it-all man in the frontcourt, is returning as well. On top of that, Jim Larranaga added a 6-7, 200-pound forward via the portal in Matthew Cleveland (13.8 PPG, 7.4 RPG). The Hurricanes say goodbye to Isaiah Wong, but they've got enough returning firepower to have one of the best offenses in the country once again.

11. Arkansas

The Razorbacks have reloaded with splashes from the portal. They also got the good news that veteran guard Devo Davis will run it back for his senior season. Arkansas possesses the nation's No. 15 recruiting class and is No. 5 in the 247Sports transfer rankings. From Houston's Tramon Mark to Washington's Keyon Menifield to Temple's Khalif Battle, that's three potential starters who Musselman has brought in from the portal. The big question: How will Trevon Brazile be in his return season from a torn ACL?

12. Creighton

With two-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year Ryan Kalkbrenner and standout shotmaking guard Trey Alexander coming back, the Jays get two experienced leaders who do things you simply cannot teach. Kalkbrenner is an outstanding rim protector, and Alexander’s ability to turn nothing into something offensively is impressive. They will join lefty wing Baylor Scheierman as returning starters, while Steven Ashworth will fill out the backcourt. Head coach Greg McDermott will rely on a mix of Isaac Traudt and Mason Miller at the power forward spot. Creighton will once again be capable of an Elite Eight-type run.

13. San Diego State

The Aztecs will welcome back three of their top four scorers — Darrion Trammell, Final Four hero Lamont Butler and Jaedon LeDee — from a team that reached the national championship game this past season. Brian Dutcher also added rising junior guard Reese Dixon-Waters, who averaged 10 PPG in his sophomore year at USC. SDSU isn't going anywhere.

14. Gonzaga

Drew Timme, Julian Strawther, Rasir Bolton and Malachi Smith are all gone. And yet, Mark Few just keeps on rolling. The Zags crushed it in the portal with 2023 Mountain West Preseason Player of the Year Graham Ike, Creighton point guard Ryan Nembhard and Eastern Washington standout Steele Venters all on their way to Spokane. Anton Watson (11.1 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 2.4 APG, 61% FG) coming back for his fifth season of college basketball will help as well. As long as Few is on the sidelines, Gonzaga will be in the top 15 in my book.

15. USC

Before we get to the headline associated with this program, let's acknowledge the fact that Pac-12 Player of the Year candidate Boogie Ellis is returning to the Trojans after averaging 18 points per game this past season. The question is simple: How will he lead a team that includes No. 1 ranked recruit Isaiah Collier, Bronny James, Washington State transfer DJ Rodman (son of Dennis) and his fellow returnees? The talent is undeniable. Andy Enfield has led the program to three straight NCAA Tournaments. Can he manage the personalities and talents he has and channel it into the Trojans becoming a force? On paper, USC is stacked for a big 2023-24 campaign.

16. Arizona

Tommy Lloyd made a transfer portal splash with former North Carolina — almost Michigan — standout Caleb Love. He and Alabama transfer Jaden Bradley join a loaded backcourt with Pelle Larsson and Kylan Boswell. The big question: How will life be for Oumar Ballo with Azuolas Tubelis gone to the pro ranks? Arizona made a quality transfer add with San Diego State's Keshad Johnson, who averaged 7.7 PPG and 5.0 RPG last season.

17. Villanova

Kyle Neptune and his staff had to make some changes this offseason and dive into the portal. They succeeded with a great haul of Tyler Burton (Richmond), Hakim Hart (Maryland), TJ Bamba (Washington State) and Lance Ware (Kentucky). With Justin Moore back to lead the Wildcats and Eric Dixon returning to hold the center slot, this team has a luxury of talent. Will Mark Armstrong and Brendan Hausen take sophomore leaps? If they do, this team could be a Big East title contender. Expect a big turnaround on the Main Line.

18. Saint Mary's

Few coaches are as consistent on the sidelines as Randy Bennett. After a stellar freshman season, Aidan Mahaney is only going to get better, and Alex Ducas' return is a big boost for the Gaels. With Mitchell Saxen set to control the frontcourt, this team has a big-time trio to lead the way. The Gaels are highly efficient defensively, finishing in the top 15 in KenPom on that end of the floor in each of the last three seasons.

19. Texas A&M

The Aggies have no shortage of returning experience. First-team All-SEC star Wade Taylor IV and second-team All-SEC standout Tyrece Radford will charge a group that returns four of its five starters. Buzz Williams' team ranked in the top 50 in KenPom offense and defense this past season. Henry Coleman and Julius Marble will combine in the frontcourt. This team won 25 games last season. Perhaps we should have them higher, but let's see if they can get off to a better start in the upcoming campaign and how they deal with a target on their backs.

20. Maryland

Jahmir Young and Donta Scott will both be in their fifth year of college basketball when they hit the floor in College Park this upcoming season. For Kevin Willard to have Young back to run the show in the backcourt is huge as the Terps will possess one of the best guards in the Big Ten. Look for big man Julian Reese to only get better in Year 3, as he comes off a breakout campaign after averaging 11 points and seven boards per game. Four-star recruit Deshawn Harris-Smith also headlines a top-20 recruiting class. The Terps are rising.

21. Colorado

The Buffaloes were a big winner from draft deadline day as first-team All-Pac 12 selection Tristan Da Silva (15.9 PPG, 4.8 RPG) elected to withdraw from the draft and return to school. With lead guard KJ Simpson returning, as well as top-10 recruit Cody Williams coming in and TCU transfer Eddie Lampkin joining the mix, Tad Boyle's program should be dancing this season.

22. Illinois

The Illini were also big winners from the draft deadline, as first-team All-Big Ten selection Terrence Shannon Jr. and big man Coleman Hawkins both elected to return to school. Having Shannon alone is huge because you're talking about a lead guard who averaged more than 17 points per game in the tough Big Ten. The key for Illinois is how Sencire Harris progresses in the backcourt as well as what Oregon transfer Quincy Guerrier (9.0 PPG, 4.6 RPG) brings to the table. Brad Underwood could have a top-four team in the Big Ten with his returning experience. Don't forget about Dain Dainja in the frontcourt.

23. Baylor

The Bears have some questions to answer, but Scott Drew has earned the benefit of the doubt that he will figure things out. That being said, gone are Cryer (Houston), Adam Flagler, and Keyonte George. Baylor does welcome in the nation's No. 5 ranked freshman class, highlighted by the No. 7 overall recruit, Ja'Kobe Walter. Additionally, Drew made two key adds from the portal with Toledo's RayJ Dennis (19.5 PPG) and VCU's Jayden Nunn (9.3 PPG).

24. Kentucky

Without Mitchell and Reeves factored into the equation, I had Kentucky on the outside looking in on my Top 25 ballot. But having Reeves back fills a much-needed void on the perimeter, as shown by his 22-point performance highlighted by five 3s in last year’s NCAA Tournament win over Providence, the first for the program in four seasons. Recent seasons have not been as kind to the Wildcats when it comes to March success, and the four Final Four appearances in five years from 2011-15 certainly isn’t something that anybody could duplicate. That being said, this blue blood is overdue for a second weekend run. Can Calipari get the freshmen to mesh and will Mitchell save his best for last in his college career? We shall see.

25. St. John’s

Pitino's team has a bevy of perimeter options that should give them floor spacing and versatility on the offensive end. If St. John's needs a primary bucket-getter, all signs point to Dingle being the man to take on that role after he averaged over 23 points per game last year at Penn. There is actual anticipation for a St. John’s basketball season, which comes with a valid belief that the buzz can be matched with material results. Why? Because that’s all Pitino has done when he’s been on the sidelines in his career. Landing Wilcher, who is the program's highest rated recruit in a decade, was the cherry on top of a successful offseason.

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on Twitter @ John_Fanta .

